Thailand, Cambodia Agree On Deploy ASEAN Monitoring Teams To Support Ceasefire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 (KUNA) - Thailand and Cambodia agreed on Thursday to deploy temporary ASEAN monitoring teams along their border to support the ceasefire reached on July 28, pending the launch of a full ASEAN-led observer mission headed by Malaysia.
The agreement came during an extraordinary meeting of the General Border Committee held in Putrajaya, Malaysia, co-chaired by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Seiha and Thai Deputy Defense Minister General Natthaphon Nakphanit, with a participating attendance from Malaysia, the United States, and China.
Each interim monitoring team will be invited independently by the host country in consultation with Malaysia to operate without crossing the border, and in close coordination with national and regional border committees.
Each team will include ASEAN military attachأ©s and operate independently without crossing the border, in close coordination with national and regional border committees.
Key measures include freezing military movements, repatriating fallen soldiers, curbing misinformation, and ensuring rapid communication to prevent escalation.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the deployment aims to bolster the ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian aid, and strengthen medical coordination in tense areas.
He expressed appreciation for the trust placed in Malaysia to lead mediation efforts, especially through the Armed Forces Chief General Mohammad Nizam Jaafar.
In a press conference, Nakphanit reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to dialogue, while Seiha voiced hope for the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers still held by Thailand.
US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan reaffirmed US support for ASEAN's role and said Washington would closely monitor the ceasefire.
Ina separate statement, Malaysian Interior Minister Saifuddin Ismail emphasized that the ceasefire is a promise to protect lives and dignity, requiring firm commitment and active monitoring.
The ceasefire, brokered by Malaysia with US and Chinese backing, followed intense clashes near the disputed Preah Vihear temple area that left soldiers dead and displaced hundreds of civilians. (end)
