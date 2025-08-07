Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Business Updates

VAV1-directed MGD MRT-6160 advancing toward anticipated initiation of multiple Phase 2 studies in immune-mediated diseases

Phase 1/2 study of GSPT1-directed MGD MRT-2359 advancing in heavily pretreated, castration-resistant prostate cancer patients; additional results on track for H2 2025

Strong cash position expected to fund operations into 2028 through multiple anticipated proof-of-concept clinical readouts

BOSTON, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today reported business highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“With the advancement of our third program into clinical development, we continue to efficiently execute across our portfolio of only-in-class and first-in-class molecular glue degraders,” said Markus Warmuth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Monte Rosa Therapeutics.“We have now dosed the initial single ascending dose (SAD) cohort in our Phase 1 study of MRT-8102, the only clinical-stage MGD that selectively degrades NEK7. Based on the potency, selectivity, and durable pharmacodynamics seen in our preclinical studies, we believe MRT-8102 offers a highly differentiated approach to potentially address a wide range of inflammatory and cardio-immunology indications driven by the NLRP3 inflammasome, IL-1β and IL-6. The execution of this program builds on the experience and success of our Phase 1 study for MRT-6160, our MGD directed against VAV1. We continue, in collaboration with Novartis, to progress MRT-6160 towards a broad development program of multiple well-powered Phase 2 studies in immune-mediated diseases, building on our highly encouraging Phase 1 clinical data disclosed earlier this year. In oncology, we continue to evaluate MRT-2359 in castration-resistant prostate cancer and are on track to report additional clinical data later this year. We also eagerly anticipate a development candidate (DC) nomination this year and IND submission next year for one or both of our cell cycle programs directed at CCNE1 and CDK2, two well-validated tumor drivers poorly addressed by conventional approaches.”

Dr. Warmuth continued ,“ In parallel with the progress made with our clinical programs, we were proud to see fundamental results from our QuEENTM discovery engine featured in Science, highlighting Monte Rosa's leadership applying proprietary AI/ML techniques to the discovery of molecular glue degraders, dramatically expanding the addressable protein target space as well as the chemical space for MGDs to address these targets. These advances underscore the broad potential applications of the platform and our ability to create long-term value through focused pipeline execution and strategic collaborations.”

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

MRT-6160, VAV1-directed MGD for immune-mediated conditions



Advancement of MRT-6160 toward multiple Phase 2 studies in immune-mediated diseases is ongoing, in collaboration with Novartis. Results from the Phase 1, single ascending dose / multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) study in healthy volunteers (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT06597799) support a clear path into anticipated Phase 2 studies and broad potential applications in multiple immune-mediated diseases. Monte Rosa has a global exclusive development and commercialization license agreement with Novartis to advance VAV1-directed MGDs including MRT-6160. Monte Rosa is eligible to receive up to $2.1 billion in development, regulatory, and sales milestones, beginning upon initiation of Phase 2 studies. Novartis is responsible for conducting and funding Phase 2 studies. Monte Rosa will co-fund any Phase 3 clinical development and will share 30% of any profits and losses associated with the manufacturing and commercialization of MRT-6160 in the U.S., and is also eligible for tiered royalties on ex-U.S. net sales.



MRT-8102, NEK7-directed MGD for inflammatory diseases driven by IL-1β and the NLRP3 inflammasome

In July 2025, Monte Rosa dosed the first subjects in a Phase 1 study of MRT-8102, a first-in-class, NEK7-directed MGD for inflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3 inflammasome, IL-1β, and IL-6. The ongoing study includes SAD/MAD cohorts in healthy volunteers and an additional cohort designed to evaluate potential early proof of concept in subjects with increased cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk and elevated C-reactive protein (CRP). Initial data are expected in H1 2026.



MRT-2359, GSPT1-directed MGD for MYC-driven solid tumors

Monte Rosa continues to enroll and evaluate MRT-2359 in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), with the potential to expand enrollment to 20-30 patients if a positive efficacy signal continues to be observed. The Company expects to present additional results in H2 2025. Monte Rosa is also assessing activity in patients with hormone receptor (HR)+ breast cancer and expects to present results for this cohort in H2 2025.



Cyclin E1 and CDK2-directed MGD programs for treatment of solid tumors

In April 2025, Monte Rosa presented preclinical data on the potential of its highly selective CDK2-directed molecular glue degrader, MRT-51443, to treat HR-positive/HER2-negative breast cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025.



QuEENTM (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine

In July 2025, Monte Rosa's publication in Science showcased the Company's QuEENTM AI/ML-powered degrader discovery engine. The findings significantly expand the targetable protein space for MGD drug discovery, unlocking new opportunities to address previously undruggable therapeutic targets.



ANTICIPATED UPCOMING MILESTONES AND DEVELOPMENT PRIORITIES



Continue advancement of MRT-6160 toward Phase 2 initiation, in collaboration with Novartis.

Share MRT-8102 Phase 1 results in H1 2026.

Submit an IND application for the second-generation NEK7-directed MGD with enhanced CNS penetration in 2026.

Share additional MRT-2359 Phase 1/2 study data in heavily pretreated CRPC patients and in patients with HR+ breast cancer in H2 2025. Nominate a development candidate for a CDK2 and/or cyclin E1-directed MGD in H2 2025 and submit an IND application in 2026



SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Collaboration revenue: Collaboration revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $23.2 million, compared to $4.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Collaboration revenue represents amounts earned from our collaboration and license agreements with Roche and Novartis, primarily revenue recognized from the Novartis $150 million upfront payment in the fourth quarter of 2024 based on progress made on our performance obligations defined in the Novartis License Agreement.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $30.7 million, compared to $28.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. These increases were driven by the successful achievement of key milestones in our R&D organization, including the continuation of the MRT-2359 clinical study, continued program activities for MRT-6160 in preparation for Phase 2 studies, the advancement of MRT-8102 to enter the clinic, the progression of our preclinical pipeline, including research performed in connection with our collaboration with Roche, and the continued development of the Company's QuEENTM discovery engine. Non-cash stock-based compensation constituted $2.9 million of R&D expenses for Q2 2025, compared to $2.6 million in the same period in 2024.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $8.1 million compared to $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. G&A expenses included non-cash stock-based compensation of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 million in the same period in 2024.

Net Loss: Net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $12.3 million, compared to a net loss of $30.3 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Cash Position and Financial Guidance: Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025, were $295.5 million, compared to cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $331.0 million as of March 31, 2025. The decrease of $35.5 million was primarily due to the operational use of cash.

Based on current cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, marketable securities, and certain anticipated Roche collaboration revenue, the Company expects its cash and cash equivalents to be sufficient to fund planned operations and capital expenditures into 2028.

About MRT-6160

MRT-6160 is a potent, highly selective, and orally bioavailable investigational molecular glue degrader of VAV1, which in preclinical studies has shown deep degradation of its target with no detectable effects on other proteins. VAV1 is a key signaling protein downstream of both the T- and B-cell receptors. VAV1 expression is restricted to immune cells, including T and B cells. MRT-6160 has shown promising activity in preclinical models of multiple immune-mediated conditions. In a Phase 1, single ascending dose / multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) study in healthy subjects identifier NCT06597799), MRT-6160 demonstrated sustained, dose-dependent VAV1 degradation in peripheral blood T and B cells after single and multiple dose administration. MRT-6160 also substantially inhibited secretion of inflammatory cytokines from whole blood derived T and B cells following ex vivo stimulation. Under the terms of an agreement announced in October 2024, Novartis has exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize MRT-6160 and other VAV1 MGDs. Monte Rosa is eligible to receive up to $2.1 billion in development, regulatory, and sales milestones, beginning upon initiation of Phase 2 studies. Monte Rosa will co-fund any Phase 3 clinical development and will share any profits and losses associated with the manufacturing and commercialization of MRT-6160 in the U.S., and is also eligible for tiered royalties on ex-U.S. net sales.

About MRT-8102

MRT-8102 is a potent, highly selective, and orally bioavailable investigational molecular glue degrader (MGD) that targets NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases linked to NLRP3, IL-1β, and IL-6 dysregulation. NEK7 has been shown to be required for NLRP3 inflammasome assembly, activation and IL-1β release both in vitro and in vivo. Aberrant NLRP3 inflammasome activation and the subsequent release of active IL-1β and interleukin-18 (IL-18) has been implicated in multiple inflammatory disorders, including cardiovascular disease, gout, osteoarthritis, neurologic disorders including Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease, and metabolic disorders. In a non-human primate model, MRT-8102 was shown to potently, selectively, and durably degrade NEK7, and resulted in near-complete reductions of IL-1β and caspase-1 following ex vivo stimulation of whole blood. MRT-8102 has demonstrated a considerable safety margin (>200-fold exposure margin over projected human efficacious dose) in GLP toxicology studies.

About MRT-2359

MRT-2359 is a potent, highly selective, and orally bioavailable investigational molecular glue degrader (MGD) of GSPT1. MYC transcription factors (c-MYC, L-MYC and N-MYC) are well-established drivers of human cancers that maintain high levels of protein translation, which is critical for uncontrolled cell proliferation and tumor growth. Preclinical studies have shown this addiction to MYC-induced protein translation creates a dependency on GSPT1. By inducing degradation of GSPT1, MRT-2359 is designed to exploit this vulnerability, disrupting the protein synthesis machinery, leading to anti-tumor activity in MYC-driven tumors. MRT-2359 is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study identifier NCT05546268) in solid tumors, including castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). In heavily pretreated CRPC patients, a patient group characterized by widespread expression of c-MYC, MRT-2359 demonstrated encouraging early signals of clinical response.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa's QuEENTM (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry's leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond. Monte Rosa has a global license agreement with Novartis to advance VAV1-directed molecular glue degraders and a strategic collaboration with Roche to discover and develop MGDs against targets in cancer and neurological diseases previously considered impossible to drug. For more information, visit .

