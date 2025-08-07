India Renewable Energy Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends And Future Forecast Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 23.9 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 52.1 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 8.1%
India ranks 4th globally in renewable energy installed capacity (including Large Hydro), 4th in wind power capacity, and 5th in solar power capacity.
Strong government commitment to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy by 2030.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-renewable-energy-market/requestsample
How Is AI Transforming the Renewable Energy Market in India?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a transformative tool in India renewable energy market, offering solutions to enhance efficiency, reliability, and integration of green energy sources. AI-enabled solutions are being leveraged to deliver:
-
Renewable Energy Forecasting: AI models predict solar, wind, and hydro generation with greater accuracy, enabling better grid management and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
System Optimization: AI fine-tunes the performance of solar panels and wind turbines by analyzing weather patterns and operational data, maximizing energy output.
Predictive Maintenance: AI identifies and anticipates potential issues in renewable energy systems, reducing downtime and operational costs.
Grid Management & Load Balancing: AI-driven systems dynamically manage grid loads, anticipate fluctuations in renewable energy generation, and adjust energy flows in real-time to prevent disruptions.
Decentralized Energy Systems: AI optimizes distributed renewable energy systems like rooftop solar and microgrids, crucial for sustainable energy management in remote areas.
Reduced Transmission Losses: Smart meters and AI-powered systems analyze consumption patterns, identify anomalies, and help utilities reduce energy losses and wastage.
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Government Initiatives & Policies: Ambitious targets such as 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for domestic manufacturing, and aggressive renewable energy auctions are driving market growth.
Increasing Energy Demand: India's rapidly growing economy and population are leading to a surging demand for electricity, which renewable sources are increasingly fulfilling.
Environmental Concerns & Climate Change Commitments: A strong national focus on improving air quality, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and achieving net-zero targets (by 2070) is accelerating the shift to clean energy.
Declining Costs of Renewable Technologies: The falling cost of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and wind turbines makes renewable energy more competitive and accessible.
Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in solar, wind, and energy storage technologies (e.g., advanced batteries, hybrid projects) enhances efficiency and reliability.
Energy Security & Reduced Import Dependence: Promoting domestic renewable energy generation helps India reduce its reliance on imported fossil fuels, bolstering energy independence.
Rising Awareness: Growing public and industrial awareness about the economic and environmental benefits of renewable energy is stimulating adoption.
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Segmentation by Type:
-
Hydroelectric Power
Solar Energy
Wind Power
Bioenergy
Others
Segmentation by End Use:
-
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Segmentation by Region:
-
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Latest Developments in the Industry
-
August 2025: Andhra Pradesh is undertaking initiatives to upskill its green workforce, aiming to establish the state as a talent hub for solar and wind energy technologies, aligning with national renewable energy goals.
July 2025: Chandigarh's installed renewable energy capacity has increased nearly 18-fold over the past decade, reaching 90 MW by July 2025, primarily driven by rooftop solar installations on government buildings and plans for a large floating solar power plant.
September 2024: NLC India Limited announced plans to invest approximately USD 6 billion to significantly increase its renewable energy capacity from 1.43 GW to 10.11 GW.
April 2024: NHPC partnered with Norwegian company Ocean Sun to implement floating solar panel technology, diversifying renewable energy generation methods.
September 2024: The Maharashtra government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth USD 5.6 billion for its renewable energy sector, supporting its target to achieve 50% energy from renewable sources by 2030.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What's Possible With CARV's AI Stack
- MEXC Ventures Invests In Triv, Indonesia's Leading Crypto Exchange, At $200 Million Valuation To Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment