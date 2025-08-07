Candeal Data & Analytics' Fixed Income Pricing And Reference Data Available Through Rimes
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rimes , a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment platform solutions to the global investment community, announces that CanDeal 's Data & Analytics (DNA) Canadian Fixed Income Reference Pricing Services and its Security Master product are now available as part of Rimes' data service. CanDeal DNA 's award-winning pricing along with their reference data products offer unparalleled coverage and detail for over 95,000 Canadian fixed income securities, spanning from highly liquid, on-the-run bonds to highly illiquid mortgage pools and asset-backed securities. Using pricing inputs from Canada's leading dealers, CanDeal DNA's contributing partners represent most of the trading activity in the Canadian OTC bond market.
Asset managers and asset owners worldwide work with Rimes to efficiently curate and manage validated, policy-driven data across asset classes, improving accuracy, productivity and time to market.
Patrick Walsh, Head of Foundational Data at Rimes, comments:“The Canadian market is critically important to Rimes and our global client base. We take pride in working with leading data providers around the world to ensure our clients have access to the very best sources to meet their benchmarking and investment management requirements. CanDeal's deep expertise and comprehensive coverage of the Canadian fixed income market will be a valuable addition to our service offering.”
Robin Hanlon, Head of Strategic Partnerships at CanDeal DNA, comments:“Rimes has a reputation for high-quality data and data management solutions to drive better investment insights. Partnering with Rimes to offer CanDeal's Reference Pricing Service and our Security Master product will benefit investment professionals with deep insights into the Canadian market to uncover fixed income investment opportunities.”
Carole Penhale, Head of Canada at Rimes, comments:“Canada has been a significant marketplace for Rimes with many long-standing clients. We are thrilled to welcome CanDeal's extensive, high-quality fixed income data offerings as part of the Rimes data service and this agreement represents another notch in our strategy to expand our footprint both in Canada and with financial services firms globally.”
Rimes, un grand fournisseur de solutions pour plateformes de gestion de données d'entreprises et d'investissement mondial, annonce que les services de prix de référence des titres à revenu fixe canadiens et le produit Security Master de la division Données et Analytique (DNA) de CanDeal sont désormais disponibles dans le cadre du service de données de Rimes. La fonction d'établissement de prix primée de CanDeal DNA et ses produits de données de référence offrent une couverture et des informations détaillées sans pareilles sur plus de 95 000 titres à revenu fixe canadiens, allant d'obligations très liquides, émises récemment, à des fonds hypothécaires et des titres adossés à des actifs très peu liquides. Utilisant les données sur les prix des principaux courtiers canadiens, les partenaires contribuant à CanDeal DNA représentent l'essentiel de l'activité de négociation sur le marché des obligations hors cote canadien.
Des gestionnaires et propriétaires d'actifs du monde entier travaillent avec Rimes pour affiner et gérer des données validées, conformes aux politiques d'investissement, réparties entre les catégories d'actifs, améliorant la précision, la productivité et la rapidité d'accès au marché.
Patrick Walsh, chef de Foundational Data chez Rimes, commente : (( Le marché canadien revêt une importance critique pour Rimes et notre clientèle mondiale. Nous sommes fiers de travailler avec de grands fournisseurs de données du monde entier pour faire en sorte que nos clients aient accès aux meilleures sources pour satisfaire leurs besoins d'analyse comparative et de gestion des investissements. La grande expertise et la vaste couverture du marché des titres à revenu fixe canadiens qu'offre CanDeal seront un ajout précieux aux services que nous offrons. ))
Robin Hanlon, chef des partenariats stratégiques chez CanDeal DNA, commente : (( Rimes est réputée pour la grande qualité de ses données et de ses solutions de gestion des données dans le but d'offrir de meilleures informations pour l'investissement. Le partenariat avec Rimes pour offrir les services d'établissement de prix de référence de CanDeal et notre produit Security Master sera utile aux professionnels de l'investissement en leur offrant une connaissance approfondie du marché canadien afin de trouver des occasions d'investissement en revenu fixe. ))
Carole Penhale, chef, Canada, chez Rimes, commente : (( Le Canada est un marché important pour Rimes qui compte de nombreux clients de longue date. Nous sommes enchantés d'intégrer la vaste offre de données de grande qualité sur les titres à revenu fixe de CanDeal dans la gamme de services de données de Rimes et cet accord représente un cran de plus dans notre stratégie d'expansion de notre empreinte au Canada et auprès des entreprises de services financiers du monde entier. ))
