Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


UK’s Deputy PM gives China deadline to explain censored embassy plans

2025-08-07 07:34:53
(MENAFN) Angela Rayner, the UK’s Deputy Prime Minister, has given China a two-week deadline to clarify why certain parts of its plans for a new large embassy in London have been redacted.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, overseen by Rayner, sent a letter requesting more information and asked for a response by August 20, according to reports.

China’s proposal to build the embassy at Royal Mint Court, near London’s financial district, has raised concerns about potential espionage risks. Local residents have also expressed worries about security and the possibility of the site attracting large-scale protests.

A final decision on the planning application for the embassy is expected by September 9.

In a letter reviewed by news agencies, Rayner, responsible for planning matters as housing secretary, requested that the planning consultants representing the Chinese embassy explain why parts of the site drawings were blacked out.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the Home Office and the Foreign Office.

The letter notes that the Home Office has asked for a new “hard perimeter” to be installed around the embassy to prevent “unregulated public access,” which may require a further planning application.

