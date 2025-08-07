Nusano Establishes Strategic Advisory Board To Support Innovation Across Company's Product Verticals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Honorable Dr. David J. Shulkin, Corey Johnston and Seema Singh Bhan Appointed as Initial Advisory Board Members

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board and the appointment of its first three members. The Board will provide guidance and insights as the company brings its breakthrough radioisotope production and mass separation technologies to rapidly evolving industrial, commercial, aerospace, and defense markets, including HALEU nuclear fuel production and radioisotope-powered nuclear batteries.

Nusano selected its board members for their proven track records in government affairs, public policy, armed forces, medicine, and industry. The company will use the diverse and highly relevant perspectives of the Strategic Advisory Board to inform its operations as Nusano scales production, expands its customer base, and develops new products.

“We are honored to bring together a distinguished group of highly experienced professionals for our Strategic Advisory Board,” said Chris Lowe, CEO of Nusano.“These individuals possess expertise directly applicable to our industry verticals and offer key strategic insights and market intelligence to our team. We look forward to working with them as Nusano advances our breakthrough technologies; reshapes domestic production; stabilizes global supply chains; and enables innovation across multiple industries.”

NUSANO STRATEGIC ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

Listed alphabetically by last name

Corey Johnston is a recognized expert on nation-state risk to technology. He is currently Executive Vice President at Strider Technologies, a leading strategic intelligence company. In this role, Mr. Johnston led several initiatives to bring Strider's intelligence solutions to industry, government, and academia, allowing them to identify and mitigate state-sponsored risk. Prior to joining Strider, Mr. Johnston served a diverse and unique 30-year career in the United States Navy as a naval aviator, diplomat, and economic statesman. He spent the last 15 years of his naval career in various roles in Taipei, Beijing, East Africa, and U.S. Department of State. He was named Chief Competition Officer at the U.S. Department of State, under Secretary Michael Pompeo. In this role, he spearheaded onshoring negotiations of major semiconductor companies and was one of the original drafters of the CHIPS and Science Act.

The Honorable Dr. David J. Shulkin was the ninth Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs in the Trump Administration and VA's Under Secretary of Health in the Obama Administration. He was the only member of the Cabinet to have served both Presidents. Sec. Shulkin acted as chief executive of leading hospitals and health systems, including Beth Israel in New York City, Morristown Medical Center in northern N.J. He currently serves on the Board at Sanford Health, one of the country's largest rural healthcare systems. Sec. Shulkin is a board-certified internist having received his medical degree from the Medical College of Pennsylvania, completed an internship at Yale University School of Medicine, and a residency and Fellowship in General Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Presbyterian Medical Center. He has been named“100 Most Influential People in American Healthcare” by Modern Healthcare. He continues to advocate on behalf of the country's veterans by serving on the board of numerous nonprofits.

Seema Singh Bhan has more than two decades of experience in government affairs, public policy, advocacy and alliance development. She serves as a senior advisor to those endeavoring to accelerate the discovery, development, and distribution of revolutionary technologies that improve the human condition. Ms. Singh Bhan's focus on driving positive change extends across industries, non-profit organizations, and thought leaders. She has a successful history of bringing together diverse stakeholders, including policymakers, regulators, industry and advocacy groups, and academic leaders, to work on advancing breakthroughs in science and technology. Most recently, Ms. Singh Bhan was Senior Vice President, Public Policy and External Affairs, at Thrive Earlier Detection Corp. (acquired by Exact Sciences). Prior to that, she was Vice President, Head of Public Policy at Foundation Medicine. She spent more than a decade in public service, serving as Senior Counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee and for Senator Arlen Specter. She holds a JD degree, as well as a bachelor's degree in economics and international business from Temple University.

Further details on Nusano's Strategic Advisory Board can be found on the company's website here .

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held physics company working to stabilize supply chains, advance American national security by reducing dependency on foreign supply, and enable once-in-a-generation innovations in fields ranging from healthcare to nuclear energy. The company is commercializing platform technologies for radioisotope production, stable isotope enrichment, and advanced separation techniques. Together, these proprietary systems and methods are poised to supply the fight against cancer, fuel the nuclear renaissance, and deliver critical minerals for the modern world. For more, visit nusano.com .

Contacts:



Media: Scott Larrivee, Nusano, 608-345-6629, ... Investor Relations: Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, ...