Awalé Expands Systematic Exploration Over Highly Prospective 100%-Owned Land



Awalé is concentrating exploration efforts on its 100%-owned permits, which represent two-thirds of Odienné's 2,346 km2 land package.

Backed by a C$15 million treasury, Awalé is funded to advance a robust pipeline of greenfield exploration.

Two drill campaigns completed at the Fremen target with new results expected in August 2025. Proven discovery track record and systematic methods being applied across highly prospective and underexplored ground.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) (" Awalé " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration across its 100%-owned permits within the Odienné Project (" Odienné " or the " Project ") in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company's wholly-owned permits cover approximately 1,550 km2, representing two-thirds of the Project's 2,346 km2 land package.

"We are aggressively advancing exploration across three of our five 100%-owned permits, located directly along trend from our BBM, Charger, and Empire discoveries. Backed by a strengthened treasury following Fortuna Mining's recent strategic investment, we are executing a systematic and well-funded greenfield program over some of the most prospective and underexplored ground in Côte d'Ivoire. The discoveries we've already made highlight the capability of our technical team, and we are now applying these proven methods to unlock the next wave of discoveries across our 100%-owned portfolio.

The current exploration program is designed to develop a rapid pipeline of new drill targets in addition to Fremen, where results from a recently completed scout RC drilling are expected soon," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

Work Program Summary for 100%-Owned Permits:

Sienso (245 km2):

Fremen Target



Situated just 4 km along strike from the high-grade BBM discovery on the Odienné East permit. Scout drilling program initiated in early 2025 confirmed broad, near-surface gold mineralization.

The Fremen footprint has since been extended by an additional 5 km to the south, with a recently completed 24-hole, 2,430m RC drill program, assay results pending.

Covered in the recent detailed airborne aeromagnetic and radiometric survey. Follow-up diamond and RC drilling planned for the Fremen target, alongside continued geochemistry to develop further drill targets.



Sama (296 km2) and Seydou (391 km2):



Systematic regional targeting programs - developing new drill targets for new discoveries.



Completed regional stream sediment BLEG (bulk leach extractable gold) sampling, results expected September 2025.



Detailed aeromagnetic and radiometric survey completed, processed imagery expected September 2025.



Follow-up geochemistry – final step in developing drill targets – Termite mound sampling, soils, or auger drilling.

RC and diamond discovery drilling planned over targets developed from the above-mentioned surveys.

GB (247 km2): Application stage, expected to be granted in Q4 2025. Tienko (371 km2): Application stage, expected to be granted in Q4 2025.

The recent award of the Seydou and Sama permits provides Awalé with the critical mass needed to complete regional-scale exploration across three 100%-owned permits, with two more permits expected in Q4 2025. In parallel, the Company has completed two drill campaigns totaling 46 holes over 4,444 metres at the Fremen target on the Sienso permit (see June 16, 2025 news release ).

The second phase of drilling tested a newly defined 5 km extension to the phase 1 drill targets, results from this 22-hole program are expected in August 2025. Awalé is well funded to advance these assets, with approximately C$15 million in cash following a recent strategic investment by Fortuna Mining.







Figure 1: Odienné Project - Permits and Targets Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project (" Odienné " or the " Project "), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited (" Newmont ").

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold ( IOCG ) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release