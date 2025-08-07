The Surefire Group Makes Inc. 5000 List For Fourth Consecutive Year, Solidifies Status As Premier JV Partner For Real Estate Brokers And Builders

The Surefire Group has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 1167

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surefire Group has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 1167 among America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the fourth consecutive year of recognition for the company, which has emerged as the dominant force in mortgage and title joint ventures (JVs) nationwide.

As a certified veteran-owned business and a four-time Vet100 honoree, The Surefire Group is proud to lead the way in helping real estate professionals build wealth through ownership in essential services. The company partners with top-performing real estate brokers and builders to create high-return, fully compliant mortgage and title companies, with operations spanning across dozens of states.

Surefire's partners include major national and regional brands like Keller Williams, RE/MAX, Insight Homes, Turner Homes, Creative Homes, and more. Collectively, these partners control over $15 billion in annual real estate production.

"Our mission is to help brokers and builders unlock the full value of their businesses by giving them ownership in the services they already rely on-like mortgage and title," said Joseph McCabe, Founder and CEO. "This isn't just extra income. It's a strategic tool to recruit, retain, and increase net worth through real, scalable business."

With industry-best margins, full legal and compliance support, and no management fees, The Surefire Group delivers the highest possible shareholder returns in the space. Each joint venture is built to empower partners while streamlining operations and maintaining compliance in every market.

The model is already transforming how brokerages and builders grow and demand continues to rise.

If you own a real estate brokerage or home building company and are interested in exploring this model, reach out directly to [email protected] .

About Surefire Group

Our mission is to build profitable, high-capture mortgage and title companies for real estate brokers and builders increasing their cash flow and increasing their net worth.

