India Smartphone Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Analysis And Research Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): 153.3 Million Units
Forecast (2033): 277.1 Million Units
CAGR (2025–2033, units): 6.6%
Surging demand for affordable 5G smartphones and a strong premiumization trend.
Expansion of digital payments and e-commerce driving smartphone adoption.
How Is AI Transforming the Smartphone Market in India?
The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly influencing the Indian smartphone market, leading to advancements in device capabilities and user experience. AI-enabled solutions are being incorporated to deliver:
-
Enhanced User Experience: Features like advanced computational photography, improved voice assistants, real-time language translation, and personalized recommendations.
Optimized Performance: AI-driven chipsets for better power management, faster app loading, and efficient multitasking.
Predictive Maintenance & Security: AI algorithms for anomaly detection, enhanced security features, and intelligent resource allocation.
GenAI-Centric Strategies: Smartphone manufacturers are shifting their product development to focus on generative AI capabilities, aiming to offer more intuitive and intelligent devices. While consumer awareness of AI-led features is growing, core attributes like battery life, camera quality, and overall performance remain primary purchase drivers.
Key Market Trends and Drivers:
-
Increasing Internet Penetration: The widespread availability of affordable internet services, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, is a significant catalyst for smartphone adoption.
Rising Disposable Incomes & Youth Population: Growing economic prosperity and a large, tech-savvy youth demographic are fueling demand for mid-range and premium smartphones.
5G Rollout & Adoption: The rapid expansion of 5G networks and the increasing availability of affordable 5G-enabled smartphones are driving upgrades and new purchases.
Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in camera technology, display quality, battery life, and processor performance at competitive price points.
Growth of Digital Payments & E-commerce: The proliferation of UPI, mobile wallets, and online shopping platforms necessitates smartphone ownership for daily transactions and access to digital services.
Premiumization Trend: A noticeable shift in consumer preference towards higher-value smartphones, with segments above INR 25,000 experiencing substantial growth.
Smartphone Financing Options: Easy EMI schemes and low-interest rates are making high-end smartphones more accessible to a broader consumer base.
Government Initiatives: Programs like 'Digital India' are enhancing internet connectivity and promoting digital literacy, further boosting smartphone demand.
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Operating System:
-
Android
iOS
Others
Breakup by Display Technology:
-
LCD Technology
OLED Technology
Breakup by RAM Capacity:
-
Below 4GB
4GB-8GB
Over 8GB
Breakup by Price Range:
-
Ultra Low-End (Less Than $100)
Low-End ($100-<$200)
Mid-Range ($200-<$400)
Mid to High-End ($400-<$600)
High-End ($600-<$800)
Premium ($800-<$1000) and Ultra-Premium ($1000 and Above)
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
-
OEMs
Online Stores
Retailers
Breakup by Region:
-
South India
North India
West and Central India
East India
Latest Developments in the Industry
-
July 2025: India's smartphone market experienced an 8% year-on-year volume growth and an 18% year-on-year value growth in Q2 2025, marking a strong rebound driven by new launches and aggressive marketing. Vivo led in volume share, while Samsung and Apple were neck-and-neck in wholesale value.
July 2025: 5G-enabled smartphone shipments surged by 20% year-on-year in Q2 2025, now accounting for 87% of the overall market, largely driven by the increasing availability and demand for affordable 5G devices in the INR 8,000-INR 13,000 price segments.
July 2025: India's smartphone exports grew by 7% year-on-year and 21% quarter-on-quarter in Q2 2025, totaling 39 million units, primarily fueled by new product launches and the resolution of inventory backlogs.
August 2025: Apple reported revenue records in India for the April-June quarter, driven by double-digit growth across its smartphone and services businesses, with plans to open new Apple retail stores in India later this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
