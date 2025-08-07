Palvella Therapeutics To Host Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Corporate Update Conference Call On August 14, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: PVLA) Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Palvella), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Palvella management will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live webcast of the call with slides, please click here or visit the "Events & Presentations" section of Palvella's website. To access the call by phone, please use this registration link , and you will be provided with dial in details. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call and archived for 90 days under the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at .

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease drug development veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORINTM platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare genetic skin diseases, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella's lead product candidate, QTORIN 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORINTM rapamycin), is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 SELVA clinical trial in microcystic lymphatic malformations and the Phase 2 TOIVA clinical trial in cutaneous venous malformations. For more information, please visit or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORINTM rapamycin is for investigational use only and has not been approved or cleared by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

Contact Information

Investors

Wesley H. Kaupinen

Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics

...

Media

Marcy Nanus

Managing Partner, Trilon Advisors, LLC

...