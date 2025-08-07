MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2025 OPERATING RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("Mohegan," "we" or "our") today announced operating results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. Third Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights:

Mohegan generated net revenues of $436.9 million.

Mohegan Adjusted EBITDA, after normalizing the prior year period, increased 4.9% year over year.

Mohegan Sun produced net revenues of $234.7 million. Mohegan Digital Adjusted EBITDA increased 48.2% year over year. "The completion of our comprehensive refinancing has placed us in a great position to continue executing our strategy, to be one of the premier omnichannel enterprises. This important milestone further supports our opportunities for long-term growth and the evolution of our Digital business provides greater strategic flexibility. Now that we've addressed our capital structure, we're singularly focused on executing our plan and increasing value for all our stakeholders," said Raymond Pineault, Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan.

Mohegan Operating Results































Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

$

% Net revenues $ 436,902

$ 444,065

$ (7,163)

(1.6) % Income from operations 73,281

91,655

(18,374)

(20.0) % Net loss attributable to Mohegan (5,203)

(29,939)

24,736

82.6 % Adjusted EBITDA1 94,084

112,346

(18,262)

(16.3) %

"Net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA declined compared with the prior-year period, as the prior year benefited from ilani management fees and one-time accelerated non-cash digital license fee revenue at Mohegan Pennsylvania. Adjusted EBITDA was down $18.3 million or 16.3% compared with the prior year, however, after normalizing the prior year period for the ilani and Mohegan Pennsylvania adjustments, Adjusted EBITDA would have been up $4.4 million, or 4.9%," said Ari Glazer, Chief Financial Officer of Mohegan.

____________________________ 1 Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Prior period amounts have been restated to exclude results of operations of Inspire Integrated Resort Co., Ltd. and its parent company MGE Korea Limited from continuing operations.

Domestic Resorts































Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

$

% Net revenues $ 297,324

$ 310,747

$ (13,423)

(4.3) % Income from operations 50,819

63,556

(12,737)

(20.0) % Net income 50,787

63,536

(12,749)

(20.1) % Adjusted EBITDA 70,146

82,245

(12,099)

(14.7) %

Net revenues of $297.3 million decreased $13.4 million compared with the prior year period, primarily due to higher revenues in the prior year related to one-time accelerated non-cash digital license fee revenue at Mohegan Pennsylvania and gaming revenues from Mohegan Casino Las Vegas. Domestic Resorts' gaming revenues decreased $11.8 million, or 5.6%, and non-gaming revenues decreased $1.6 million, or 1.6%. Adjusted EBITDA of $70.1 million decreased $12.1 million primarily due to one-time accelerated non-cash digital license fee revenue at Mohegan Pennsylvania in the prior year period, and higher Mohegan Sun labor costs related to new food and beverage outlets in the current period. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.6% was 288 bps unfavorable compared with the prior year period.

Mohegan Digital































Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

$

% Net revenues $ 67,482

$ 41,861

$ 25,621

61.2 % Income from operations 34,236

22,956

11,280

49.1 % Net income 34,144

23,060

11,084

48.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 34,178

23,066

11,112

48.2 %

Net revenues of $67.5 million increased $25.6 million, or 61.2% compared with the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by our Connecticut operations which continue to produce strong and profitable growth along with high player engagement. Our Pennsylvania and Ontario operations also achieved strong top-line growth from the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA of $34.2 million was $11.1 million, or 48.2% favorable compared with the prior year period.

International Resorts































Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

$

% Net revenues $ 75,081

$ 75,327

$ (246)

(0.3) % Income from operations 3,886

4,448

(562)

(12.6) % Net income 1,321

720

601

83.5 % Adjusted EBITDA 5,206

5,494

(288)

(5.2) %

Net revenues of $75.1 million decreased $0.2 million compared with the prior year period. While gaming volumes grew year over year, net revenues, which are reported net of gaming taxes, were flat to the prior year period due to the return to higher pre-COVID gaming tax rates. Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million decreased $0.3 million, or 5.2% compared with the prior year.

Corporate, development and other































Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

$

% Net revenues $ 5,253

$ 22,516

$ (17,263)

(76.7) % Income (loss) from operations (15,657)

699

(16,356)

N.M. Net loss (91,441)

(45,457)

(45,984)

(101.2) % Adjusted EBITDA (15,443)

1,545

(16,988)

N.M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.0 million unfavorable compared with the prior year period, primarily due to ilani management fees earned in the prior year.

Other Information

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, Mohegan held cash and cash equivalents of $145.2 million and $145.7 million, respectively. Inclusive of letters of credit which reduce borrowing availability, Mohegan had $141.4 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured credit facility and line of credit as of June 30, 2025. In addition, inclusive of letters of credit which reduce borrowing availability, Niagara Resorts had $36.6 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit and swingline facility as of June 30, 2025.

Conference Call

Mohegan will host a conference call regarding its third quarter fiscal 2025 operating results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Those interested in participating in the call should dial as follows:

(877) 407-0890

+1(201) 389-0918 (International)

A live stream and subsequent replay of the call will also be available at:

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of North American customers. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit .

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some information included within this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements may include information relating to business development activities, as well as capital spending, financing sources, the effects of regulation, including gaming and tax regulation, and increased competition. These statements can sometimes be identified by our use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect" or "intend" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated future results and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. The forward-looking statements included within this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. We cannot assure you that projected results or events will be achieved or will occur.

Contact:

Joffre Wells

Vice President of Capital Markets, Investor Relations & Corporate Treasurer

Mohegan

(860) 862-9135

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Revenues:





Gaming $ 311,703

$ 298,013 Food and beverage 45,372

42,058 Hotel 29,273

30,565 Retail, entertainment and other 50,554

73,429 Net revenues 436,902

444,065 Operating costs and expenses:





Gaming 159,402

154,334 Food and beverage 38,685

33,360 Hotel 11,981

11,347 Retail, entertainment and other 27,430

30,687 Advertising, general and administrative 85,670

83,001 Corporate 16,068

15,220 Depreciation and amortization 24,156

24,062 Impairment of tangible assets -

(2,210) Other, net 229

2,609 Total operating costs and expenses 363,621

352,410 Income from operations 73,281

91,655 Other income (expense):





Interest income 1,767

287 Interest expense, net (55,277)

(47,831) Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt (24,444)

- Other, net 611

(326) Total other expense (77,343)

(47,870) Income (loss) before income tax (4,062)

43,785 Income tax provision (128)

(1,775) Net income (loss) (4,190)

42,010 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax (11)

(71,794) Income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,002)

(155) Loss attributable to Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority $ (5,203)

$ (29,939)

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY

RECONCILIATION OF NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:

Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Mohegan historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, primarily represents EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and other items as exhibited in the following reconciliation.

Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate Mohegan's operations and, when viewed with both Mohegan's GAAP results and the reconciliation provided, Mohegan believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a more complete understanding of its financial performance than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) Mohegan believes it enhances an overall understanding of Mohegan's past and current financial performance; (2) Mohegan believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of Mohegan's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) Mohegan uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any US GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of Mohegan's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of Mohegan's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of Mohegan's overall financial performance. Mohegan's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization, that are items that have been incurred in the past and will continue to be incurred in the future and, therefore, should be considered in the overall evaluation of Mohegan's results. Mohegan compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliation to the US GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. Mohegan strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.





Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, unaudited)

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Loss attributable to Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority

$ (5,203)

$ (29,939) Income attributable to non-controlling interests

1,002

155 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax

11

71,794 Income tax provision

128

1,775 Interest income

(1,767)

(287) Interest expense, net

55,277

47,831 Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt

24,444

- Other, net

(611)

326 Income from operations

73,281

91,655 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests

(3,582)

(3,770) Depreciation and amortization

24,156

24,062 Impairment of tangible assets

-

(2,210) Other, net

229

2,609 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 94,084

$ 112,346

SOURCE Mohegan

