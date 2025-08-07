Mobility City Holdings Announces The Grand Opening Of San Francisco Franchise Serving The SFO Bay Area

Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.

Owners David Cowell and Peter Ohm bring many years of healthcare experience and nursing care to their communities.

Mobility City of San Francisco located at: 33 Colma Boulevard, Colma, CA 94014, TEL 415-326-9777

Franchise owners Peter Ohm and David Cowell want to help SFO communities by delivering top notch mobility products and services to those needing help.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility City Holdings, the premier franchise network serving people with disabilities in the United States, will celebrate a Grand Opening of Mobility City of San Francisco , located in Colma CA. The Grand Opening Day celebration capped with a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at 5 pm, will be held on August 13, 2025. Come to the showroom to experience the features of a variety of mobility equipment. The Colma opening brings the total to five California locations with showrooms and technicians providing repair, rental and sales of mobility equipment including wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, medical recliners, hospital beds and more.San Francisco franchise owners Peter Ohm and David Cowell invite San Francisco and San Mateo County residents looking for mobility solutions to visit the showroom Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays 10am to 2pm. Or, if homebound, you can have a technician come to your home for onsite service in a van equipped as a 'workshop on wheels'." Mobility City's service model has expanded our understanding of ways we can support those with mobility challenges in our community," said Peter Ohm, co-owner. "This was the opportunity that we were seeking. It matched the strengths of our professional experience in healthcare and our mission to serve others," said David Cowell, co-owner.Mobility City Holdings Inc COO, Vincent Baratta, said,"We are thrilled to have our newest franchise in Colma CA. Peter and David's experience in nursing and healthcare business management makes them the perfect fit to bring mobility equipment repair, rental and sales to the people in the San Francisco Peninsula."Mobility City Holdings CEO, Diane Baratta added, "The Colma Franchise location joins Mobility City of Milpitas, Fresno, Orange County, and San Diego. We now service 37% of the state's residents with mobility equipment repair, rental, and sales, further helping to improve the quality of life of more mobility impaired persons."About Mobility City Holdings, Inc.Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City territories and continues to expand its network nationally with 12 showrooms opening this summer in top markets in the US.One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City locations uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters and ramps.With over 40 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company's Technicians are experts delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels for those who can't get to the showroom. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.Mobility City Holdings, Inc., headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit .

Mobility City business explained in 30 Seconds

