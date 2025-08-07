[Latest] Global Bioplastics Market Size/Share Worth USD 89.2 Billion By 2034 At A 19.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 16.7 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2034
|USD 89.2 Billion
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 14.9 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|19.6% CAGR
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2034
|Key Segment
|By Type, Application and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the size of the Bioplastics market and what is its expected growth rate? What are the primary driving factors that push the Bioplastics market forward? What are the Bioplastics Industry's top companies? What are the different categories that the Bioplastics Market caters to? What will be the fastest-growing segment or region? In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Bioplastics sample report and company profiles?
Key Offerings:
- Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034 Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
Bioplastics Market Regional Analysis
Europe is projected to dominate the bioplastics market . The geographical expansion is attributed to the growing circular economy initiatives. According to the European Environment Agency, with a circularity rate of 11.8% in 2023, Europe consumes more recycled materials than other parts of the world, though recent progress has been modest. Policymakers have prioritized accelerating the transition to a circular economy.
However, the Asia Pacific is growing at a significant pace in the global bioplastics industry. The growing urbanization and increasing consumer awareness of plastic pollution are expected to drive the regional industry expansion.
Browse the full “ Bioplastics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Biodegradable Plastic, Non-biodegradable Plastic), By Application (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging, Textiles, Coating & Adhesives, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at
Bioplastics Market New Launches and Acquisitions
- In February 2024, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited (BCML) launched a forward integration project to establish a bioplastic factory.
List of the prominent players in the Bioplastics Market :
- BASF SE Biome Technologies Plc. CJ CheilJedang Corp. Corbion N.V. Danimer Scientific Dow Inc. Eastman Chemical Company LG Chem Kuraray Co. Ltd. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Novamont S.P.A SKC Others
The Bioplastics Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
- Biodegradable Plastic Non-biodegradable Plastic
By Application
- Flexible Packaging Rigid Packaging Textiles Coating & Adhesives Agriculture & Horticulture Consumer Goods Others
Regional Coverage:
North America
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
Europe
- Germany France U.K. Russia Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
- Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
CommentsNo comment