Jacobs To Support Rail Expansion For Major LA-Area Port Facility

Doubling rail capacity will position Port of Long Beach for significant productivity and economic development

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J ) has been awarded a contract to provide construction management for the Port of Long Beach's Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility program . This project is a cornerstone of the port's $2.2 billion program to enhance cargo movement efficiency, reduce environmental impacts and support regional economic development.

The Pier B rail program will transform the existing rail yard into a state-of-the-art facility, doubling its size from 82 to 171 acres. The project will more than triple the Port's on-dock rail capacity, enabling it to handle up to 4.7 million twenty-foot shipping containers annually. The expansion is expected to significantly reduce truck traffic, lower emissions and improve air quality in the surrounding areas.

"As one of the busiest ports in the United States and a major entry point for goods, the Port of Long Beach plays a significant role in international trade and the economy," said Jacobs Executive Vice President Eva Wood. "Jacobs' experience in managing large-scale infrastructure projects will deliver enhancements at the port that will expedite cargo movement, reduce shipping costs and contribute to a more resilient supply chain."

Expected to be complete in 2032, the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility is also set to provide substantial community benefits , including creating more than 1,000 local jobs and contributing to local health and environmental initiatives. By enhancing on-dock rail capacity, the project will help the port further its efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of cargo movement.

Ranked as No. 2 in Program Management by Engineering News-Record, Jacobs delivers today's most complex, challenging infrastructure and recovery projects. Jacobs has supported efforts like the Port of San Francisco Waterfront Resilience Program , which is adapting 7.5 miles of the city's waterfront to be resilient to earthquakes, coastal storms and sea level rise; the award-winning Amrun Chith Export Facility in Queensland; and several recent efforts at the Port of Long Beach , including designing and building the port's multi-award winning Fireboat Station 20 .

"The Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility embodies the core values of the Port of Long Beach, allowing more cargo to move through our marine terminals with greater efficiency and less impacts on the community," said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. "It is also an enormous undertaking with ten construction contracts to manage. Jacobs has demonstrated its qualifications to help us accommodate this peak workflow, and we're pleased to work with the company to build this new gateway for the nation's container cargo."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs

