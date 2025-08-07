Top Pet Innovators Unleashed In 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies, Services And Products Within The Rapidly Expanding Pet Industry That Exemplify Excellence & Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Pet Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Pet care industry, today announced the featured winners of the 7th Annual Awards program.

Pets are living longer, healthier lives due to advances in the Pet Care space. As a result, the industry is growing at an unprecedented rate, with $157 billion accounting for total US pet industry expenditure. This is reflected in the overwhelming amount of submissions the 2025 Pet Innovation Awards have received. This program highlights the most innovative solutions and products shaping the future of pet care, from nutrition and wellness to grooming and safety.

“Pets are members of the family, just like anybody else - and the numbers show it. With the humanization of pets, pet parents are constantly on the lookout for products and services that keep their pets healthy and thriving. From supplements and treats to pet insurance, dog feeders and collars, there's a growing preference for premium products and services,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards.“This year's winners should be very proud, considering the sheer amount of submissions we received. They represent the best of the best, not just through innovation but their vision, passion, drive, and care for our beloved furry companions.”

The mission of the annual Pet Innovation Awards Program is to honor innovation and recognize excellence, hard work and success in a range of Pet Care industry categories, including Apparel, Grooming, Food, Health, Toys, Training, Retailers & Services and more. The seventh Annual Pet Innovation Awards program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

The 2025 Featured Winners Of The Pet Innovation Awards Program are:

Apparel

Pet Accessory Company of the Year: Wooliie

Bowl, Feeders, Waterers

Bowls Product of the Year: Veken

Feeding Accessories Product of the Year: Gorilla Grip

Collars, Leashes, Harnesses

ID & Tag Product of the Year: Tailr

Leash Product of the Year: Good Dog Bad Dawg

Grooming & Cleaning

Cleaner Product of the Year: PurOxy

Grooming Product of the Year: Tweezerman

Wipes Product of the Year: smith&burton

Cat Treat

Alternative Cat treat of the Year: Get Joy

Cat Treat Product of the Year: Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Cat Food

Cat Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: identity Pet Nutrition

Cat Food Functional Diet Product of the Year: Holistic Vet Blend

Cat Food Innovation of the Year: Natural Balance

Cat Food Wet Product of the Year: Love, Nala

Dog Food

Dog Bone Broth product of the Year: Good Gravy by Now Fresh

Dog Collagen Product of the Year: Dogginstix

Dog Food Company of the year: Dr. Marty Pets

Air Dried Dog Food Product of the Year: Full Moon Pet

Dog Food Frozen/Raw Product of the Year: Tucker's Raw

Dog Food Functional Diet Product of the Year: Lone Wolf Ranch Pets

Dog Food Product of the Year: Ollie

Health Focused Product of the Year: Charm of The Wild Pet Food Co

Dog Treat

Dog Treat Innovation of the Year: Barkworthies

Dog Treat Organic Product of the Year: Badlands Ranch

Dog Treat Product of the Year: PawCo Foods

Health Focused Dog Treat of the Year: Charlee Bear Nuggets

Dog Treat Health Based Product of the Year: Gutsy by Crumps' Naturals

Cat Health

Cat Calming Product of the Year: Gou Go Pets

Cat Dental Care Product of the Year: Pet Honesty

Dog Health

Dog Gut Health Product of the Year: Brutus Bone Broth

Dog Hip & Joint Chew Product of the Year: Wuffes

Dog Homeopathic Product of the Year: Tartar Shield

Dog Skin & Coat Product of the Yeat: K9Power

Dog Stress Relief Product of the Year: Sensoril® From Kerry Group

Flea & Tick Product of the Year: ADAMSTM

Overall Dog Health Product of the Year: Pet's Best Life Longevity15TM

Overall Healthcare Product of the Year: Banfield Senior Care Optimum Wellness Plans®

Preventative Pet Care Product of the Year: Agrovet Market Atrevia® 360°

Housing

Crate Mat Product of the Year: Paw Inspired

Fencing Product of the Year: SpotOn

Whelping product of the Year: EZwhelp

Services

Pet App of the Year: Vetster

Pet Insurance of the Year: MetLife Pet Insurance

Training

Training Collar Product of the Year: Halo Collar

Training Treat Product of the Year: Park Life Designs

Leadership

Pet CEO of the Year: Yvonne Hsu, Hill's Pet Nutrition

Overall Pet Healthcare Company of the Year: K9Power

Pet Solution of the Year: Boston Dog Lawyer

Pet Dental Care Company of the Year: TEEF for Life

About The Pet Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Pet Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding pet care industry. The Pet Innovation Awards provides public recognition for achievements of pet care industry companies and products including Apparel, Grooming & Cleaning, Food & Treats, Health, Retailers & Services and more. For more information visit: .

