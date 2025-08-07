India Renewable Energy Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends And Future Forecast Report 2025-2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Thewas valued at USD 23.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 52.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2033. The Indian renewable energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by ambitious government targets, increasing environmental awareness, and a strong focus on energy security and sustainability.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 23.9 billion

Forecast (2033): USD 52.1 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 8.1%

India ranks 4th globally in renewable energy installed capacity (including Large Hydro), 4th in wind power capacity, and 5th in solar power capacity. Strong government commitment to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy by 2030.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-renewable-energy-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Renewable Energy Market in India?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is emerging as a transformative tool in India renewable energy market, offering solutions to enhance efficiency, reliability, and integration of green energy sources. AI-enabled solutions are being leveraged to deliver:



Renewable Energy Forecasting: AI models predict solar, wind, and hydro generation with greater accuracy, enabling better grid management and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

System Optimization: AI fine-tunes the performance of solar panels and wind turbines by analyzing weather patterns and operational data, maximizing energy output.

Predictive Maintenance: AI identifies and anticipates potential issues in renewable energy systems, reducing downtime and operational costs.

Grid Management & Load Balancing: AI-driven systems dynamically manage grid loads, anticipate fluctuations in renewable energy generation, and adjust energy flows in real-time to prevent disruptions.

Decentralized Energy Systems: AI optimizes distributed renewable energy systems like rooftop solar and microgrids, crucial for sustainable energy management in remote areas. Reduced Transmission Losses: Smart meters and AI-powered systems analyze consumption patterns, identify anomalies, and help utilities reduce energy losses and wastage.

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Government Initiatives & Policies: Ambitious targets such as 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for domestic manufacturing, and aggressive renewable energy auctions are driving market growth.

Increasing Energy Demand: India's rapidly growing economy and population are leading to a surging demand for electricity, which renewable sources are increasingly fulfilling.

Environmental Concerns & Climate Change Commitments: A strong national focus on improving air quality, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and achieving net-zero targets (by 2070) is accelerating the shift to clean energy.

Declining Costs of Renewable Technologies: The falling cost of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and wind turbines makes renewable energy more competitive and accessible.

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in solar, wind, and energy storage technologies (e.g., advanced batteries, hybrid projects) enhances efficiency and reliability.

Energy Security & Reduced Import Dependence: Promoting domestic renewable energy generation helps India reduce its reliance on imported fossil fuels, bolstering energy independence. Rising Awareness: Growing public and industrial awareness about the economic and environmental benefits of renewable energy is stimulating adoption.

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Segmentation by Type:



Hydroelectric Power

Solar Energy

Wind Power

Bioenergy Others

Segmentation by End Use:



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Others

Segmentation by Region:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

Latest Developments in the Industry



August 2025: Andhra Pradesh is undertaking initiatives to upskill its green workforce, aiming to establish the state as a talent hub for solar and wind energy technologies, aligning with national renewable energy goals.

July 2025: Chandigarh's installed renewable energy capacity has increased nearly 18-fold over the past decade, reaching 90 MW by July 2025, primarily driven by rooftop solar installations on government buildings and plans for a large floating solar power plant.

September 2024: NLC India Limited announced plans to invest approximately USD 6 billion to significantly increase its renewable energy capacity from 1.43 GW to 10.11 GW.

April 2024: NHPC partnered with Norwegian company Ocean Sun to implement floating solar panel technology, diversifying renewable energy generation methods. September 2024: The Maharashtra government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth USD 5.6 billion for its renewable energy sector, supporting its target to achieve 50% energy from renewable sources by 2030.