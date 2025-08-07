Michail Antonio To Leave West Ham After 10 Years

MENAFN - IANS) London, Aug 7 (IANS) West Ham United have confirmed that striker Michail Antonio will leave the club after 10 years, as the Hammers did not offer him a new deal.

"Michail will always be a much-loved and respected member of the West Ham United family. As has been the case since December, the club will continue to support and assist him in his ongoing rehabilitation, offering him access to training, facilities and medical care if needed," West Ham said in a statement.

"Dialogue continues over his future involvement with the club in an alternative capacity - including one that would enable others to benefit from his experience and leadership qualities - and he will forever hold a special place in our 130-year history," it added.

The 35-year-old, who joined the Hammers in September 2015 from Nottingham Forest, made 323 appearances over a ten-year period, scoring 83 goals and becoming the club's leading Premier League goalscorer in the process. He also played a key role in ending West Ham United's 43-year wait for a major trophy, with victory in the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague.

He was named Hammer of the Year runner-up at the end of his debut season with the club - when he scored in the Farewell Boleyn victory against Manchester United in May 2016 - and then went one better a year later, becoming Hammer of the Year in the first season at London Stadium.

The remarkable courage and determination he showed to overcome injuries sustained in a December 2024 road traffic accident saw him return to competitive action on the international stage in June, appearing as a substitute for Jamaica in a CONCACAF Gold Cup tie against Guatemala. More recently, he gained further playing time on the pitch in a Hammers shirt when he played 45 minutes and scored twice for the Under-21 development team in a friendly against Boreham Wood.

"Everyone at West Ham United would like to sincerely thank Michail for his outstanding, dedicated service in a Claret and Blue shirt over the last ten years. Further recognition of his magnificent contribution will appear across club channels in the coming days and weeks," the club said.