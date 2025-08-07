Talisker Receives Assay Results From 1075 Level Lateral Development At The Mustang Mine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“ Talisker ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received additional assay results from underground face sampling of lateral development from the 1075 level at the Mustang Mine. In-vein development continues in multiple veins on the 1060, 1105 and 1120 levels above and below the 1075. Key Highlights:

60.5 g/t over 0.57m within 8.8 g/t over 4.01m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 23 (sample X000831)

46.4 g/t over 0.46m and 45.2 g/t over 0.49m within 17.2 g/t over 2.64m from Alhambra Vein, East Face No. 2 (samples X000388, X000389)

44.7 g/t over 0.66m within 10.7 g/t over 3.08m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 22 (sample X000822)

38.7 g/t over 0.67m within 8.5 g/t over 3.21m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 2 (sample X000355)

37.8 g/t over 0.9m and 24.3 g/t over 0.53m within 13.8 g/t over 3.45m from Alhambra Vein, East Face No. 3 (samples X000411, X000412)

30.3 g/t over 0.77m within 8.5 g/t over 2.85m from Alhambra Vein, East Face No. 1 (sample X000348)

26.7 g/t over 0.78m within 6.7 g/t over 3.38m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 1 (sample X000344)

25.2 g/t over 0.92m within 6.7 g/t over 4.02m from BK9870 Vein, West Face No. 1 (sample X002237)

23.4 g/t over 0.88m within 5.8 g/t over 3.58m from Alhambra Vein, East Face No. 5 (sample X000437) 21.7 g/t over 0.38m and 10.6 g/t over 0.46 m within 5.56 g/t over 3m from Alhambra Vein, West Face No. 15 (samples X000554, X000556)

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker stated,“This next round of impressive results, taken mostly on Alhambra Vein from the 1075 level confirm excellent down plunge continuity from the previous release and show strong support for the grade of the defined stopes between the 1075 and 1105 levels. We expect to be releasing further down plunge face samples from the 1060 level below and up plunge sampling on the 1120 level potentially extending these spectacular high-grade shoots to over 60m vertically.”

Bralorne Gold Project

Mustang Ming –1075 Lateral Development

Assay Results * Channel Sample Name From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(ppm) Comp

Grade Comp

Length Sample

# M1075_Alh_OD_W1_F23 1.82 2.39 0.57 60.5 8.8094 4.01 X000831 M1075_Alh_OD_E1_F2 1.45 1.91 0.46 46.4 17.1506 2.64 X000389 M1075_Alh_OD_E1_F2 0.96 1.45 0.49 45.2 17.1506 2.64 X000388 M1075_Alh_OD_W1_F22 1.44 2.1 0.66 44.7 10.7415 3.08 X000822 M1075_Alh_OD_W1_F2 1.81 2.48 0.67 38.7 8.4546 3.21 X000355 M1075_Alh_OD_E1_F3 1.14 2.04 0.9 37.8 13.7994 3.45 X000411 M1075_Alh_OD_E1_F1 0.97 1.74 0.77 30.3 8.5399 2.85 X000348 M1075_Alh_OD_W1_F1 2.17 2.95 0.78 26.7 6.6976 3.38 X000344 M1075_BK9870_OD_W1_F1 0.63 1.55 0.92 25.2 6.6648 4.02 X002237 M1075_Alh_OD_E1_F3 2.04 2.57 0.53 24.3 13.7994 3.45 X000412 M1075_Alh_OD_E1_F5 0.89 1.77 0.88 23.4 5.7948 3.58 X000437 M1075_Alh_OD_W1_F15 1.64 2.02 0.38 21.7 5.5623 3 X000556 M1075_Alh_OD_E1_F10 1.59 2.19 0.6 18.4 3.4215 3.59 X000482 M1075_Alh_OD_W1_F12 1.05 1.64 0.59 17.2 3.1036 3.4 X000534 M1075_Alh_OD_E1_F4 1.03 1.79 0.76 13.3 3.175 3.23 X000427 M1075_Alh_OD_W1_F14 1.4 1.9 0.5 10.6 2.1347 3.07 X000549 M1075_Alh_OD_W1_F15 0.51 0.97 0.46 10.6 5.5623 3 X000554 M1075_Alh_OD_W1_F16 1.82 2.3 0.48 9.08 3.6084 3.05 X000562 * Estimated true widths are between 80% and 100%.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a“qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's flagship asset is the high-grade, fully permitted Bralorne Gold Project where the Company is currently transitioning into underground production at the Mustang Mine. Talisker projects also include the Ladner Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from an historical high-grade producing gold mine and the Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges and respectively). Drill core samples are a minimum of 50 cm and a maximum of 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest, such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and makeup 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. ALS Global performs sample preparation and analyses in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analyzed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

