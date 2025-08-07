Krispy Krunchy Chicken Beats Out Big Names On USA TODAY 10BEST List

Ranks #6 as a leading fried chicken chain

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Krispy Krunchy Chicken, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, is sharing the love as it flies up the ranks of leading chicken brands. The company was recently ranked #6 on USA TODAY 10BEST Fried Chicken Chains, ranking above industry giants KFC, Chick-fil-A, and Popeye's. Krispy Krunchycurrently operates in all 48 contiguous States with nearly 3,400 locations."We are proud to be ranked on the USA TODAY 10BEST for a second year in a row, and even higher than last year," said Alice Crowder, CMO of Krispy Krunchy Chicken.“Fans love our mildly Cajun-spiced chicken that is high-quality, full of flavor, and priced just right. We're grateful to our amazing operators for continuing to delight their customers with chicken that we believe is the best out there. These rankings show that more and more people feel the same!”This is the second time that Krispy Krunchy has landed on the USA TODAY 10BEST in as many years. A panel of experts for each category selects nominees for the award. Finalists are then selected via an editorial review by USA TODAY 10BEST editors.The 10BEST program launched in 1999 and offers readers insights on how to live well and travel smart through its original, unbiased, and experiential content. In 2013, USA TODAY welcomed the awards and subsequently became USA TODAY 10BEST, continuing the brand's mission to provide invaluable insights and tips to help readers make the most of their free time.For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.About Krispy Krunchy ChickenKrispy Krunchy Chicken(KKC) operates nearly 3,400 quick-serve locations in all 48 of the contiguous United States, selling over a million pounds of chicken every week. The company provides foodservice solutions for convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos and more across the U.S., including in Fenway Park, where it is the“Official Fried Chicken of the Boston Red Sox”. Founded in Louisiana in 1989, the store-in-store concept allows licensees to serve hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced fried chicken and all-white meat jumbo tenders to its guests to increase their in-store profitability and drive frequency. The full menu also includes a variety of sides and the brand's trademark honey biscuits.

