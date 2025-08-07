Woman Wounded In Dnipro District Of Kherson Due To Artillery Shelling
"At approximately 7:00 a.m., Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the Dnipro district. A 71-year-old woman from Kherson was injured," the report said.
It is noted that the victim sought medical attention on her own.
The woman suffered an explosive injury and concussion. Her condition is mild, and she will be treated on an outpatient basis.Read also: Eight injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region over past day
The Regional Military Administration specified that at around 7:00 a.m., Russian troops shelled the Dnipro district of Kherson with artillery.
As reported by Ukrinform, eight people were injured in the Kherson region in 24 hours as a result of Russian strikes.
