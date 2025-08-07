Crocs, Inc. Reports Solid Second Quarter 2025 Results Led By Both Brands
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenues
|
$ 1,149,373
|
|
$ 1,111,502
|
|
$ 2,086,706
|
|
$ 2,050,135
|
Cost of sales
|
440,537
|
|
429,586
|
|
836,321
|
|
846,142
|
Gross profit
|
708,836
|
|
681,916
|
|
1,250,385
|
|
1,203,993
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,136,352
|
|
356,178
|
|
1,454,927
|
|
651,826
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(427,516)
|
|
325,738
|
|
(204,542)
|
|
552,167
|
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
|
434
|
|
(1,323)
|
|
5,307
|
|
(3,596)
|
Interest income
|
371
|
|
1,126
|
|
704
|
|
1,542
|
Interest expense
|
(22,523)
|
|
(29,161)
|
|
(45,289)
|
|
(59,724)
|
Other income, net
|
627
|
|
45
|
|
152
|
|
65
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(448,607)
|
|
296,425
|
|
(243,668)
|
|
490,454
|
Income tax expense
|
43,675
|
|
67,518
|
|
88,511
|
|
109,093
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (492,282)
|
|
$ 228,907
|
|
$ (332,179)
|
|
$ 381,361
|
Net income (loss) per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (8.82)
|
|
$ 3.79
|
|
$ (5.94)
|
|
$ 6.31
|
Diluted
|
$ (8.82)
|
|
$ 3.77
|
|
$ (5.94)
|
|
$ 6.26
|
Weighted average common shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
55,783
|
|
60,320
|
|
55,946
|
|
60,442
|
Diluted
|
55,783
|
|
60,766
|
|
55,946
|
|
60,910
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 200,611
|
|
$ 180,485
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $38,497 and $31,579, respectively
|
417,426
|
|
257,657
|
Inventories
|
405,136
|
|
356,254
|
Income taxes receivable
|
6,500
|
|
4,046
|
Other receivables
|
22,192
|
|
22,204
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
49,942
|
|
51,623
|
Total current assets
|
1,101,807
|
|
872,269
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $183,044 and $153,455,
|
249,145
|
|
244,335
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,335,462
|
|
1,777,080
|
Goodwill
|
404,695
|
|
711,491
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
971,974
|
|
872,350
|
Restricted cash
|
3,570
|
|
3,193
|
Right-of-use assets
|
349,268
|
|
307,228
|
Other assets
|
34,645
|
|
24,207
|
Total assets
|
$ 4,450,566
|
|
$ 4,812,153
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 263,339
|
|
$ 264,901
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
272,571
|
|
298,068
|
Income taxes payable
|
96,021
|
|
108,688
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
82,918
|
|
68,551
|
Total current liabilities
|
714,849
|
|
740,208
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
1,139
|
|
4,086
|
Long-term income taxes payable
|
618,082
|
|
595,434
|
Long-term borrowings
|
1,379,112
|
|
1,349,339
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
311,549
|
|
283,406
|
Other liabilities
|
4,698
|
|
3,948
|
Total liabilities
|
3,029,429
|
|
2,976,421
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250.0 million shares authorized, 110.7 million
|
111
|
|
110
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 55.9 million and 53.9 million shares, respectively
|
(2,653,423)
|
|
(2,453,473)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
879,940
|
|
859,904
|
Retained earnings
|
3,229,657
|
|
3,561,836
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(35,148)
|
|
(132,645)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
1,421,137
|
|
1,835,732
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 4,450,566
|
|
$ 4,812,153
|
|
|
|
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (332,179)
|
|
$ 381,361
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
38,011
|
|
33,705
|
Operating lease cost
|
49,738
|
|
40,654
|
Share-based compensation
|
20,036
|
|
17,744
|
Asset impairment
|
738,115
|
|
24,081
|
Deferred taxes (1)
|
13,956
|
|
6,959
|
Other non-cash items (1)
|
8,428
|
|
11,558
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(147,242)
|
|
(119,159)
|
Inventories
|
(49,824)
|
|
5,172
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(12,160)
|
|
2,247
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
(26,467)
|
|
(19,034)
|
Right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities
|
(49,821)
|
|
(42,069)
|
Income taxes
|
(32,026)
|
|
30,443
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
218,565
|
|
373,662
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, equipment, and software
|
(31,946)
|
|
(32,806)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(31,946)
|
|
(32,806)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
539,000
|
|
78,156
|
Repayments of borrowings
|
(514,000)
|
|
(216,405)
|
Repurchases of common stock, including excise tax
|
(194,137)
|
|
(175,011)
|
Repurchases of common stock for tax withholding
|
(4,104)
|
|
(5,913)
|
Other (1)
|
-
|
|
(1,005)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(173,241)
|
|
(320,178)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
7,125
|
|
(2,747)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
20,503
|
|
17,931
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-beginning of period
|
183,678
|
|
153,097
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash-end of period
|
$ 204,181
|
|
$ 171,028
|
|
|
(1)
|
Amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2024, have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to financial measures presented on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we present "Non-GAAP gross profit," "Non-GAAP gross margin," "Non-GAAP gross margin by brand," "Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses," "Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues," "Non-GAAP income from operations," "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP income before income taxes," "Non-GAAP income tax expense," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP net income," and "Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share," which are non-GAAP financial measures. We also present future period guidance for "Non-GAAP operating margin," "Non-GAAP effective tax rate," "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share," and "Free cash flow." We also present a long-term target for 'Net leverage.' Non-GAAP results exclude the impact of items that management believes affect the comparability or underlying business trends in our condensed consolidated financial statements in the periods presented.
We also present certain information related to our current period results of operations through "constant currency," which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be viewed as a supplement to our results of operations and presentation of reportable segments under GAAP. Constant currency represents current period results that have been retranslated using exchange rates used in the prior year comparative period to enhance the visibility of the underlying business trends excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.
Management uses non-GAAP results to assist in comparing business trends from period to period on a consistent basis in communications with the board of directors, stockholders, analysts, and investors concerning our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, in addition to corresponding GAAP measures, are useful to investors and other users of our condensed consolidated financial statements as an additional tool for evaluating operating performance and trends by providing meaningful information about operations compared to our peers by excluding the impacts of various differences. The calculation of our non-GAAP financial metrics may vary from company to company. As a result, our calculation of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.
Management believes Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, and Non-GAAP gross margin by brand are useful performance measures for investors because they provide investors with a means of comparing these measures between periods without the impact of certain expenses that we believe are not indicative of our routine cost of sales. Our routine cost of sales includes core product costs and distribution expenses primarily related to receiving, inspecting, warehousing, and packaging product and transportation costs associated with delivering products from distribution centers. Costs not indicative of our routine cost of sales may or may not be recurring in nature and include costs to expand and transition to new distribution centers.
Management believes Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a more meaningful comparison to prior periods and may be indicative of the level of such expenses to be incurred in future periods. These measures exclude the impact of certain expenses not related to our normal operations that are expected to be non-recurring in nature, such as impairment charges.
Non-GAAP income from operations and Non-GAAP operating margin reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, as discussed above. We believe these are useful performance measures for investors because they provide a basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.
Non-GAAP income before income taxes reflects the impact of Non-GAAP income from operations, as discussed above. We believe this is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a basis to compare performance in the period to prior periods.
Management believes Non-GAAP income tax expense is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a basis to compare our tax rates to historical tax rates, and because the adjustment is necessary in order to calculate Non-GAAP net income.
Management believes Non-GAAP effective tax rate is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides an ongoing effective tax rate that they can use for historical comparisons and forecasting.
Management believes Non-GAAP net income is a useful performance measure for investors because it focuses on underlying operating results and trends and improves the comparability of our results to prior periods. This measure reflects the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.
Management believes Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per common share are useful performance measures for investors because they focus on underlying operating results and trends and improve the comparability of our results to prior periods. These measures reflect the impact of Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses, and Non-GAAP income tax expense, as described above.
Management believes Net leverage is a useful performance measure for investors because it provides a measure of our financial strength and liquidity.
Free cash flow is calculated as 'Cash provided by operating activities' less 'Purchases of property, equipment, and software.' Management believes free cash flow is useful for investors because it provides a clear measure of our ability to generate cash for discretionary uses such as funding growth opportunities, repurchasing shares, and reducing debt.
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, management believes it is helpful to evaluate our results excluding the impacts of various adjustments relating to special or non-recurring items. Investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Non-GAAP Financial Guidance
Our forward-looking guidance for consolidated "adjusted operating margin" represents non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or otherwise have been adjusted for special items from our U.S. GAAP financial statements. We consider these items to be necessary adjustments for purposes of evaluating our ongoing business performance and are often considered non-recurring. Such adjustments are subjective and involve significant management judgment.
We are unable to reconcile forward-looking adjusted measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP measure quarter-by-quarter because we are unable to predict the timing of these adjustments with a reasonable degree of certainty. By their very nature, special and other non-core items are difficult to anticipate with precision because they are generally associated with unexpected and unplanned events that impact our company and its financial results. Therefore, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures for the guidance related to the third quarter of 2025.
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
GAAP revenues
|
$ 1,149,373
|
|
$ 1,111,502
|
|
$ 2,086,706
|
|
$ 2,050,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$ 708,836
|
|
$ 681,916
|
|
$ 1,250,385
|
|
$ 1,203,993
|
Distribution centers (1)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,242
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 708,836
|
|
$ 681,916
|
|
$ 1,250,385
|
|
$ 1,207,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross margin
|
61.7 %
|
|
61.4 %
|
|
59.9 %
|
|
58.7 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
61.7 %
|
|
61.4 %
|
|
59.9 %
|
|
58.9 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
During the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjustments primarily relate to costs to transition to our new HEYDUDE distribution center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative reconciliation:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
GAAP revenues
|
$ 1,149,373
|
|
$ 1,111,502
|
|
$ 2,086,706
|
|
$ 2,050,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP selling, general and
|
$ 1,136,352
|
|
$ 356,178
|
|
$ 1,454,927
|
|
$ 651,826
|
Impairment of indefinite-lived
|
(430,000)
|
|
-
|
|
(430,000)
|
|
-
|
Impairment of goodwill (2)
|
(307,000)
|
|
-
|
|
(307,000)
|
|
-
|
Impairment related to information
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(18,172)
|
Impairment related to distribution
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(6,933)
|
Total adjustments
|
(737,000)
|
|
-
|
|
(737,000)
|
|
(25,105)
|
Non-GAAP selling, general
|
$ 399,352
|
|
$ 356,178
|
|
$ 717,927
|
|
$ 626,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP selling, general and
|
98.9 %
|
|
32.0 %
|
|
69.7 %
|
|
31.8 %
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and
|
34.7 %
|
|
32.0 %
|
|
34.4 %
|
|
30.6 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Represents an impairment of the HEYDUDE indefinite-lived trademark.
|
(2)
|
Represents an impairment of the HEYDUDE Brand reporting unit goodwill.
|
(3)
|
Represents an impairment of information technology systems related to the HEYDUDE integration.
|
(4)
|
Primarily represents an impairment of the right-of-use assets for our former HEYDUDE Brand warehouses in Las Vegas, Nevada associated with our move to our new distribution center and an impairment of the right-of-use asset for our former Crocs Brand warehouse in Oudenbosch, the Netherlands.
|
(5)
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are presented gross of tax.
|
Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
GAAP revenues
|
$ 1,149,373
|
|
$ 1,111,502
|
|
$ 2,086,706
|
|
$ 2,050,135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$ (427,516)
|
|
$ 325,738
|
|
$ (204,542)
|
|
$ 552,167
|
Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments (1)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,242
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and
|
737,000
|
|
-
|
|
737,000
|
|
25,105
|
Non-GAAP income from operations
|
$ 309,484
|
|
$ 325,738
|
|
$ 532,458
|
|
$ 580,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating margin
|
(37.2) %
|
|
29.3 %
|
|
(9.8) %
|
|
26.9 %
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
26.9 %
|
|
29.3 %
|
|
25.5 %
|
|
28.3 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more details.
|
(2)
|
See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more details.
|
Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
GAAP income (loss) from operations
|
$ (427,516)
|
|
$ 325,738
|
|
$ (204,542)
|
|
$ 552,167
|
GAAP income (loss) before income
|
(448,607)
|
|
296,425
|
|
(243,668)
|
|
490,454
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP income from operations (1)
|
$ 309,484
|
|
$ 325,738
|
|
$ 532,458
|
|
$ 580,514
|
GAAP non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency gains (losses), net
|
434
|
|
(1,323)
|
|
5,307
|
|
(3,596)
|
Interest income
|
371
|
|
1,126
|
|
704
|
|
1,542
|
Interest expense
|
(22,523)
|
|
(29,161)
|
|
(45,289)
|
|
(59,724)
|
Other income, net
|
627
|
|
45
|
|
152
|
|
65
|
Non-GAAP income before income
|
$ 288,393
|
|
$ 296,425
|
|
$ 493,332
|
|
$ 518,801
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP income tax expense
|
$ 43,675
|
|
$ 67,518
|
|
$ 88,511
|
|
$ 109,093
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP operating
|
29,942
|
|
-
|
|
29,942
|
|
7,141
|
Impact of intra-entity IP transactions
|
(22,701)
|
|
(14,729)
|
|
(32,273)
|
|
(25,167)
|
Non-GAAP income tax expense
|
$ 50,916
|
|
$ 52,789
|
|
$ 86,180
|
|
$ 91,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP effective income tax rate
|
(9.7) %
|
|
22.8 %
|
|
(36.3) %
|
|
22.2 %
|
Non-GAAP effective income tax rate
|
17.7 %
|
|
17.8 %
|
|
17.5 %
|
|
17.6 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
See 'Non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin reconciliation' above for more details.
|
(2)
|
In the fourth quarter of 2024, and previously in 2023, 2021 and 2020, we made changes to our international legal structure, including an intra-entity transaction related to certain intellectual property rights, primarily to align with current and future international operations. The transactions resulted in a step-up in the tax basis of intellectual property rights and correlated increases in foreign deferred tax assets based on the fair value of the transferred intellectual property rights. This adjustment represents the current period impact of these transactions.
|
Non-GAAP net income per share reconciliation:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Numerator:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ (492,282)
|
|
$ 228,907
|
|
$ (332,179)
|
|
$ 381,361
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,242
|
Non-GAAP selling, general and
|
737,000
|
|
-
|
|
737,000
|
|
25,105
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP
|
(7,241)
|
|
14,729
|
|
2,331
|
|
18,026
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 237,477
|
|
$ 243,636
|
|
$ 406,310
|
|
$ 427,734
|
Denominator:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP weighted average common
|
55,783
|
|
60,320
|
|
55,946
|
|
60,442
|
Plus: GAAP dilutive effect of stock
|
-
|
|
446
|
|
-
|
|
468
|
GAAP weighted average common
|
55,783
|
|
60,766
|
|
55,946
|
|
60,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP weighted average common
|
55,783
|
|
|
|
55,946
|
|
|
Plus: dilutive effect of stock
|
365
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted average
|
56,148
|
|
|
|
56,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net income (loss) per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (8.82)
|
|
$ 3.79
|
|
$ (5.94)
|
|
$ 6.31
|
Diluted
|
$ (8.82)
|
|
$ 3.77
|
|
$ (5.94)
|
|
$ 6.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net income per common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 4.26
|
|
$ 4.04
|
|
$ 7.26
|
|
$ 7.08
|
Diluted
|
$ 4.23
|
|
$ 4.01
|
|
$ 7.21
|
|
$ 7.02
|
|
|
(1)
|
See 'Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin reconciliation' above for more information.
|
(2)
|
See 'Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of revenues reconciliation' above for more information.
|
(3)
|
See 'Non-GAAP income tax expense (benefit) and effective tax rate reconciliation' above for more information.
|
Free cash flow reconciliation:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 285,800
|
|
$ 401,236
|
|
$ 218,565
|
|
$ 373,662
|
Purchases of property, equipment,
|
(16,571)
|
|
(17,056)
|
|
(31,946)
|
|
(32,806)
|
Free cash flow
|
$ 269,229
|
|
$ 384,180
|
|
$ 186,619
|
|
$ 340,856
|
CROCS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUES BY SEGMENT, CHANNEL, AND GEOGRAPHY
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
% Change
|
|
Constant Currency
% Change (1)
|
|
|
|
Favorable (Unfavorable)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Q2 2025-
|
|
YTD
|
|
Q2 2025-
|
|
YTD
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
Crocs Brand:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale
|
$ 166,528
|
|
$ 173,987
|
|
$ 337,210
|
|
$ 354,325
|
|
(4.3) %
|
|
(4.8) %
|
|
(4.2) %
|
|
(4.5) %
|
Direct-to-consumer
|
290,602
|
|
314,728
|
|
488,437
|
|
517,304
|
|
(7.7) %
|
|
(5.6) %
|
|
(7.6) %
|
|
(5.4) %
|
Total North America (2)
|
457,130
|
|
488,715
|
|
825,647
|
|
871,629
|
|
(6.5) %
|
|
(5.3) %
|
|
(6.4) %
|
|
(5.1) %
|
International:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale
|
298,151
|
|
261,294
|
|
604,274
|
|
542,959
|
|
14.1 %
|
|
11.3 %
|
|
12.6 %
|
|
12.2 %
|
Direct-to-consumer
|
204,309
|
|
163,980
|
|
291,278
|
|
243,218
|
|
24.6 %
|
|
19.8 %
|
|
22.6 %
|
|
19.8 %
|
Total International
|
502,460
|
|
425,274
|
|
895,552
|
|
786,177
|
|
18.1 %
|
|
13.9 %
|
|
16.4 %
|
|
14.5 %
|
Total Crocs Brand
|
$ 959,590
|
|
$ 913,989
|
|
$ 1,721,199
|
|
$ 1,657,806
|
|
5.0 %
|
|
3.8 %
|
|
4.2 %
|
|
4.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crocs Brand:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale
|
$ 464,679
|
|
$ 435,281
|
|
$ 941,484
|
|
$ 897,284
|
|
6.8 %
|
|
4.9 %
|
|
5.9 %
|
|
5.6 %
|
Direct-to-consumer
|
494,911
|
|
478,708
|
|
779,715
|
|
760,522
|
|
3.4 %
|
|
2.5 %
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
2.6 %
|
Total Crocs Brand
|
959,590
|
|
913,989
|
|
1,721,199
|
|
1,657,806
|
|
5.0 %
|
|
3.8 %
|
|
4.2 %
|
|
4.2 %
|
HEYDUDE Brand:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale
|
99,760
|
|
113,829
|
|
210,453
|
|
248,582
|
|
(12.4) %
|
|
(15.3) %
|
|
(12.8) %
|
|
(15.2) %
|
Direct-to-consumer
|
90,023
|
|
83,684
|
|
155,054
|
|
143,747
|
|
7.6 %
|
|
7.9 %
|
|
7.5 %
|
|
7.8 %
|
Total HEYDUDE Brand (3)
|
189,783
|
|
197,513
|
|
365,507
|
|
392,329
|
|
(3.9) %
|
|
(6.8) %
|
|
(4.2) %
|
|
(6.8) %
|
Total consolidated revenues
|
$ 1,149,373
|
|
$ 1,111,502
|
|
$ 2,086,706
|
|
$ 2,050,135
|
|
3.4 %
|
|
1.8 %
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
2.1 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Reflects year over year change as if the current period results were in constant currency, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See 'Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures' above for more information.
|
(2)
|
North America includes the United States and Canada.
|
(3)
|
The vast majority of HEYDUDE Brand revenues are derived from North America.
|
|
Investor Contact:
|
Erinn Murphy, Crocs, Inc.
|
|
|
(303) 848-7005
|
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
|
|
|
PR Contact:
|
Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.
|
|
|
(303) 848-7885
|
|
|
[email protected]
