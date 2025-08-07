Bombardier To Launch Major U.S. Services Expansion Initiative Across Multiple States



Bombardier's U.S. Services network is set to grow through a multi-phase, multi-site expansion initiative focusing on existing geographies where the company operates, in addition to new ones

The expansion initiative is expected to generate a need for highly skilled labour, with Bombardier anticipating new jobs created for each project The planned phased investments will add the required infrastructure as well as aim to offer a wider range of services and resources to support the company's growing customer base







MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to announce the launch of a major expansion initiative within its services and support network in the United States. This multi-phase, multi-site expansion initiative aims to meet the increasing demand for OEM-backed convenience and care from the company's growing customer base. Expansion projects are expected to roll out over the coming years, and will be focused on both regions where Bombardier currently operates, as well as new ones. As part of this growth, the company anticipates a need to recruit highly skilled talent, creating new job opportunities in each of the targeted regions.

"Bombardier's fleet in the United States is growing at a rapid pace, and so should our American network of services and support," said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Bombardier Aftermarket Services and Strategy. "Today's announcement demonstrates our full commitment to provide exceptional care and seamless convenience, so that our customers can fly with total confidence. While our team is already delivering on this promise - with our best-in-class services earning the #1 ranking in the AIN Product Support survey for a second consecutive year, as well as in the 2025 Professional Pilot Corporate Aircraft Product Support Survey- this expansion initiative demonstrates the depth of our commitment to offer the ultimate customer experience.”

With the entry into service of the Global 8000(1) aircraft later this year and the steady growth of Bombardier's global fleet, the company is keen to bolster its U.S. capabilities in key hubs across the country to meet customers where they are. As part of this large-scale expansion investment, the company will prioritize talent recruitment and workforce development to ensure a steady flow of qualified professionals into its operations. Furthermore, to meet demand and ensure convenient care and service, Bombardier will focus on expanding its successful apprenticeship and talent programs with local communities to accelerate the recruitment and onboarding of Airframe and Powerplant Technicians, as well as other skilled workers.

Bombardier's current Services business already has a robust footprint in the United States, anchored by service centres in key locations including Dallas, Tucson, Hartford and Wichita, as well as in Miami Opa Locka with a facility inaugurated in 2022. Customers benefit from a comprehensive support ecosystem that features a strategically located parts distribution centre in Chicago and Mobile Response Teams deployed across 20 locations nationwide - ensuring rapid, expert assistance wherever it is needed.

