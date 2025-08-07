Computility Fuels Tomorrow, Forging Innovation In Hong Kong CMI Successfully Held AI+ Intelligent Computility Collaboration Launch

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SJC2, led by CMI and its partners, was officially activated on July 16, 2025. Spanning 10,500 kilometers, SJC2 is designed with a capacity of 126 Tbps. It establishes Hong Kong as one of the key nodes, extending the coverage to other key Asia-Pacific countries and regions. Utilizing the latest optical wavelength division multiplexing technology, SJC2 delivers ultra-low latency across key nodes in Asia-Pacific, reinforcing Hong Kong's status as a global digital hub.

China Mobile has deployed China's first commercial use of Hollow-Core Optical Fiber, building the Shenzhen-Hong Kong low-latency express. With the latency less than 1 millisecond, it achieves the best in the industry. Leveraging this low-latency express, the AI+ Smart Finance Solution integrates Large Language Models (LLM), intelligent algorithms and edge computing power. It enables financial institutions to create innovative scenarios such as intelligent risk control, real-time transactions and intelligent customer service, driving smarter, and more efficient financial services.

In advancing AI ecosystem collaboration, CMI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hong Kong Cyberport to jointly build an AI ecosystem, facilitating the entry of Chinese enterprises into Hong Kong and supporting Hong Kong tech companies in their global expansion.

China Mobile is committed to developing Hong Kong into a global hub for information convergence, application aggregation, and ecosystem integration. The three key achievements have laid a solid foundation for Hong Kong's AI development, enriched AI application innovations, and aggregated cross-border AI ecosystems, enabling the expansion from a Chinese ecosystem to a global one. China Mobile has put forward three initiatives: jointly building AI+ infrastructure, collaborating to explore AI+ industry applications, and working together to establish AI+ ecosystem cooperation.

Ms. Cheong Man-lei, Lillian, JP, Under Secretary for the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the Government of the HKSAR, stated that the Government has placed AI as a key industry. The SJC2, the AI+ Smart Finance Solution and the global AI computing network with collaboration between CMI and Cyberport are highly consistent with the artificial intelligence strategies of the country and Hong Kong. They will help Mainland enterprises to establish in Hong Kong and local enterprises to expand in the international market. Ms. Cheong expressed hope that CMI continuously promotes the projects, and all sectors join hands to develop Hong Kong to become a source of new AI technologies and a demonstration base for application.

Ms. Georgina Chu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Hong Kong Cyberport, stated that this collaboration with CMI marks an important step in the development of Hong Kong's technology innovation ecosystem. Both parties will leverage their respective strengths in artificial intelligence, including the computing power of Cyberport's AI Supercomputing Centre, to jointly promote technological innovation and industrial upgrading. She also anticipates creating more opportunities for Hong Kong's start-ups and industry partners through resource synergy, aiming to position Hong Kong as a win-win hub along the Digital Silk Road.

China Mobile will continue to empower Hong Kong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to build an international intelligent computing centre, a fintech highland, and an AI innovation center, unleashing the integrated momentum of intelligent computility, finance, and AI. It will support to build Hong Kong as international hub for technological innovation, and a pivotal gateway for the Belt and Road Initiative, injecting robust impetus into the growth of new productive forces.

