Everbank Announces Proposed Fixed-To-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Offering
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's intentions, expectations, beliefs or predictions may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or including the words "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "continue" or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release are statements about the offering of the Notes and the use of proceeds therefrom. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and the Company disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About EverBank
The Company is a financial holding company and conducts its banking operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, EverBank. EverBank is a nationwide specialty bank providing high-value products and services to consumer and commercial clients nationwide. As a pioneer in online banking, EverBank offers convenient digital access for clients 24/7, in addition to phone banking services and a network of financial centers across Florida, California and one in New York. EverBank's commitment is to deliver to its clients high-performing, high-yield solutions backed by exceptional service, always giving them the advantage they expect, to make the most of their money. EverBank is a Member FDIC.
