Clarence Square Revitalization Activates Key Pedestrian Corridor And Green Space In Downtown Toronto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Downtown West BIA (TDWBIA), in partnership with the City of Toronto, is pleased to announce initial improvements to Clarence Square Park – a widely-accessed green space in the downtown core and a key pedestrian and cycling route. Enhancements include tree trimming, landscaping, 300 square metres of new temporary decking, tables and chairs, and a colourful, three-dimensional“T.O.” installation made from reusable wooden blocks.

With the area's residential population projected to exceed 55,000 in the next five years, investing in parks and public spaces like Clarence Square is a top priority. These immediate upgrades are designed to make the space more usable now, while the City continues planning for a larger, permanent revitalization in 2026.

Clarence Square is part of the TDWBIA's broader commitment to improving the public realm across the district, including spaces like University Triangle and David Pecaut Square.

“Beautifying urban green spaces like parks and open areas is crucial to creating welcoming, functional places for people to gather,” says Janice Solomon, Executive Director of the Toronto Downtown West BIA.“They enhance neighbourhood desirability, support local businesses, and contribute to a more livable city.”

Permanent Revitalization Plans for Toronto's Clarence Square Park

“I applaud the Toronto Downtown West BIA for their commitment to revitalize Clarence Square Park, creating a more vibrant, healthy and inclusive downtown,” says Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik, City of Toronto.“I'm proud to have ensured the City worked collaboratively with the TDWBIA to make it easier and faster to activate the space this summer.”

“This is just the first step toward permanent improvements the City is planning for Clarence Square Park to meet our commitment to it being a welcome place for all,” adds Malik.“In 2026, we're looking at implementing revitalizations to existing park features and heritage attributes, aiming to enhance this beloved, much-needed space in the King-Spadina neighbourhood.”

Free Public Programming All Summer

Public programming at Clarence Square runs until the end of September with a Summer Music Series – a weekly music activation curated by Canada's Music Incubator through the Toronto Downtown West BIA, showcasing diverse local musicians from Toronto. Enjoy free, live performances Thursdays to Saturdays from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., plus games and other pop-up performances.

“Our team has been focused on turning overlooked and underused spaces into destinations, which are key to supporting a growing residential and commercial population,” says Dana Duncanson, Managing Director of the Toronto Downtown West BIA.“Over the past two years, we've activated parks with free events like Downtown Movies in the Park in partnership with TIFF at David Pecaut Square, and upcoming events like Doggie Fest at Roundhouse Park and WellnessTO at Victoria Memorial Park.”

As construction and development reshape downtown, the TDWBIA remains focused on long-term planning and investment in green spaces to ensure access to welcoming, high-quality public areas for all.

For more information, visit: .

For media images, click here .

-30-

About Toronto Downtown West BIA:

The Toronto Downtown West Business Improvement Area represents a vibrant urban community of the best in arts and culture, hospitality, sports and business. The area includes many of the city's most iconic destinations-TIFF Lightbox, Rogers Centre, Roy Thomson Hall, the CN Tower and more-and is home to leading institutions, world-class restaurants,a workforce of 83,000 people, 45,000 residents, and more than 19 million annual visitors, and represents more than 3,000 businesses.

Attachments



T.O. installation and CN Tower views from The Deck at Clarence Square The Deck at Clarence Square

CONTACT: Laurie Weir Next Public Relations Inc. 416-735-6919 ...