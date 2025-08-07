Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Y-Mabs To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial And Operating Results On August 8, 2025


2025-08-07 07:31:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the“Company” or“Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced it will report results for the second quarter 2025 before the market open on Friday, August 8, 2025.

In light of the previously announced transaction with affiliated entities of SERB Pharmaceuticals, Y-mAbs will not be hosting an earnings conference call.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company's broad and advanced commercial product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy. The Company's technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform.

SADA®, SADA PRITTM, DANYELZA® and Y-mAbs® are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

CONTACT: CONTACTS Investor and Media Contacts: Courtney Dugan VP, Head of Investor Relations ... Aaron Palash / Fouad Boutros Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher ... ... 212-355-4449

MENAFN07082025004107003653ID1109898097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search