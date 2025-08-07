Y-Mabs To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results On August 8, 2025
In light of the previously announced transaction with affiliated entities of SERB Pharmaceuticals, Y-mAbs will not be hosting an earnings conference call.
About Y-mAbs
Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company's broad and advanced commercial product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy. The Company's technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform.
Investor and Media Contacts: Courtney Dugan VP, Head of Investor Relations
