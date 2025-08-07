Cars Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
Q2 2025 Financial Highlights
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change %
|
|
Total Revenue
|
$ 178,739
|
|
$ 178,894
|
|
NM
|
|
Net income
|
7,009
|
|
11,381
|
|
(38 %)
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
26,412
|
|
26,048
|
|
1 %
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
50,898
|
|
50,425
|
|
1 %
|
|
Net income per diluted share
|
0.11
|
|
0.17
|
|
(35 %)
|
|
Adjusted net income per diluted share
|
0.41
|
|
0.38
|
|
8 %
|
|
NM =
|
Not meaningful
|
Q2 2025 Key Metrics and Operational Highlights
|
(in millions, except dealer data)
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
2025
|
|
March 31,
2025
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
Change %
Q/Q
|
|
Change %
|
Average Monthly Unique Visitors
|
26.6
|
|
29.0
|
|
26.1
|
|
(8 %)
|
|
2 %
|
Traffic ("Visits")
|
162.0
|
|
170.1
|
|
158.1
|
|
(5 %)
|
|
2 %
|
Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer ("ARPD")
|
$ 2,435
|
|
$ 2,473
|
|
$ 2,474
|
|
(2 %)
|
|
(2 %)
|
Dealer Customers
|
19,412
|
|
19,250
|
|
19,390
|
|
1 %
|
|
NM
|
NM =
|
Not meaningful
-
Dealer Customers grew to 19,412, up over 160 dealers quarter-over-quarter and the best sequential customer growth in over three years*
Average Monthly Unique Visitors were up 2% year-over-year based on strong consumer demand, tariff-motivated shopping behavior, and benefits from strategic marketing investments, including highly relevant editorial content
AccuTrade was selected as the enterprise trade and appraisal solution by leading dealer group, expanding AccuTrade's proprietary insights and technology into roughly 150 total stores by end of 2025
AccuTrade appraisals grew 45% year-over-year, reflecting both increased product adoption and customer engagement
DealerClub transaction volume was up 50% quarter-over-quarter alongside double-digit active user growth
*Excluding the Q4 2023 increase in dealer count associated with the acquisition of D2C Media
Q2 2025 Results
Revenue for the second quarter totaled $178.7 million, roughly flat compared to the prior year period. Subscription-based Dealer revenue was down 1% year-over-year, primarily reflecting changes in customer and product mix, with marketplace performance offsetting growth across websites and appraisal technology. OEM and National revenue was up 5% year-over-year, inclusive of temporary shifts in media investments, primarily at the start of the quarter, as automakers adjusted to tariff announcements and impacts.
Total operating expenses for the second quarter were $163.5 million, compared to $169.4 million for the prior year period. Operating expenses included costs associated with the January 2025 acquisition of DealerClub, which were absent in the prior year period, that were fully offset by actions taken to streamline costs, including headcount and lease-related expenses, as well as shifts in marketing investments, as compared to the prior year period. Adjusted operating expenses for the quarter were $152.7 million, down 2% compared to the prior year period, reflecting efficiencies previously described.
Net income for the second quarter was $7.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to Net income of $11.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024. The change in Net income is primarily attributable to changes in the fair value of contingent consideration in the prior-year period associated with prior acquisitions. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $26.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $26.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter totaled $50.9 million, or 28.5% of revenue.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
Net cash provided by operating activities for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 was $55.7 million, compared to $68.7 million in the prior year. Free cash flow for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 totaled $41.8 million, compared to $56.4 million in the prior year, which is largely attributable to the anticipated increase in earnout payments associated with D2C Media.
The Company's total debt outstanding was $460.0 million as of June 30, 2025. The Company's total net leverage (as defined in the Company's credit facility) was 2.1x as of June 30, 2025, within its target total net leverage range of 2.0x to 2.5x. Total liquidity as of June 30, 2025 was $317.7 million, which is defined as Cash and cash equivalents of $27.7 million and revolver capacity of $290.0 million.
Share Repurchases
The Company executed on its capital allocation strategy with the repurchase of 2.1 million shares of common stock for $23.1 million in the second quarter, bringing total repurchases to 3.7 million shares for $44.6 million in the first half of 2025. As such, the Company is raising its target for share repurchases for 2025 to a range of $70 to $90 million, reaffirming its strong commitment to return capital to shareholders.
"In the second quarter we executed on our growth initiatives while also gaining meaningful operational efficiencies. Judicious cost management helped us reduce operating expenses, which were down 3% year-over-year. As a result, we achieved an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.5%, at the high end of our expectations. We also exceeded our capital return commitment, buying back 2.1 million shares, equivalent to 127% of free cash flow, in the second quarter," said Sonia Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Cars Commerce. "Looking to the second half, we are well positioned for revenue growth, and we are also pleased to raise our full year share repurchase target to $70 to $90 million as we drive value creation for all stakeholders."
Outlook
Based on current market conditions, the Company anticipates low-single digit revenue growth for the second half of 2025. The Company continues to execute on 2025 growth initiatives, including driving product adoption and innovation, and broad-based repackaging. However, as previously communicated, the favorability, magnitude, and timing of customer spending in certain product categories, such as advertising, is subject to market factors like vehicle production levels and affordability, which have been volatile year-to-date.
The Company is reaffirming Full Year Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 29% to 31%. Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance reflects the Company's confidence in managing operating levers across a range of macroeconomic scenarios.
Q2 2025 Earnings Call
As previously announced, management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. CT. This webcast may be accessed at the Cars Commerce Investor Relations website, href="" target="_blank" car . An archive of the webcast will be available at href="" target="_blank" car following the conclusion of the call.
About Cars Commerce
Cars Commerce is an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry. The Company simplifies everything about car buying and selling with powerful products, solutions and AI-driven technologies that span pretail, retail and post-sale activities – enabling more efficient and profitable retail operations. The Cars Commerce platform is organized around four industry-leading brands: the flagship automotive marketplace and dealer reputation site Cars , award-winning technology and digital retail technology and marketing services from Dealer Inspire, essential trade-in and appraisal technology from AccuTrade, a reputation-based dealer-to-dealer wholesale auction from DealerClub and exclusive in-market media solutions from the Cars Commerce Media Network. Learn more at .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release discusses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net (loss) income, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Operating Expenses. These financial measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These financial measures are presented as supplemental measures of operating performance because the Company believes they provide meaningful information regarding the Company's performance and provide a basis to compare operating results between periods. In addition, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure for determining incentive compensation targets. Adjusted EBITDA also is used as a performance measure under the Company's credit agreement and includes adjustments such as the items defined below and other further adjustments, which are defined in the credit agreement. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by the Company's lenders, securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company's industry.
While a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to, as applicable, the timing, amount, valuation and number of future employee equity awards and the uncertainty relating to the timing, frequency, and effect of acquisitions and the significance of the resulting transaction-related expenses, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP in this earnings release, see "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.
Other companies may define or calculate these measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables below.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before (1) interest expense, net, (2) income tax (benefit) expense, (3) depreciation, (4) amortization of intangible assets, (5) stock-based compensation expense, (6) unrealized mark-to-market adjustments and cash transactions related to derivative instruments, (7) unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and (8) certain other items, such as transaction-related items, severance, transformation and other exit costs and write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets.
Transaction-related items result from actual or potential transactions such as business combinations, mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, spin-offs, financing transactions, and other strategic transactions, including, without limitation, (1) transaction-related bonuses and (2) expenses for advisors and representatives such as investment bankers, consultants, attorneys and accounting firms. Transaction-related items may also include, without limitation, transition and integration costs such as retention bonuses and acquisition-related milestone payments to acquired employees, consulting, compensation and other incremental costs associated with integration projects, fair value changes to contingent considerations and amortization of deferred revenue related to the AccuTrade acquisition.
The Company defines Adjusted Net Income as GAAP net (loss) income excluding, net of their related tax effects: (1) amortization of intangible assets, (2) stock-based compensation expense, (3) unrealized mark-to-market adjustments and cash transactions related to derivative instruments, (4) unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses, and (5) certain other items, such as transaction-related costs, severance, transformation and other exit costs and write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets.
The Company defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, including purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internally developed technology.
The Company defines Adjusted Operating Expenses as total operating expenses adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, write-off and impairments of goodwill, intangible assets, long-lived assets, severance, transformation and other exit costs and transaction-related items.
Key Metric Definitions
Average Monthly Unique Visitors ("UVs") and Traffic ("Visits"). The Company defines UVs in a given month as the number of distinct visitors that engage with its platform during that month. Visitors are identified when a user first visits an individual Cars property on an individual device/browser combination or installs one of its mobile apps on an individual device. If a visitor accesses more than one of its web properties or apps or uses more than one device or browser, each of those unique property/browser/app/device combinations counts toward the number of UVs. Traffic is defined as the number of visits to Cars desktop and mobile properties (responsive sites and mobile apps). The Company measured UVs and Traffic via RudderStack. These metrics do not include traffic to Dealer Inspire, D2C Media, or DealerClub websites.
Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer ("ARPD"). The Company believes that its ability to grow ARPD is an indicator of the value proposition of its platform. The Company defines ARPD as Dealer revenue, excluding digital advertising services and DealerClub, during the period divided by the monthly average number of Dealer Customers during the same period.
Dealer Customers. Dealer Customers represent dealerships using the Company's products as of the end of each reporting period. Each physical or virtual dealership location is counted separately, whether it is a single-location proprietorship or part of a large, consolidated dealer group. Multi-franchise dealerships at a single location are counted as one dealer. Dealer Customer metrics do not include DealerClub.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements often use words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "estimate," "target," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts," "mission," "strive," "more," "goal" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, strategies, estimates, projections and assumptions, experience in the industry as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we think are appropriate. Such forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cars Commerce and its management based on their knowledge and understanding of the business and industry, are inherently uncertain. While Cars Commerce and its management make such statements in good faith and believe such judgments are reasonable, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future strategic action, performance or results. Our actual results, performance, achievements, strategic actions or prospects could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements in making investment decisions. When we make comparisons of results between current and prior periods, we do not intend to express any future trends, or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and you should view such comparisons as historical data. Whether or not any such forward-looking statement is in fact achieved will depend on future events, some of which are beyond our control.
Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results and strategic actions to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a detailed discussion of many of these and other risks and uncertainties, see "Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors" and "Part II, Item 7., Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2025 and our other filings filed with the SEC and available on our website at cars or via EDGAR at .
You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking or cautionary statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of events, unanticipated or otherwise, or changes in future operating results over time or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this report are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the federal securities laws.
Cars Commerce Investor Relations Contact:
Katherine Chen
[email protected]
408.768.6847
Cars Commerce Media Contact:
Marita Thomas
[email protected]
312.601.5692
|
Cars Inc
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dealer
|
$ 158,477
|
|
$ 159,843
|
|
$ 317,621
|
|
$ 321,658
|
OEM and National
|
16,637
|
|
15,828
|
|
32,916
|
|
31,135
|
Other
|
3,625
|
|
3,223
|
|
7,226
|
|
6,277
|
Total revenue
|
178,739
|
|
178,894
|
|
357,763
|
|
359,070
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue and operations
|
30,547
|
|
31,030
|
|
61,486
|
|
60,992
|
Product and technology
|
28,634
|
|
27,583
|
|
57,112
|
|
55,668
|
Marketing and sales
|
57,757
|
|
60,213
|
|
117,982
|
|
119,376
|
General and administrative
|
21,682
|
|
22,980
|
|
47,566
|
|
45,837
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
24,873
|
|
27,571
|
|
51,912
|
|
54,936
|
Total operating expenses
|
163,493
|
|
169,377
|
|
336,058
|
|
336,809
|
Operating income
|
15,246
|
|
9,517
|
|
21,705
|
|
22,261
|
Nonoperating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
(7,644)
|
|
(8,109)
|
|
(15,312)
|
|
(16,430)
|
Other income, net
|
2,366
|
|
14,990
|
|
2,342
|
|
11,387
|
Total nonoperating (expense) income, net
|
(5,278)
|
|
6,881
|
|
(12,970)
|
|
(5,043)
|
Income before income taxes
|
9,968
|
|
16,398
|
|
8,735
|
|
17,218
|
Income tax expense
|
2,959
|
|
5,017
|
|
3,739
|
|
5,053
|
Net income
|
$ 7,009
|
|
$ 11,381
|
|
$ 4,996
|
|
$ 12,165
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
63,163
|
|
66,534
|
|
63,859
|
|
66,426
|
Diluted
|
63,842
|
|
67,821
|
|
64,476
|
|
67,514
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.11
|
|
$ 0.17
|
|
$ 0.08
|
|
$ 0.18
|
Diluted
|
0.11
|
|
0.17
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.18
|
Cars Inc
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 27,704
|
|
$ 50,673
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
132,852
|
|
133,741
|
Prepaid expenses
|
11,320
|
|
13,782
|
Other current assets
|
7,769
|
|
16,134
|
Total current assets
|
179,645
|
|
214,330
|
Property and equipment, net
|
35,998
|
|
40,704
|
Goodwill
|
167,562
|
|
143,279
|
Intangible assets, net
|
555,363
|
|
585,690
|
Deferred tax assets
|
99,772
|
|
100,530
|
Investments and other assets, net
|
26,314
|
|
27,332
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,064,654
|
|
$ 1,111,865
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 30,935
|
|
$ 33,498
|
Accrued compensation
|
22,528
|
|
36,295
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
45,463
|
|
47,092
|
Total current liabilities
|
98,926
|
|
116,885
|
Noncurrent liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, net
|
455,897
|
|
455,288
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
7,207
|
|
6,773
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
19,407
|
|
21,434
|
Total noncurrent liabilities
|
482,511
|
|
483,495
|
Total liabilities
|
581,437
|
|
600,380
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock at par, $0.01 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; no shares
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common Stock at par, $0.01 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 61,799
|
618
|
|
643
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,439,410
|
|
1,473,986
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(956,550)
|
|
(961,546)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(261)
|
|
(1,598)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
483,217
|
|
511,485
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,064,654
|
|
$ 1,111,865
|
Cars Inc
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 4,996
|
|
$ 12,165
|
Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
17,076
|
|
12,722
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
34,836
|
|
42,214
|
Stock-based compensation
|
15,013
|
|
15,541
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,158
|
|
7,798
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
957
|
|
1,753
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
950
|
|
1,289
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency denominated transactions
|
(2,474)
|
|
1,480
|
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration
|
-
|
|
(12,834)
|
Other, net
|
1,439
|
|
578
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
795
|
|
(5,090)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
1,193
|
|
(6,869)
|
Accounts payable
|
(2,475)
|
|
7,282
|
Accrued compensation
|
(14,570)
|
|
(8,834)
|
Other liabilities
|
(3,211)
|
|
(473)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
55,683
|
|
68,722
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(24,769)
|
|
(218)
|
Capitalization of internally developed technology
|
(10,494)
|
|
(11,176)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(3,342)
|
|
(1,099)
|
Proceeds from sale of equity investment
|
9,481
|
|
-
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(29,124)
|
|
(12,493)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from Revolving Loan borrowings
|
10,000
|
|
-
|
Payments of Revolving Loan borrowings and long-term debt
|
(10,000)
|
|
(15,000)
|
Payments for stock-based compensation plans, net
|
(4,699)
|
|
(7,557)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
(44,644)
|
|
(14,362)
|
Payments of contingent consideration
|
-
|
|
(27,435)
|
Payments of debt issuance costs and other fees
|
-
|
|
(1,869)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(49,343)
|
|
(66,223)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents
|
(185)
|
|
(133)
|
Net decrease in Cash and cash equivalents
|
(22,969)
|
|
(10,127)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
50,673
|
|
39,198
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 27,704
|
|
$ 29,071
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$ 2,088
|
|
$ 4,639
|
Cash paid for interest
|
15,067
|
|
16,893
|
Cars Inc
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 7,009
|
|
$ 11,381
|
|
$ 4,996
|
|
$ 12,165
|
Interest expense, net
|
7,644
|
|
8,109
|
|
15,312
|
|
16,430
|
Income tax expense
|
2,959
|
|
5,017
|
|
3,739
|
|
5,053
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
24,873
|
|
27,571
|
|
51,912
|
|
54,936
|
Stock-based compensation, including related payroll tax expense
|
6,758
|
|
8,813
|
|
15,461
|
|
16,763
|
Transaction-related and other one-time items
|
4,022
|
|
(10,853)
|
|
12,541
|
|
(3,684)
|
Non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(2,367)
|
|
387
|
|
(2,342)
|
|
1,435
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 50,898
|
|
$ 50,425
|
|
$ 101,619
|
|
$ 103,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
$ 7,009
|
|
$ 11,381
|
|
$ 4,996
|
|
$ 12,165
|
Stock-based compensation, including related payroll tax expense
|
6,758
|
|
8,813
|
|
15,461
|
|
16,763
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
17,458
|
|
21,209
|
|
34,836
|
|
42,214
|
Transaction-related items
|
2,736
|
|
(12,668)
|
|
5,666
|
|
(6,525)
|
Non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(2,367)
|
|
387
|
|
(2,342)
|
|
1,435
|
Other one-time items
|
1,286
|
|
1,815
|
|
6,875
|
|
2,841
|
Income tax impact of adjustments
|
(6,468)
|
|
(4,889)
|
|
(15,124)
|
|
(14,182)
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 26,412
|
|
$ 26,048
|
|
$ 50,368
|
|
$ 54,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income per share, diluted
|
$ 0.41
|
|
$ 0.38
|
|
$ 0.78
|
|
$ 0.81
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
63,842
|
|
67,821
|
|
64,476
|
|
67,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 26,228
|
|
$ 35,254
|
|
$ 55,683
|
|
$ 68,722
|
Capitalization of internally developed technology
|
(5,510)
|
|
(5,871)
|
|
(10,494)
|
|
(11,176)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(2,531)
|
|
(391)
|
|
(3,342)
|
|
(1,099)
|
Free cash flow
|
$ 18,187
|
|
$ 28,992
|
|
$ 41,847
|
|
$ 56,447
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Adjustments (1)
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
As Adjusted
|
Cost of revenue and operations
|
$ 30,547
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (225)
|
|
$ 30,322
|
Product and technology
|
28,634
|
|
-
|
|
(2,467)
|
|
26,167
|
Marketing and sales
|
57,757
|
|
(43)
|
|
(1,583)
|
|
56,131
|
General and administrative
|
21,682
|
|
(3,978)
|
|
(2,483)
|
|
15,221
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
24,873
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
24,873
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 163,493
|
|
$ (4,021)
|
|
$ (6,758)
|
|
$ 152,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total nonoperating expense, net
|
$ (5,278)
|
|
$ (2,366)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (7,644)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes transaction related items, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, transformation and other exit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Adjustments (1)
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
As Adjusted
|
Cost of revenue and operations
|
$ 31,030
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (229)
|
|
$ 30,801
|
Product and technology
|
27,583
|
|
-
|
|
(3,009)
|
|
24,574
|
Marketing and sales
|
60,213
|
|
(44)
|
|
(1,672)
|
|
58,497
|
General and administrative
|
22,980
|
|
(4,480)
|
|
(3,903)
|
|
14,597
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
27,571
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
27,571
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 169,377
|
|
$ (4,524)
|
|
$ (8,813)
|
|
$ 156,040
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total nonoperating income (expense), net
|
$ 6,881
|
|
$ (14,990)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (8,109)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes transaction related items, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, transformation and other exit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Adjustments (1)
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
As Adjusted
|
Cost of revenue and operations
|
$ 61,486
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (403)
|
|
$ 61,083
|
Product and technology
|
57,112
|
|
-
|
|
(4,980)
|
|
52,132
|
Marketing and sales
|
117,982
|
|
(85)
|
|
(3,770)
|
|
114,127
|
General and administrative
|
47,566
|
|
(12,456)
|
|
(6,308)
|
|
28,802
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
51,912
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
51,912
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 336,058
|
|
$ (12,541)
|
|
$ (15,461)
|
|
$ 308,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total nonoperating expense, net
|
$ (12,970)
|
|
$ (2,342)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (15,312)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes transaction related items, unrealized gain/loss on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, transformation and other exit costs, and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Operating expenses to Adjusted operating expenses for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Adjustments (1)
|
|
Stock-Based
|
|
As Adjusted
|
Cost of revenue and operations
|
$ 60,992
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (558)
|
|
$ 60,434
|
Product and technology
|
55,668
|
|
-
|
|
(5,790)
|
|
49,878
|
Marketing and sales
|
119,376
|
|
(88)
|
|
(2,893)
|
|
116,395
|
General and administrative
|
45,837
|
|
(9,051)
|
|
(7,522)
|
|
29,264
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
54,936
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
54,936
|
Total operating expenses
|
$ 336,809
|
|
$ (9,139)
|
|
$ (16,763)
|
|
$ 310,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total nonoperating expense, net
|
$ (5,043)
|
|
$ (11,388)
|
|
$ -
|
|
$ (16,431)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes transaction related items, unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency denominated transactions, severance, transformation and other exit
|
Q2 2025 and Full Year Financial Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change %
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change %
|
Revenue
|
$ 178,739
|
|
$ 178,894
|
|
NM
|
|
$ 357,763
|
|
$ 359,070
|
|
NM
|
Net income
|
7,009
|
|
11,381
|
|
(38 %)
|
|
4,996
|
|
12,165
|
|
(59 %)
|
Adjusted net income
|
26,412
|
|
26,048
|
|
1 %
|
|
50,368
|
|
54,711
|
|
(8 %)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
50,898
|
|
50,425
|
|
1 %
|
|
101,619
|
|
103,098
|
|
(1 %)
|
Net income per diluted share
|
0.11
|
|
0.17
|
|
(34 %)
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.18
|
|
(57 %)
|
Adjusted net income per diluted share
|
0.41
|
|
0.38
|
|
8 %
|
|
0.78
|
|
0.81
|
|
(4 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM = Not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 2025 Key Metrics and Operational Highlights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Change %
|
|
Change %
|
|
|
(In millions, except dealer data)
|
2025
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Q/Q
|
|
Y/Y
|
|
|
Average Monthly Unique Visitors
|
26.6
|
|
29.0
|
|
26.1
|
|
(8 %)
|
|
2 %
|
|
|
Traffic ("Visits")
|
162.0
|
|
170.1
|
|
158.1
|
|
(5 %)
|
|
2 %
|
|
|
Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer ("ARPD")
|
$ 2,435
|
|
$ 2,473
|
|
$ 2,474
|
|
(2 %)
|
|
(2 %)
|
|
|
Dealer Customers
|
19,412
|
|
19,250
|
|
19,390
|
|
1 %
|
|
NM
|
|
SOURCE Cars CommerceWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What's Possible With CARV's AI Stack
- MEXC Ventures Invests In Triv, Indonesia's Leading Crypto Exchange, At $200 Million Valuation To Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment