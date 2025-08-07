Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Boosts Armed Forces with New Deals

2025-08-07 08:04:14
(MENAFN) New Delhi has sanctioned defense procurements valued at approximately $7.6 billion in a move aimed at enhancing the operational readiness of its military, according to a statement released by India’s defence ministry on Tuesday.

The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, has endorsed the procurement of additional BrahMos cruise missiles and armed unmanned aerial vehicles.

It also approved a series of modernization plans proposed by the country’s military branches.

The DAC also gave the nod to extended maintenance and support frameworks for crucial current systems.

These include long-term service arrangements for the air force's Boeing aircraft, as well as a comprehensive annual maintenance agreement for the S-400 missile defense platform.

In addition to the BrahMos missiles, the Indian Navy is set to receive an enhancement of its existing Barak-1 missile system, as noted in the ministry’s release.

The council further authorized upgrades to the air force’s Saksham and Spyder missile platforms, allowing them to be integrated with the Integrated Air Command and Control System.

This integration is intended to bolster India’s overall aerial defense network, according to the ministry.

Other sanctioned acquisitions include thermal imaging and night-vision gear for the army’s BMP armored vehicles, Compact Autonomous Surface Craft for naval operations, and sophisticated mountain surveillance radars for the air force.

