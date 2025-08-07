403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hlt Authorities: 4 People Die From Famine, Malnutrition In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 8 (KUNA) -- Health authorities reported on Thursday that starvation and malnutrition claimed four more lives in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 197, including 96 children.
In a press statement, the authorities said humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate as the Israeli occupation keeps most border crossings shut, allowing in only a trickle of aid -- a situation that has forced several nations to resort to aid airdrops.
The Gaza Government Media Office said only 92 aid and commercial trucks entered the enclave on Wednesday, many of which were looted amid what officials called an Israeli-engineered hunger strategy aimed at dismantling Palestinian society.
Only 14 percent of Gaza's required relief thus far has been delivered, the Media Office added, saying roughly 6,600 aid trucks remain blocked at the borders.
Aid agencies estimate the territory needs more than 600 trucks daily to cover basic needs for its 2.4 million residents, who face near-total infrastructure collapse after months of war and genocide, it explained. (end)
nq
In a press statement, the authorities said humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate as the Israeli occupation keeps most border crossings shut, allowing in only a trickle of aid -- a situation that has forced several nations to resort to aid airdrops.
The Gaza Government Media Office said only 92 aid and commercial trucks entered the enclave on Wednesday, many of which were looted amid what officials called an Israeli-engineered hunger strategy aimed at dismantling Palestinian society.
Only 14 percent of Gaza's required relief thus far has been delivered, the Media Office added, saying roughly 6,600 aid trucks remain blocked at the borders.
Aid agencies estimate the territory needs more than 600 trucks daily to cover basic needs for its 2.4 million residents, who face near-total infrastructure collapse after months of war and genocide, it explained. (end)
nq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment