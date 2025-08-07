MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2025 OPERATING RESULTS
|
Mohegan Operating Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Variance
|
($ in thousands, unaudited)
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Net revenues
|
$ 436,902
|
|
$ 444,065
|
|
$ (7,163)
|
|
(1.6) %
|
Income from operations
|
73,281
|
|
91,655
|
|
(18,374)
|
|
(20.0) %
|
Net loss attributable to Mohegan
|
(5,203)
|
|
(29,939)
|
|
24,736
|
|
82.6 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
94,084
|
|
112,346
|
|
(18,262)
|
|
(16.3) %
"Net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA declined compared with the prior-year period, as the prior year benefited from ilani management fees and one-time accelerated non-cash digital license fee revenue at Mohegan Pennsylvania. Adjusted EBITDA was down $18.3 million or 16.3% compared with the prior year, however, after normalizing the prior year period for the ilani and Mohegan Pennsylvania adjustments, Adjusted EBITDA would have been up $4.4 million, or 4.9%," said Ari Glazer, Chief Financial Officer of Mohegan.
|
____________________________
|
1 Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.
Prior period amounts have been restated to exclude results of operations of Inspire Integrated Resort Co., Ltd. and its parent company MGE Korea Limited from continuing operations.
|
Domestic Resorts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Variance
|
($ in thousands, unaudited)
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Net revenues
|
$ 297,324
|
|
$ 310,747
|
|
$ (13,423)
|
|
(4.3) %
|
Income from operations
|
50,819
|
|
63,556
|
|
(12,737)
|
|
(20.0) %
|
Net income
|
50,787
|
|
63,536
|
|
(12,749)
|
|
(20.1) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
70,146
|
|
82,245
|
|
(12,099)
|
|
(14.7) %
Net revenues of $297.3 million decreased $13.4 million compared with the prior year period, primarily due to higher revenues in the prior year related to one-time accelerated non-cash digital license fee revenue at Mohegan Pennsylvania and gaming revenues from Mohegan Casino Las Vegas. Domestic Resorts' gaming revenues decreased $11.8 million, or 5.6%, and non-gaming revenues decreased $1.6 million, or 1.6%. Adjusted EBITDA of $70.1 million decreased $12.1 million primarily due to one-time accelerated non-cash digital license fee revenue at Mohegan Pennsylvania in the prior year period, and higher Mohegan Sun labor costs related to new food and beverage outlets in the current period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.6% was 288 bps unfavorable compared with the prior year period.
|
Mohegan Digital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Variance
|
($ in thousands, unaudited)
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Net revenues
|
$ 67,482
|
|
$ 41,861
|
|
$ 25,621
|
|
61.2 %
|
Income from operations
|
34,236
|
|
22,956
|
|
11,280
|
|
49.1 %
|
Net income
|
34,144
|
|
23,060
|
|
11,084
|
|
48.1 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
34,178
|
|
23,066
|
|
11,112
|
|
48.2 %
Net revenues of $67.5 million increased $25.6 million, or 61.2% compared with the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by our Connecticut operations which continue to produce strong and profitable growth along with high player engagement. Our Pennsylvania and Ontario operations also achieved strong top-line growth from the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $34.2 million was $11.1 million, or 48.2% favorable compared with the prior year period.
|
International Resorts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Variance
|
($ in thousands, unaudited)
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Net revenues
|
$ 75,081
|
|
$ 75,327
|
|
$ (246)
|
|
(0.3) %
|
Income from operations
|
3,886
|
|
4,448
|
|
(562)
|
|
(12.6) %
|
Net income
|
1,321
|
|
720
|
|
601
|
|
83.5 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
5,206
|
|
5,494
|
|
(288)
|
|
(5.2) %
Net revenues of $75.1 million decreased $0.2 million compared with the prior year period. While gaming volumes grew year over year, net revenues, which are reported net of gaming taxes, were flat to the prior year period due to the return to higher pre-COVID gaming tax rates. Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million decreased $0.3 million, or 5.2% compared with the prior year.
|
Corporate, development and other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Variance
|
($ in thousands, unaudited)
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
Net revenues
|
$ 5,253
|
|
$ 22,516
|
|
$ (17,263)
|
|
(76.7) %
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(15,657)
|
|
699
|
|
(16,356)
|
|
N.M.
|
Net loss
|
(91,441)
|
|
(45,457)
|
|
(45,984)
|
|
(101.2) %
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
(15,443)
|
|
1,545
|
|
(16,988)
|
|
N.M.
Adjusted EBITDA was $17.0 million unfavorable compared with the prior year period, primarily due to ilani management fees earned in the prior year.
Other Information
Liquidity
As of June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, Mohegan held cash and cash equivalents of $145.2 million and $145.7 million, respectively. Inclusive of letters of credit which reduce borrowing availability, Mohegan had $141.4 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured credit facility and line of credit as of June 30, 2025. In addition, inclusive of letters of credit which reduce borrowing availability, Niagara Resorts had $36.6 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit and swingline facility as of June 30, 2025.
Conference Call
Mohegan will host a conference call regarding its third quarter fiscal 2025 operating results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
Those interested in participating in the call should dial as follows:
(877) 407-0890
+1(201) 389-0918 (International)
A live stream and subsequent replay of the call will also be available at:
About Mohegan
Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of North American customers. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit .
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Some information included within this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may include information relating to business development activities, as well as capital spending, financing sources, the effects of regulation, including gaming and tax regulation, and increased competition. These statements can sometimes be identified by our use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect" or "intend" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated future results and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included within this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved or will occur.
Contact:
Joffre Wells
Vice President of Capital Markets, Investor Relations & Corporate Treasurer
Mohegan
(860) 862-9135
|
MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
Gaming
|
$ 311,703
|
|
$ 298,013
|
Food and beverage
|
45,372
|
|
42,058
|
Hotel
|
29,273
|
|
30,565
|
Retail, entertainment and other
|
50,554
|
|
73,429
|
Net revenues
|
436,902
|
|
444,065
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
Gaming
|
159,402
|
|
154,334
|
Food and beverage
|
38,685
|
|
33,360
|
Hotel
|
11,981
|
|
11,347
|
Retail, entertainment and other
|
27,430
|
|
30,687
|
Advertising, general and administrative
|
85,670
|
|
83,001
|
Corporate
|
16,068
|
|
15,220
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
24,156
|
|
24,062
|
Impairment of tangible assets
|
-
|
|
(2,210)
|
Other, net
|
229
|
|
2,609
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
363,621
|
|
352,410
|
Income from operations
|
73,281
|
|
91,655
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
1,767
|
|
287
|
Interest expense, net
|
(55,277)
|
|
(47,831)
|
Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt
|
(24,444)
|
|
-
|
Other, net
|
611
|
|
(326)
|
Total other expense
|
(77,343)
|
|
(47,870)
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
(4,062)
|
|
43,785
|
Income tax provision
|
(128)
|
|
(1,775)
|
Net income (loss)
|
(4,190)
|
|
42,010
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax
|
(11)
|
|
(71,794)
|
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(1,002)
|
|
(155)
|
Loss attributable to Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority
|
$ (5,203)
|
|
$ (29,939)
MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY
RECONCILIATION OF NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:
Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Mohegan historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, primarily represents EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and other items as exhibited in the following reconciliation.
Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate Mohegan's operations and, when viewed with both Mohegan's GAAP results and the reconciliation provided, Mohegan believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a more complete understanding of its financial performance than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) Mohegan believes it enhances an overall understanding of Mohegan's past and current financial performance; (2) Mohegan believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of Mohegan's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) Mohegan uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any US GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of Mohegan's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of Mohegan's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of Mohegan's overall financial performance. Mohegan's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization, that are items that have been incurred in the past and will continue to be incurred in the future and, therefore, should be considered in the overall evaluation of Mohegan's results. Mohegan compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliation to the US GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. Mohegan strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
($ in thousands, unaudited)
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Loss attributable to Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority
|
|
$ (5,203)
|
|
$ (29,939)
|
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
1,002
|
|
155
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax
|
|
11
|
|
71,794
|
Income tax provision
|
|
128
|
|
1,775
|
Interest income
|
|
(1,767)
|
|
(287)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
55,277
|
|
47,831
|
Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt
|
|
24,444
|
|
-
|
Other, net
|
|
(611)
|
|
326
|
Income from operations
|
|
73,281
|
|
91,655
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
(3,582)
|
|
(3,770)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
24,156
|
|
24,062
|
Impairment of tangible assets
|
|
-
|
|
(2,210)
|
Other, net
|
|
229
|
|
2,609
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 94,084
|
|
$ 112,346
SOURCE MoheganWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment