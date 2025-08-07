MACOM Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| July 4,
2025
| April 4,
2025
| June 28,
2024
| July 4,
2025
| June 28,
2024
|Revenue
|$
|252,079
|$
|235,887
|$
|190,486
|$
|706,088
|$
|528,868
|Cost of revenue
|112,643
|105,731
|89,077
|319,387
|244,937
|Gross profit
|139,436
|130,156
|101,409
|386,701
|283,931
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|63,380
|57,837
|47,531
|181,586
|132,566
|Selling, general and administrative
|38,396
|37,449
|34,162
|115,058
|105,233
|Total operating expenses
|101,776
|95,286
|81,693
|296,644
|237,799
|Income from operations
|37,660
|34,870
|19,716
|90,057
|46,132
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|7,598
|7,239
|5,820
|21,837
|16,742
|Interest expense
|(1,178
|)
|(1,179
|)
|(1,288
|)
|(3,723
|)
|(3,862
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|-
|(193,098
|)
|-
|Total other income (expense)
|6,420
|6,060
|4,532
|(174,984
|)
|12,880
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|44,080
|40,930
|24,248
|(84,927
|)
|59,012
|Income tax expense
|7,546
|9,264
|4,309
|14,403
|11,567
|Net income (loss)
|$
|36,534
|$
|31,666
|$
|19,939
|$
|(99,330
|)
|$
|47,445
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Income (loss) per share - Basic
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.28
|$
|(1.35
|)
|$
|0.66
|Income (loss) per share - Diluted
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.27
|$
|(1.35
|)
|$
|0.65
|Weighted average common shares:
|Shares - Basic
|74,427
|74,358
|72,143
|73,828
|71,881
|Shares - Diluted
|75,864
|75,741
|74,217
|73,828
|73,258
| MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and in thousands)
| July 4,
2025
| September 27,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|125,466
|$
|146,806
|Short-term investments
|609,760
|435,082
|Accounts receivable, net
|129,494
|105,700
|Inventories
|215,388
|194,490
|Prepaid and other current assets
|47,247
|21,000
|Total current assets
|1,127,355
|903,078
|Property and equipment, net
|208,987
|176,017
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|411,824
|408,289
|Deferred income taxes
|211,259
|212,495
|Other long-term assets
|43,847
|55,761
|Total assets
|$
|2,003,272
|$
|1,755,640
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt
|160,844
|-
|Accounts payable
|60,643
|43,202
|Accrued liabilities
|72,467
|64,336
|Current portion of finance lease obligations
|693
|646
|Total current liabilities
|294,647
|108,184
|Finance lease obligations, less current portion
|30,667
|31,130
|Financing obligation
|37,150
|9,006
|Long-term debt obligations
|339,351
|448,281
|Other long-term liabilities
|38,106
|32,696
|Total liabilities
|739,921
|629,297
|Stockholders' equity
|1,263,351
|1,126,343
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,003,272
|$
|1,755,640
| MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited and in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended
| July 4,
2025
| June 28,
2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(99,330
|)
|$
|47,445
|Depreciation and intangible asset amortization
|45,646
|49,419
|Share-based compensation
|61,593
|34,092
|Deferred income taxes
|53
|6,655
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|193,098
|-
|Other adjustments, net
|(1,068
|)
|(1,207
|)
|Accounts receivable
|(22,829
|)
|(17,882
|)
|Inventories
|(20,638
|)
|(25,103
|)
|Accrued and other liabilities
|(4,781
|)
|(6,072
|)
|Change in other operating assets and liabilities
|13,988
|12,964
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|165,732
|100,311
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisition of business, net
|(12,684
|)
|(72,615
|)
|Sales, purchases and maturities of investments
|(171,333
|)
|(56,604
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(22,332
|)
|(17,252
|)
|Purchase of property under financing arrangement
|(28,750
|)
|-
|Other investing
|(11,032
|)
|(2,144
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(246,131
|)
|(148,615
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from convertible notes
|86,629
|-
|Proceeds from financing arrangement
|28,750
|-
|Payments for fee on convertible note exchange and debt issuance costs
|(23,166
|)
|-
|Payments on finance leases and other financing obligations
|(942
|)
|(1,062
|)
|Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases
|10,209
|6,505
|Common stock withheld for taxes on employee equity awards
|(42,684
|)
|(13,877
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|58,796
|(8,434
|)
|Foreign currency effect on cash
|263
|90
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(21,340
|)
|(56,648
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period
|146,806
|173,952
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period
|$
|125,466
|$
|117,304
| MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|April 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Gross profit - GAAP
|$
|139,436
|55.3
|$
|130,156
|55.2
|$
|101,409
|53.2
|$
|386,701
|54.8
|$
|283,931
|53.7
|Amortization expense
|3,349
|1.3
|3,343
|1.4
|4,344
|2.3
|10,024
|1.4
|10,485
|2.0
|Share-based compensation expense
|2,058
|0.8
|1,765
|0.7
|1,681
|0.9
|7,321
|1.0
|5,051
|1.0
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|355
|0.1
|356
|0.2
|2,059
|1.1
|2,105
|0.3
|6,575
|1.2
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|145,198
|57.6
|$
|135,620
|57.5
|$
|109,493
|57.5
|$
|406,151
|57.5
|$
|306,042
|57.9
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|April 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Operating expenses - GAAP
|$
|101,776
|40.4
|$
|95,286
|40.4
|$
|81,693
|42.9
|$
|296,644
|42.0
|$
|237,799
|45.0
|Amortization expense
|(1,618
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(1,617
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(4,332
|)
|(2.3
|)
|(6,412
|)
|(0.9
|)
|(13,251
|)
|(2.5
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|(17,510
|)
|(6.9
|)
|(17,331
|)
|(7.3
|)
|(13,010
|)
|(6.8
|)
|(60,730
|)
|(8.6
|)
|(32,637
|)
|(6.2
|)
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|(966
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(522
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(493
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(2,093
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(10,244
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
|$
|81,682
|32.4
|$
|75,816
|32.1
|$
|63,858
|33.5
|$
|227,409
|32.2
|$
|181,667
|34.4
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|April 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Income from operations - GAAP
|$
|37,660
|14.9
|$
|34,870
|14.8
|$
|19,716
|10.4
|$
|90,057
|12.8
|$
|46,132
|8.7
|Amortization expense
|4,967
|2.0
|4,960
|2.1
|8,676
|4.6
|16,436
|2.3
|23,736
|4.5
|Share-based compensation expense
|19,568
|7.8
|19,096
|8.1
|14,691
|7.7
|68,051
|9.6
|37,688
|7.1
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|1,321
|0.5
|878
|0.4
|2,552
|1.3
|4,198
|0.6
|16,819
|3.2
| Adjusted income from operations
(Non-GAAP)
|$
|63,516
|25.2
|$
|59,804
|25.4
|$
|45,635
|24.0
|$
|178,742
|25.3
|$
|124,375
|23.5
|Depreciation expense
|6,856
|2.7
|6,803
|2.9
|7,333
|3.8
|20,399
|2.9
|20,840
|3.9
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|70,372
|27.9
|$
|66,607
|28.2
|$
|52,968
|27.8
|$
|199,141
|28.2
|$
|145,215
|27.5
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|April 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Net income (loss) - GAAP
|$
|36,534
|14.5
|$
|31,666
|13.4
|$
|19,939
|10.5
|$
|(99,330
|)
|(14.1
|)
|$
|47,445
|9.0
|Amortization expense
|4,967
|2.0
|4,960
|2.1
|8,676
|4.6
|16,436
|2.3
|23,736
|4.5
|Share-based compensation expense
|19,568
|7.8
|19,096
|8.1
|14,691
|7.7
|68,051
|9.6
|37,689
|7.1
|Non-cash interest, net
|381
|0.2
|380
|0.2
|287
|0.2
|1,068
|0.2
|860
|0.2
|Acquisition and integration related costs
|1,321
|0.5
|878
|0.4
|2,552
|1.3
|4,198
|0.6
|16,819
|3.2
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|193,098
|27.3
|-
|-
|Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|5,436
|2.2
|7,276
|3.1
|2,795
|1.5
|8,465
|1.2
|7,423
|1.4
|Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|68,207
|27.1
|$
|64,256
|27.2
|$
|48,940
|25.7
|$
|191,986
|27.2
|$
|133,972
|25.3
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|April 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Net income
| Income per
diluted share
| Net income
(loss)
| Income per
diluted share
|Net income
| Income per
diluted share
|
Net income
(loss)
| Income (loss)
per diluted
share
|Net income
| Income per
diluted share
|Net income (loss) - GAAP diluted
|$
|36,534
|$
|0.48
|$
|31,666
|$
|0.42
|$
|19,939
|$
|0.27
|$
|(99,330
|)
|$
|(1.35
|)
|$
|47,445
|$
|0.65
|Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|68,207
|$
|0.90
|$
|64,256
|$
|0.85
|$
|48,940
|$
|0.66
|$
|191,986
|$
|2.54
|$
|133,972
|$
|1.83
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|April 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Shares
|Shares
|Shares
|Shares
|Shares
|Diluted shares - GAAP
|75,864
|75,741
|74,217
|73,828
|73,258
|Incremental shares
|-
|-
|-
|1,902
|-
|Adjusted diluted shares (Non-GAAP)
|75,864
|75,741
|74,217
|75,730
|73,258
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|July 4, 2025
|April 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|July 4, 2025
|June 28, 2024
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Amount
|% Revenue
|Interest income - GAAP
|$
|7,598
|3.0
|$
|7,239
|3.1
|$
|5,820
|3.1
|$
|21,837
|3.1
|$
|16,742
|3.2
|Interest expense - GAAP
|(1,178
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(1,179
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(1,288
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(3,723
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(3,862
|)
|(0.7
|)
|Non-cash interest expense
|381
|0.2
|380
|0.2
|287
|0.2
|1,068
|0.2
|860
|0.2
|Adjusted interest income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|6,801
|2.7
|$
|6,440
|2.7
|$
|4,819
|2.5
|$
|19,182
|2.7
|$
|13,740
|2.6
