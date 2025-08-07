[Latest] Global Bioplastics Market Size/Share Worth USD 89.2 Billion By 2034 At A 19.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Bioplastics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Biodegradable Plastic, Non-biodegradable Plastic), By Application (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging, Textiles, Coating & Adhesives, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034 ” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Bioplastics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 14.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.7 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 89.2 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 19.6% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Bioplastics Market @

Bioplastics Market Overview

Bioplastics are a type of plastic made from sustainable biological sources, such as maize starch, sugarcane, vegetable oils, or cellulose, rather than petroleum. They may be biodegradable, compostable, or bio-based, depending on their composition and degrading qualities.

Several variables positively influence the bioplastics market, which includes corporate sustainability initiatives, rising application across industries, increasing investment and production capacity, and others. However, the limited infrastructure might be a major challenge for the market growth over the analysis period.

Bioplastics Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Advancements in technology

The bioplastics sector is significantly influenced by technological advancements. Additionally, advancements in material engineering, polymer chemistry, and manufacturing techniques are producing bioplastics that are becoming more competitive with petroleum-based alternatives in terms of both cost and performance.

To take advantage of the innovative technique for producing bioplastics, some important players have also partnered and collaborated. For instance, Sulzer Ltd. consented to sell Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML) its state-of-the-art polylactic acid (PLA) production techniques in March 2024 to assist with the construction of India's first bioplastics factory.

Using sugarcane as a feedstock, the new state-of-the-art bioplastics facility will produce 75,000 tons of biodegradable, 100% recyclable bioplastic annually.

Request a Customized Copy of the Bioplastics Market Report @

Rising adoption in several end-use sector such as agriculture and horticulture

The Bioplastics market is driven by the growing adoption of bioplastics in the agriculture and horticulture sectors. The bioplastics demand in these sectors has increased due to factors such as high consumer acceptability of bio-based products, the eco-friendly nature of bioplastics, and the availability of renewable raw material sources. In addition, its ability to reduce ecological plastic pollution and the growing global trend toward e-commerce are major drivers of its acceptance. Furthermore, protecting crops from pests, preventing weed growth, and managing soil moisture and nutrient content have raised product demand.

(A free sample of the Bioplastics report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2024 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Bioplastics report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Bioplastics Market Report @

Limited infrastructure of industrial composting

One of the most significant barriers to market growth is limited infrastructure for industrial composting. For instance, in the United States, roughly 4,700 commercial composting plants may treat yard clippings, food scraps, biosolids, and bioplastics. However, these facilities are not widely accessible to the general public, as only about 3% of the population has access to industrial composting services.

Report Scope