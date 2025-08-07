Omni Fiber Launches Omni Mobile, Expanding Connectivity With New Wireless Offering

New mobile service launched in partnership with Reach delivers seamless nationwide coverage with 5G speeds

MASON, Ohio, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Fiber is excited to announce the launch of Omni Mobile - a new wireless service delivered in partnership with Reach, a leading platform for mobile and internet services. Omni Mobile offers customers seamless connectivity, nationwide coverage and 5G speeds on one of America's most reliable mobile networks.

Omni Mobile offers four flexible plans, starting at $15/month, with an unlimited talk, text, and data option available for $30/month. Customers can keep their current phone or purchase a new one and they can keep their current number or start fresh with a new number, ensuring a smooth transition to Omni Mobile's reliable service and the flexibility consumers demand.

"At Omni Fiber, we are committed to delivering high-quality connectivity solutions that empower our customers," said Darrick Zucco, CEO of Omni Fiber. "With the launch of Omni Mobile, we are expanding our offerings to provide seamless wireless service alongside our fiber Internet, ensuring our customers stay connected wherever they go."

Reach is a strategic partner for Omni Mobile, providing the technology infrastructure and tools to bring the new offering to market quickly and efficiently. Through Reach's platform, Omni Fiber delivers a fully integrated mobile offering- from activation to billing to support - while keeping full control of its brand and customer relationship.

The launch also reflects the broader ecosystem now available to broadband providers through Reach's partnership with NCTC, which helps streamline access to critical components like network coverage, devices, and financing.

"We're excited to support Omni Fiber as they bring mobile to their customers with speed, ease, and a strong brand presence," said Harjot Saluja, CEO of Reach. "This launch reflects what our platform does best - enabling ISPs to move fast, deliver a seamless experience, and own the relationship end-to-end with the brand their customers already trust."

For more information about Omni Mobile and available plans, call 1-844-844-OMNI (6664) or visit OmniFiber/mobile.

About Omni Fiber

Founded in 2022, Omni Fiber is backed by Oak Hill Capital, one of the largest investment firms in the telecommunications industry. Based in Ohio, Omni Fiber is led by a leadership team with 100+ years of combined industry experience and provides 100% fiber-optic broadband Internet, TV, and Phone services to residential and business customers in the United States. Omni Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps, no hidden fees, no data caps, Premium Wi-Fi included, local customer service, and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact: Andres Tovar // [email protected] 513-480-9610

About Reach

Reach is the platform behind the next generation of mobile and internet services.

We make it easy for any business to launch, manage, and scale connectivity offerings - without telecom complexity. Our cloud-native platform combines every layer of the telco stack with pre-integrated tools for billing, provisioning, compliance, customer support, and more. With flexible deployment models - from APIs to turnkey solutions - and AI-powered automation built in, Reach enables everyone from niche MVNOs to nationwide ISPs to launch fast, scale smart, and unlock new high-margin revenue streams. Learn more at .

Media Contact: Stephanie Walsh // [email protected]

SOURCE Omni Fiber

