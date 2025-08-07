403
23 Palestinians Arrested In West Bank Raids
Ramallah, Aug. 7 (Petra) -- Israeli forces carried out a large-scale campaign of raids, incursions, and arrests across several areas of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, focusing heavily on Salfit Governorate, where 23 Palestinians were detained, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.
The arrests took place in Salfit, Hebron, Ramallah, Al-Bireh, and Nablus, with Israeli authorities claiming the detainees were "wanted individuals."
Separately, Israeli forces demolished a four-story home in the Abu Katila neighborhood of Hebron, southern West Bank.
Hebron Governorate reported that large numbers of military vehicles and trucks stormed the city, deploying in Wadi Al-Bassas and surrounding neighborhoods.
Troops sealed off roads and restricted civilian movement while firing live ammunition, stun grenades, and tear gas at homes and vehicles, it added.
The demolition followed the building's rigging with explosives, causing severe structural damage and rendering it unsafe for habitation.
