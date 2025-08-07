Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hlt Authorities: 4 People Die From Famine, Malnutrition In Gaza


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 8 (KUNA) -- Health authorities reported on Thursday that starvation and malnutrition claimed four more lives in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 197, including 96 children.
In a press statement, the authorities said humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate as the Israeli occupation keeps most border crossings shut, allowing in only a trickle of aid -- a situation that has forced several nations to resort to aid airdrops.
The Gaza Government Media Office said only 92 aid and commercial trucks entered the enclave on Wednesday, many of which were looted amid what officials called an Israeli-engineered hunger strategy aimed at dismantling Palestinian society.
Only 14 percent of Gaza's required relief thus far has been delivered, the Media Office added, saying roughly 6,600 aid trucks remain blocked at the borders.
Aid agencies estimate the territory needs more than 600 trucks daily to cover basic needs for its 2.4 million residents, who face near-total infrastructure collapse after months of war and genocide, it explained. (end)
