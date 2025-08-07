ARTBIO Appoints Four New Board Members, Co-Founder Transitions To Technical Advisory Board Role

Appointments reflect ARTBIO's commitment to utilizing world-class experience and insights needed to advance alpha radioligand programs

Company Co-founder Roy Larsen, Ph.D. will transition from Board of Directors to a new Technical Advisory Board within ARTBIO

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTBIO, Inc. ("ARTBIO"), a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a new class of 212Pb alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs), today announced four appointments to its Board of Directors:



Maha Katabi, Ph.D., CFA is a General Partner at Sofinnova Investments. With more than two decades of experience in managing public and private biotech companies, Dr. Katabi will advise ARTBIO in their work to maximize investments for operations and growth strategies. Dr. Katabi received a Ph.D. in Pharmacology at McGill University and is a CFA Charterholder. Dr. Katabi was part of the early investment syndicate at RayzeBio, which was acquired by BMS in 2024. She currently serves on several public and private company boards.

Robert Mittendorff, M.D., MBA is a General Partner and Head of Healthcare at B Capital Group, a global investment firm. His 20 years of experience as both a physician and public company executive will support ARTBIO's program expansion strategy. Dr. Mittendorff received his M.D. from Harvard University and MIT in the HST Program, and his MBA from Harvard Business School. Prior to B Capital Group, Dr. Mittendorff worked at Hansen Medical Inc., Merck, Boston Consulting Group, and at Kaiser Permanente.

Julie O'Neill, MBA (Independent Director) is an experienced healthcare leader, having held senior manufacturing and operations roles at Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences. She also chairs the board of Ireland's National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training. Mrs. O'Neill holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from Trinity College Dublin, an MBA from University College Dublin, and is a Chartered Director of The Institute of Directors in Ireland. Mrs. O'Neill serves on the boards of ICON plc, DBV Technologies, and Advancion Sciences (formerly Angus Chemical Company).

Gabe Gelman has served as Head of Capital Solutions at Baker Bros. Advisors LP since 2025. Prior to joining Baker Brothers, Mr. Gelman had a 25-year career at Goldman Sachs where he most recently served as Head of Equity Capital Markets in the Americas. While at Goldman Sachs, Mr. Gelman advised on and led many high-profile biotechnology financings. Mr. Gelman holds a B.S.E. in Industrial Engineering from the University of Michigan.

"Following our recent Series B funding round, these appointments will enable ARTBIO to rapidly advance multiple programs designed to have the highest patient impact," said Ted W. Love, M.D., Chairman of the Board at ARTBIO. "We're incredibly fortunate to have Maha, Robert, Julie and Gabe's perspectives informing the key stages of strategic growth at ARTBIO."

Dr. Roy Larsen co-founded ARTBIO in 2021 and is a pioneer in the field of radiopharmaceuticals. With these latest board appointments, Dr. Larsen will transition into ARTBIO's newly created Technical Advisory Board. His dedication and ongoing partnership with ARTBIO are invaluable.

"Dr. Larsen is a pillar of the radiopharma field – thousands of patients have benefited from his inventions already and his innovations will continue to have a positive impact on ARTBIO and the entire RLT industry for decades to come," said Emanuele Ostuni, CEO of ARTBIO. "I'm proud to call Roy a mentor and friend and look forward to our ongoing collaboration to bring novel cancer therapies to market."

About ARTBIO

ARTBIO is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company redefining cancer care by creating a new class of alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs). The unique ARTBIO approach selects the optimal alpha-precursor isotope (Pb212) and tumor-specific targets to create therapeutics with the potential for highest efficacy and safety. The company's AlphaDirectTM technology, a first-of-its-kind 212Pb isolation method, enables a distributed manufacturing approach for the reliable production and delivery of ARTs. ARTBIO is advancing multiple pipeline programs with lead program AB001 in metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer currently in first in human trials. ARTBIO is shaped by a long-standing scientific legacy with nearly a century of pioneering work in radiation therapy conducted at the University of Oslo and Norway's Radium Hospital. For more information, visit , and follow us on LinkedIn .

