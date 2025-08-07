Maxus Mining Initiates 2025 Exploration Program On The Penny Copper Project, British Columbia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“” or the“”) (CSE:| FRA:), is pleased to announce the commencement of the Company's 2025 exploration program (the“”) on its Penny Copper Project (the“”, or the“”) located in British Columbia, Canada.

The Company has contracted Resourceful Geoscience Solutions Inc. (“ RGS ”) and Expert Geophysics Limited (“ Expert Geophysics ”) to execute the Program first announced by the Company on July 10, 2025. RGS is a multidisciplinary mineral exploration consultancy with a proven track record of successful project delivery. Expert Geophysics is a geophysical company specializing in airborne geophysical surveys worldwide and offering the latest innovation in airborne geophysical technology.

As reported on July 10, 2025, the Program will involve an airborne Mobile Magnetotelluric (“ MMT ”) survey over the entire group of claims comprising the Project as well as detailed ground follow-up of mineralized outcroppings and geochemical anomalies identified through past exploration efforts.

Professionals from RGS have already completed the initial stages of the Program, which involved a comprehensive data compilation exercise and an expert review of the Project by RGS's Associate Surficial Geologist to optimize field methods. Field crews arrived at the Project on August 7, 2025, to begin a detailed soil geochemical survey. Additional goals of the Program include prospecting, geological mapping, and an orientation survey to test the effectiveness of basal till sampling for future exploration endeavours at the Project.

The Company will issue further updates as the Program advances.

Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Maxus, commented,“With these highly capable service providers selected we are excited to get the Program underway. The Penny Property is in a well endowed and highly prospective mineral district. This Program, particularly the Project wide geophysical survey, marks an important milestone for the Project, and we look forward to seeing what insights will be delivered by the results of these efforts.”









Figure 1. Regional Map of the Penny Property

Penny Copper Project

Previous exploration programs identified multiple zones of high-grade copper mineralization on the Project, with associated gold, barite, and zinc values. These results highlight the strong mineral potential on the Penny Property and warrant further investigation. A newly discovered zone of buried outcrop returned assay results of up to 1,920 ppm Cu, 41 ppb Au, and 1,310 ppm Ba over an approximate strike length of 50 meters.1 The area surrounding the Project has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping. Recently, a total of seventeen (17) grab samples of iron oxide brecciation, quartz veinlets and fractures with limonite and/or copper, as well as from sedimentary horizons with disseminated copper mineralization were collected from the Project area.1









Figure 2. Penny Property Claims proximal to the past producing Sullivan Mine2

Multiple mineralized samples were collected from the Upper and Middle Creston Formation sedimentary horizons across the Project. Interbedded and thin lenses of quartzite containing visible bornite, chalcopyrite, and malachite returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12).1 The location of the Project, south of the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley BC, has stimulated individuals and junior and major exploration company activities in the past year.1

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., Director of the Company and a“qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not verified the results and information on neighbouring properties, and this information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Penny Property that is the subject of the disclosure.

A bout Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which includes approximately 14,356 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 8,178 hectares amongst three antimony projects, 3,123 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 422 hectares comprising the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,123 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping.1 The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12).1

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% g/t Ag and 20% Sb.3 A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% WO3.4 Additionally, the Altura and Hurley Antimony projects are strategically positioned; Altura is on strike from Equinox Resources recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb;5 Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.'s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m encountered during the 2024 drilling program.6

