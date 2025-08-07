Atlanta Community Food Bank Featured In National Report Highlighting Health Outcomes From 'Food As Medicine' Program

Local initiative helps connect food and healthcare to improve wellbeing of neighbors experiencing food insecurity

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new national report from Feeding Americaspotlights the Atlanta Community Food Bank as one of many food banks across the country delivering innovative solutions at the intersection of hunger and health through their“Food as Medicine” program. The three-year initiative, made possible by a $14.1 million grant from Elevance Health Foundation, supports local partnerships between food banks and over 30 healthcare providers across the country to improve access to nutritious food for people managing chronic health conditions.Operated locally in partnership with Grady Health System, the Food Bank's“Food as Medicine” program follows Feeding America's“screen – refer – nourish” model that connects individuals in Atlanta, who are identified as food insecure during healthcare visits, with nutritious, medically-tailored food and wraparound services including assistance with SNAP applications and cooking classes.In the past 12 months, the program in Atlanta has:Supported neighbors in managing pregnancy and conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease, and cancerServed 853 households and distributed 274,334 pounds of food (the equivalent of 228,612 meals) to neighbors through the food pharmacy and neighborhood program at Jesse Hill Market at Grady. Served 10,189 households and distributed 257,697 pounds of food at Grady neighborhood clinicsSupported Grady's initiative to screen patients for social determinants of health. In the past 12 months, 160,553 patients were screened.“The food you eat has a profound effect on your health, and neighbors facing food insecurity often face the dual burden of obtaining enough food and accessing food that will support their family's health now and in the future,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.“We are grateful to Elevance for their generous support of our partnership with Grady Health System, allowing us to increase access to healthy, nutritious food that helps stabilize the health and lives of our neighbors.”Findings from the national report underscore the value of food as a key part of care:Nearly 70% of participants reported a chronic health condition at enrollmentOver 100,000 neighbors who screened positive for food insecurity received nutritious food from a participating food bankParticipants described improved eating habits, emotional wellbeing, and greater confidence in managing their healthClinical outcomes included an average 1.5% reduction in A1C for those managing diabetesThis“Food as Medicine” initiative is one of the largest national efforts to formally integrate food access into health care systems, reflecting a growing recognition among health care providers, policymakers, and community leaders of food's critical role in health outcomes. The 21 participating food banks have tailored programs to local needs, offering services like onsite food pantries, mobile food distributions, onsite emergency food packages, food prescription voucher programs, and home delivery services that support whole-person well-being.As the grant initiative enters its final year, ongoing evaluation will offer valuable insights into long-term health outcomes and help shape future food-based health interventions that advance equity and reduce disparities.The Atlanta Community Food Bank is proud to be a part of this innovative initiative and remains committed to advancing food as a tool for dignity, wellness, and long-term community health.To access Feeding America's full national report, visit .About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB .About Elevance Health FoundationElevance Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Elevance Health Inc. The Foundation works to improve the health of the socially vulnerable through partnerships and programs in our communities with an emphasis on maternal and infant health; behavioral health; and food as medicine. Through its key areas of focus, the Foundation also strategically aligns with Elevance Health's focus on community health and becoming a lifetime, trusted health partner that is fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. To learn more about Elevance Health Foundation, please visit or follow us @ElevanceFND on X and Elevance Health Foundation on Facebook .About Feeding AmericaFeeding Americais the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

