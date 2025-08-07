Sranan Gold Trenching Encounters 36.7 Grams/Tonne Gold Over 5 Metres, 150 Metres South Of Randy's Pit At The Tapanahony Project In Suriname
|Sample ID
|Easting
|Northing
|FROM (m)
|TO (m)
|INTERVAL (m)
|FA Au (g/T)
|1862834
|766510.6
|454973.7
|0.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.3
|1862835
|766510.6
|454973.7
|2.0
|4.0
|2.0
|0.2
|1862836
|766511.1
|454974.1
|4.0
|6.0
|2.0
|25.1
|1862837
|766510.4
|454975.2
|6.0
|8.0
|2.0
|48.1
|1862838
|766511.9
|454974.8
|8.0
|9.0
|1.0
|37.3
|1862839
|766510.8
|454974.8
|9.0
|10.0
|1.0
|0.5
|1862840
|766510.8
|454975.7
|10.0
|12.0
|2.0
|0.3
|1862841
|766510.0
|454975.7
|12.0
|14.0
|2.0
|0.7
Dr. Dennis LaPoint, Executive VP of Exploration and Corporate Development, commented: "This initial trench further confirms the potential to extend the Randy trend. Multiple gold systems in Suriname are related to complex, multi-stage deformation zones that include tension veins that enhance grade. The ongoing trenching program is designed to further extend the strike length of the Randy trend. Trenching will be conducted simultaneously with drilling on the Randy trend."
Samples were prepared and assayed by Filab in Paramaribo, Suriname. All samples >2 g/T were re-assayed with 50-gram re-assay and gravimetric assay. Standard QA/QC procedures were followed which showed a satisfactory level of reproducibility. Reject samples will be sent to an independent lab for confirmation of assay results following standard procedures. Channel sampling, trenching and drilling are used to determine average grade and thickness. The Company notes that the channel samples may not represent true thickness of mineralization.
About Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname.
Sranan Gold also owns the Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.
For more information, visit sranangold .
Qualified Person
Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43‐101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's Executive VP of Exploration and Corporate Development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind.
