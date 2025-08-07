Apterra Infrastructure Capital Appoints David Law To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Standard Chartered Managing Director Brings 30 Years of Global Financing Expertise to Apterra

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apterra Infrastructure Capital LLC (“Apterra”), a leading infrastructure finance platform and affiliate of Apollo, today announced that David Law has joined the company's Board of Directors. Based in London, Mr. Law currently serves as a Managing Director at Standard Chartered and has more than 30 years of experience advising financial sponsor and corporate clients on landmark financings.

Mr. Law's appointment reflects Apterra's continued strategic expansion as the platform scales its activities globally to meet accelerating demand for innovative, capital-efficient infrastructure financing. Leveraging extensive experience across structured credit, private markets and global capital formation, his strategic support will be instrumental to Apterra as the company builds on its strong foundation and pursues its next phase of growth.

“We are pleased to welcome David to the Apterra Board of Directors,” said Ralph Cho and Michael Pantelogianis, Co-CEOs of Apterra.“His deep knowledge of private credit markets and infrastructure financing, coupled with his global perspective, will be highly valuable to Apterra's mission to deliver innovative capital solutions to the infrastructure sector worldwide.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Law said:“Apterra is at the forefront of financing the critical infrastructure that underpins sustainable economic growth and technological advancement. Under Ralph and Mike's leadership, Apterra has rapidly expanded its global footprint and become recognized as a leader in delivering innovative, capital-efficient financing solutions for transformational infrastructure and sustainable energy projects worldwide. I am honoured to join the Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the platform's continued success as it continues to scale globally.”

Mr. Law's appointment comes at a time of significant momentum for Apterra, following Standard Chartered's minority investment and the formation of a $3 billion partnership between Apollo, Apterra and Standard Chartered to support global infrastructure and energy transition financing. The collaboration, announced earlier this year, enhances Apterra's origination capabilities and underscores the platform's role as a key channel supporting next-generation infrastructure and sustainable energy projects.

About Apterra

Apterra, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, is a premier platform specializing in innovative financing solutions for infrastructure projects. Our tailored capital services empower clients, including financial sponsors and developers, to optimize assets and achieve sustainable growth. Fueled by strong relationships, our distribution network ensures seamless access to capital through partnerships with banks, investors, and asset managers. We are focused on driving growth and operational integrity in the infrastructure sector while creating enduring value for our clients. Visit to learn more.

Media Contact:

