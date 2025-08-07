Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results
1 Based on Kimbell rig count of 88 and Baker Hughes U.S. land rig count of 533 as of June 30, 2025.
2 These figures pertain only to Kimbell's major properties and do not include possible additional DUCs and permits from Kimbell's minor properties, which generally have a net revenue interest of 0.1% or below and are time consuming to quantify but, in the estimation of Kimbell's management, could add an additional 15% to Kimbell's net inventory.
Second Quarter 2025 Distribution and Debt Repayment
Today, the Board of Directors of the General Partner (the "Board of Directors") approved a cash distribution payment to common unitholders of 75% of cash available for distribution for the second quarter of 2025, or $0.38 per common unit. The distribution will be payable on August 25, 2025 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2025. Kimbell plans to utilize the remaining 25% of cash available for distribution for the second quarter of 2025 to pay down approximately $13.6 million of the outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility.
Kimbell expects that approximately 100% of its second quarter 2025 distribution should not constitute dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes, but instead are estimated to constitute non-taxable reductions to the basis of each distribution recipient's ownership interest in Kimbell common units. The reduced tax basis will increase unitholders' capital gain (or decrease unitholders' capital loss) when unitholders sell their common units. The Form 8937 containing additional information may be found at under "Investor Relations" section of the site. Kimbell currently believes that the portion that constitutes dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes will be considered qualified dividends, subject to holding period and certain other conditions, which are subject to a tax rate of 0%, 15% or 20% depending on the income level and tax filing status of a unitholder for 2025. Kimbell believes these estimates are reasonable based on currently available information, but they are subject to change.
Financial Highlights
Kimbell's second quarter 2025 average realized price per Bbl of oil was $63.48, per Mcf of natural gas was $2.54, per Bbl of NGLs was $24.10 and per Boe combined was $33.04.
During the second quarter of 2025, the Company's total revenues were $86.5 million, net income was approximately $26.7 million and net income attributable to common units was approximately $2.0 million, or $0.02 per common unit.
Total second quarter 2025 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $63.8 million (consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measures at the end of this news release).
In the second quarter of 2025, G&A expense was $9.6 million, $5.4 million of which was Cash G&A expense, or $2.36 per BOE (Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see definition under Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Supplemental Schedules included in this news release). Unit-based compensation in the second quarter of 2025, which is a non-cash G&A expense, was $4.1 million or $1.79 per Boe.
As of June 30, 2025, Kimbell had approximately $462.1 million in debt outstanding under its secured revolving credit facility, had net debt to second quarter 2025 trailing twelve month consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.6x and was in compliance with all financial covenants under its secured revolving credit facility. Kimbell had approximately $162.9 million in undrawn capacity under its secured revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2025.
On May 1, 2025, the borrowing base and aggregate commitments on Kimbell's secured revolving credit facility were increased from $550 million to $625 million in connection with its spring redetermination. In addition, on May 7, 2025, the Company redeemed 50% of its Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Units outstanding, further simplifying its capital structure and reducing its cost of capital.
As of June 30, 2025, Kimbell had outstanding 93,396,488 common units and 14,491,540 Class B units. As of August 7, 2025, Kimbell had outstanding 93,396,488 common units and 14,491,540 Class B units.
Production
Second quarter 2025 run-rate average daily production was 25,355 Boe per day (6:1), which was composed of approximately 47% from natural gas (6:1) and approximately 53% from liquids (33% from oil and 20% from NGLs).
Operational Update
As of June 30, 2025, Kimbell's major properties had 823 gross (5.10 net) DUCs and 687 gross (2.89 net) permitted locations on its acreage. In addition, as of June 30, 2025, Kimbell had 88 rigs actively drilling on its acreage, which represents an approximate 16.5% market share of all land rigs drilling in the continental United States as of such time.
Basin
Gross DUCs as of
Gross Permits as of
Net DUCs as of
Net Permits as of
Permian
524
459
3.27
2.15
Eagle Ford
55
15
0.22
0.08
Haynesville
54
30
0.35
0.13
Mid-Continent
114
76
0.78
0.39
Bakken
61
97
0.36
0.10
Appalachia
3
4
0.02
0.02
Rockies
12
6
0.10
0.02
Total
823
687
5.10
2.89
(1) These figures pertain only to Kimbell's major properties and do not include possible additional DUCs and permits from Kimbell's minor properties, which generally have a net revenue interest of 0.1% or below and are time consuming to quantify but, in the estimation of Kimbell's management, could add an additional 15% to Kimbell's net inventory.
Hedging Update
The following provides information concerning Kimbell's hedge book as of June 30, 2025:
Fixed Price Swaps as of June 30, 2025
Weighted Average
Volumes
Fixed Price
Oil
Nat Gas
Oil
Nat Gas
BBL
MMBTU
$/BBL
$/MMBTU
3Q 2025
136,068
1,261,964
$ 74.20
$ 3.74
4Q 2025
146,372
1,291,680
$ 68.26
$ 3.68
1Q 2026
146,880
1,296,000
$ 70.38
$ 4.07
2Q 2026
148,512
1,310,400
$ 70.78
$ 3.33
3Q 2026
150,144
1,324,800
$ 66.60
$ 3.42
4Q 2026
150,144
1,324,800
$ 63.33
$ 3.94
1Q 2027
151,470
1,321,920
$ 63.75
$ 4.46
2Q 2027
153,153
1,336,608
$ 61.57
$ 3.47
Conference Call
Kimbell Royalty Partners will host a conference call and webcast today at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss second quarter 2025 results. To access the call live by phone, dial 201-389-0869 and ask for the Kimbell Royalty Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through August 14, 2025 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13752278#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on Kimbell's website at under the Events and Presentations tab.
Presentation
On August 7, 2025, Kimbell posted an updated investor presentation on its website. The presentation may be found at under the Events and Presentations tab. Information on Kimbell's website does not constitute a portion of this news release.
About Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Kimbell (NYSE: KRP ) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas. Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 17 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 131,000 gross wells. To learn more, visit Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements, in particular statements relating to Kimbell's financial, operating and production results and prospects for growth (including financial and operational guidance), drilling inventory, growth potential, identified locations and all other estimates and predictions resulting from Kimbell's portfolio review, the tax treatment of Kimbell's distributions, changes in Kimbell's capital structure, future natural gas and other commodity prices and changes to supply and demand for oil, natural gas and NGLs. These and other forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including risks that the anticipated benefits of acquisitions are not realized and uncertainties relating to Kimbell's business, prospects for growth and acquisitions and the securities markets generally, as well as risks inherent in oil and natural gas drilling and production activities, including risks with respect to potential declines in prices for oil and natural gas that could result in downward revisions to the value of proved reserves or otherwise cause operators to delay or suspend planned drilling and completion operations or reduce production levels, which would adversely impact cash flow, risks relating to the impairment of oil and natural gas properties, risk related to changes in U.S. trade policy and the impact of tariffs, risks relating to the availability of capital to fund drilling operations that can be adversely affected by adverse drilling results, production declines and declines in oil and natural gas prices, risks relating to Kimbell's ability to meet financial covenants under its credit agreement or its ability to obtain amendments or waivers to effect such compliance, risks relating to Kimbell's hedging activities, risks of fire, explosion, blowouts, pipe failure, casing collapse, unusual or unexpected formation pressures, environmental hazards, and other operating and production risks, which may temporarily or permanently reduce production or cause initial production or test results to not be indicative of future well performance or delay the timing of sales or completion of drilling operations, risks relating to delays in receipt of drilling permits, risks relating to unexpected adverse developments in the status of properties, risks relating to borrowing base redeterminations by Kimbell's lenders, risks relating to the absence or delay in receipt of government approvals or third-party consents, risks relating to acquisitions, dispositions and drop downs of assets, risks relating to Kimbell's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from and to integrate acquired assets, including the Acquired Production, risks relating to tax matters and other risks described in Kimbell's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" . You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Kimbell undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this news release. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Kimbell's filings with the SEC.
Contact:
Rick Black
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
June 30,
2025
Assets:
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
34,524
Oil, natural gas and NGL receivables
|
|
|
3,773
Accounts receivable and other current assets
|
|
|
88,249
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method)
|
|
|
(1,085,279)
Total oil and natural gas properties, net
|
|
|
4,783
Derivative assets
|
|
|
4,895
Total assets
$
1,284,936
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and unitholders' equity:
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
3,093
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
16,185
Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion
|
|
|
669
Long-term debt
|
|
|
10
Total liabilities
|
|
Mezzanine equity:
Series A preferred units
|
|
Common units
|
|
|
724
Total Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP unitholders' equity
|
|
|
86,370
Total unitholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Revenue
Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues
$
74,695
$
76,959
Lease bonus and other income
|
|
660
Gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments, net
|
|
(1,046)
Total revenues
|
|
76,573
Costs and expenses
Production and ad valorem taxes
|
|
5,577
Depreciation and depletion expense
|
|
33,024
Marketing and other deductions
|
|
3,828
General and administrative expense
|
|
10,252
Total costs and expenses
|
|
52,681
Operating income
|
|
23,892
Other expense
Interest expense
|
|
(6,946)
Net income before income taxes
|
|
16,946
Income tax expense
|
|
1,759
Net income
|
|
15,187
Distribution and accretion on Series A preferred units
|
|
(5,243)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
(1,513)
Distributions to Class B unitholders
|
|
(21)
Net income attributable to common units of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
$
2,007
$
8,410
Basic
$
0.02
$
0.11
Diluted
$
0.02
$
0.11
Weighted average number of common units outstanding
Basic
|
|
74,834,777
Diluted
|
|
116,593,560
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Supplemental Schedules
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted EBITDA, Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are used as supplemental non-GAAP financial measures by management and external users of Kimbell's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Kimbell believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate Kimbell's operating performance and compare the results of Kimbell's operations period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate cash flow available to pay distributions to Kimbell's unitholders. Kimbell defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), net of depreciation and depletion expense, interest expense, income taxes, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, non-cash unit-based compensation and unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income (loss) or net cash provided by operating activities as determined by GAAP. Kimbell excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within Kimbell's industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Kimbell's computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Kimbell expects that cash available for distribution for each quarter will generally equal its Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, less cash needed for debt service and other contractual obligations, tax obligations, and fixed charges and reserves for future operating or capital needs that the Board of Directors may determine is appropriate.
Kimbell believes Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe are useful metrics because they isolate cash costs within overall G&A expense and measure cash costs relative to overall production, which is a widely utilized metric to evaluate operational performance within the energy sector. Cash G&A is defined as general and administrative expenses less unit-based compensation expense. Cash G&A per Boe is defined as Cash G&A divided by total production for a period. Cash G&A should not be considered an alternative to G&A expense presented in accordance with GAAP. Kimbell's computations of Cash G&A and Cash G&A per Boe may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities
to Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
72,321
$
62,883
Interest expense
|
|
6,946
Income tax expense
|
|
1,759
Amortization of right-of-use assets
|
|
(87)
Amortization of loan origination costs
|
|
(530)
Unit-based compensation
|
|
(5,109)
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of settlements
|
|
(3,796)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Oil, natural gas and NGL revenues receivable
|
|
(1,486)
Accounts receivable and other current assets
|
|
(460)
Accounts payable
|
|
353
Other current liabilities
|
|
(3,651)
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
94
Consolidated EBITDA
$
68,244
$
56,916
Add:
Unit-based compensation
|
|
5,109
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net of settlements
|
|
3,796
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
63,844
$
65,821
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(10,011)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
$
55,268
$
55,810
Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available
for distribution
Less:
Cash interest expense
|
|
5,620
Cash distribution to Series A preferred unitholders
|
|
4,111
Cash income tax expense
|
|
-
Distribution to Class B unitholders
|
|
21
Cash available for distribution on common units
$
47,121
$
46,058
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
Net income
$
26,672
Depreciation and depletion expense
|
|
|
8,947
Income tax expense
|
|
Consolidated EBITDA
$
68,244
Unit-based compensation
|
|
Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements
|
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
63,844
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
$
55,268
|
Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available
for distribution
Less:
Cash interest expense
|
|
|
2,104
Cash income tax expense
|
|
|
14
Cash available for distribution on common units
$
47,121
|
Common units outstanding on June 30, 2025
|
|
Common units outstanding on August 18, 2025 Record Date
|
|
Cash available for distribution per common unit outstanding
$
0.50
Second quarter 2025 distribution declared (1)
$
0.38
|
(1) The difference between the declared distribution and the cash available for distribution is primarily attributable to Kimbell allocating 25% of cash available for distribution to pay outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility.
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
15,187
|
Depreciation and depletion expense
|
|
33,024
|
Interest expense
|
|
6,946
|
Income tax expense
|
|
1,759
|
Consolidated EBITDA
|
$
|
56,916
|
Unit-based compensation
|
|
5,109
|
Loss on derivative instruments, net of settlements
|
|
3,796
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
65,821
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest
|
|
(10,011)
|
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
|
$
|
55,810
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available
|
|
|
for distribution
|
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
Cash interest expense
|
|
5,620
|
Cash distribution to Series A preferred unitholders
|
|
4,111
|
Distribution to Class B unitholders
|
|
21
|
Cash available for distribution on common units
|
$
|
46,058
|
|
|
|
Common units outstanding on June 30, 2024
|
|
80,969,651
|
|
|
|
Common units outstanding on August 12, 2024 Record Date
|
|
80,969,651
|
|
|
|
Cash available for distribution per common unit outstanding
|
$
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
Second quarter 2024 distribution declared (1)
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
(1) The difference between the declared distribution and the cash available for distribution is primarily attributable to Kimbell allocating 25% of cash available for distribution to pay outstanding borrowings under its secured revolving credit facility.
|
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
26,672
|
Depreciation and depletion expense
|
|
30,458
|
Interest expense
|
|
8,947
|
Income tax expense
|
|
2,167
|
Consolidated EBITDA
|
$
|
68,244
|
Unit-based compensation
|
|
4,124
|
Gain on derivative instruments, net of settlements
|
|
(8,524)
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
63,844
|
|
|
|
Q3 2024 - Q1 2025 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
|
215,972
|
Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
279,816
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt (as of 6/30/25)
|
|
462,096
|
Cash and cash equivalents (as of 6/30/25) (2)
|
|
(25,000)
|
Net debt (as of 6/30/25)
|
$
|
437,096
|
|
|
|
Net Debt to Trailing Twelve Month Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
1.6x
|
|
(1) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for each of the quarters ended September 30, 2024, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025 was previously reported in a news release relating to the applicable quarter, and the reconciliation of net income to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for each quarter is included in the applicable news release. This also includes the trailing twelve months pro forma results from the Q1 2025 acquisition that closed in January 2025 in accordance with Kimbell's secured revolving credit facility.
|
|
(2) In accordance with Kimbell's secured revolving credit facility, the maximum deduction of cash and cash equivalents to be included in the net debt calculation for compliance purposes is $25 million.
SOURCE Kimbell Royalty Partners, LPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment