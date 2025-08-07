Appian Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share data)
|As of
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|112,207
|$
|118,552
|Short-term investments and marketable securities
|72,546
|41,308
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,705 and $3,396, respectively
|151,202
|195,069
|Deferred commissions, current
|34,577
|36,630
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|41,149
|43,984
|Total current assets
|411,681
|435,543
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $36,719 and $32,142, respectively
|34,799
|37,109
|Goodwill
|28,763
|25,555
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $6,650 and $5,341, respectively
|1,882
|2,240
|Right-of-use assets for operating leases
|30,951
|31,081
|Deferred commissions, net of current portion
|59,366
|60,540
|Deferred tax assets
|5,176
|4,129
|Other assets
|18,130
|24,842
|Total assets
|$
|590,748
|$
|621,039
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,881
|$
|4,322
|Accrued expenses
|14,547
|11,388
|Accrued compensation and related benefits
|34,414
|34,223
|Deferred revenue
|264,917
|281,760
|Debt
|9,598
|9,598
|Operating lease liabilities
|13,052
|12,378
|Other current liabilities
|1,952
|1,087
|Total current liabilities
|347,361
|354,756
|Long-term debt
|236,027
|240,826
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|49,810
|52,189
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|10,798
|5,477
|Other non-current liabilities
|493
|431
|Total liabilities
|644,489
|653,679
|Stockholders' deficit
|Class A common stock-par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 43,245,763 and 42,938,701 shares issued as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|4
|4
|Class B common stock-par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 31,088,085 and 31,090,085 shares issued as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3
|3
|Treasury stock at cost, 313,160 shares as of June 30, 2025
|(10,000
|)
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|605,084
|591,281
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(35,189
|)
|(11,774
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(613,643
|)
|(612,154
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(53,741
|)
|(32,640
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|$
|590,748
|$
|621,039
| APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Subscriptions
|$
|132,657
|$
|112,974
|$
|267,009
|$
|230,668
|Professional services
|37,983
|33,476
|70,057
|65,617
|Total revenue
|170,640
|146,450
|337,066
|296,285
|Cost of revenue
|Subscriptions
|17,154
|13,262
|32,048
|25,532
|Professional services
|26,767
|26,151
|50,791
|51,878
|Total cost of revenue
|43,921
|39,413
|82,839
|77,410
|Gross profit
|126,719
|107,037
|254,227
|218,875
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|60,458
|66,592
|115,011
|124,748
|Research and development
|40,347
|39,446
|79,864
|79,217
|General and administrative
|36,898
|40,193
|71,170
|73,639
|Total operating expenses
|137,703
|146,231
|266,045
|277,604
|Operating loss
|(10,984
|)
|(39,194
|)
|(11,818
|)
|(58,729
|)
|Other non-operating (income) expense
|Other (income) expense, net
|(17,564
|)
|(1,545
|)
|(23,280
|)
|6,662
|Interest expense
|5,319
|6,107
|10,637
|11,753
|Total other non-operating (income) expense
|(12,245
|)
|4,562
|(12,643
|)
|18,415
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|1,261
|(43,756
|)
|825
|(77,144
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,573
|(164
|)
|2,314
|(629
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(312
|)
|$
|(43,592
|)
|$
|(1,489
|)
|$
|(76,515
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|74,202
|72,300
|74,148
|72,800
| APPIAN CORPORATION
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(unaudited, in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cost of revenue
|Subscriptions
|$
|205
|$
|217
|$
|448
|$
|430
|Professional services
|1,355
|1,461
|2,762
|3,039
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|2,035
|1,997
|4,223
|4,524
|Research and development
|3,286
|2,919
|6,224
|5,920
|General and administrative
|3,812
|3,306
|7,075
|6,593
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|10,693
|$
|9,900
|$
|20,732
|$
|20,506
| APPIAN CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(1,489
|)
|$
|(76,515
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities
|Stock-based compensation
|20,732
|20,506
|Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets
|4,970
|4,941
|Lease impairment charges
|-
|5,462
|Bad debt expense
|550
|253
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|300
|290
|Benefit for deferred income taxes
|(689
|)
|(982
|)
|Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net
|(20,659
|)
|12,787
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|49,720
|37,114
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|10,174
|10,524
|Deferred commissions
|3,228
|2,897
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|7,559
|2,882
|Accrued compensation and related benefits
|(3,811
|)
|(3,808
|)
|Other current and non-current liabilities
|(277
|)
|121
|Deferred revenue
|(25,611
|)
|(14,267
|)
|Operating lease assets and liabilities
|(1,671
|)
|(954
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|43,026
|1,251
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Proceeds from maturities of investments
|27,985
|9,657
|Purchases of investments
|(59,281
|)
|(28,354
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,797
|)
|(2,932
|)
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(33,093
|)
|(21,629
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from borrowings
|-
|50,000
|Payments for debt issuance costs
|-
|(463
|)
|Debt repayments
|(5,000
|)
|(2,500
|)
|Repurchase of common stock
|(10,000
|)
|(50,019
|)
|Payments for employee taxes related to the net share settlement of equity awards
|(4,469
|)
|(4,221
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|504
|508
|Net cash used by financing activities
|(18,965
|)
|(6,695
|)
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|2,687
|(1,491
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(6,345
|)
|(28,564
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|118,552
|149,351
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|112,207
|$
|120,787
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|10,023
|$
|11,168
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|1,997
|$
|1,436
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing information
|Accrued capital expenditures
|$
|54
|$
|182
| APPIAN CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
| GAAP
Measure
| Stock-Based
Compensation
| Litigation
Expense
| JPI
Amortization
| Lease
Impairment
and
Lease-
Related
Charges
| Unrealized
Foreign
Exchange
Rate Gains
and Losses
| Non-
GAAP
Measure
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Subscriptions cost of revenue
|$
|17,154
|$
|(205
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|16,949
|Professional services cost of revenue
|26,767
|(1,355
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25,412
|Total cost of revenue
|43,921
|(1,560
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42,361
|Total operating expense
|137,703
|(9,133
|)
|(2,482
|)
|(3,118
|)
|(297
|)
|-
|122,673
|Operating (loss) income
|(10,984
|)
|10,693
|2,482
|3,118
|297
|-
|5,606
|Non-operating (income) expense
|(17,564
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16,754
|(810
|)
|Income tax impact of above items
|1,573
|295
|-
|-
|-
|(1,059
|)
|809
|Net (loss) income
|(312
|)
|10,398
|2,482
|3,118
|297
|(15,695
|)
|288
|Net (loss) income per share, basic
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.04
|$
|-
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.00
|Net (loss) income per share, diluted(b)
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.04
|$
|-
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.00
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Subscriptions cost of revenue
|$
|32,048
|$
|(448
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|31,600
|Professional services cost of revenue
|50,791
|(2,762
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48,029
|Total cost of revenue
|82,839
|(3,210
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|79,629
|Total operating expense
|266,045
|(17,522
|)
|(4,194
|)
|(6,202
|)
|(609
|)
|-
|237,518
|Operating (loss) income
|(11,818
|)
|20,732
|4,194
|6,202
|609
|-
|19,919
|Non-operating (income) expense
|(23,280
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20,770
|(2,510
|)
|Income tax impact of above items
|2,314
|750
|-
|-
|-
|(1,326
|)
|1,738
|Net (loss) income
|(1,489
|)
|19,982
|4,194
|6,202
|609
|(19,444
|)
|10,054
|Net (loss) income per share, basic
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|0.14
|Net (loss) income per share, diluted(a,b)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|0.13
(a) Per share amounts do not foot due to rounding.
(b) Accounts for the impact of 0.4 million shares of dilutive securities.
| GAAP
Measure
| Stock-Based
Compensation
| Litigation
Expense
| JPI
Amortization
| Severance
Costs
| Lease
Impairment
and
Lease-
Related
Charges
| Unrealized
Foreign
Exchange
Rate Gains
and Losses
| Non-
GAAP
Measure
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Subscriptions cost of revenue
|$
|13,262
|$
|(217
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|13,045
|Professional services cost of revenue
|26,151
|(1,461
|)
|-
|-
|(1,398
|)
|-
|-
|23,292
|Total cost of revenue
|39,413
|(1,678
|)
|-
|-
|(1,398
|)
|-
|-
|36,337
|Total operating expense
|146,231
|(8,222
|)
|(721
|)
|(4,504
|)
|(4,136
|)
|(5,462
|)
|-
|123,186
|Operating (loss) income
|(39,194
|)
|9,900
|721
|4,504
|5,534
|5,462
|-
|(13,073
|)
|Non-operating income
|(1,545
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(959
|)
|(2,504
|)
|Income tax impact of above items
|(164
|)
|537
|-
|-
|1,096
|-
|103
|1,572
|Net (loss) income
|(43,592
|)
|9,363
|721
|4,504
|4,438
|5,462
|856
|(18,248
|)
|Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.60
|)
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.25
|)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|Subscriptions cost of revenue
|$
|25,532
|$
|(430
|)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|25,102
|Professional services cost of revenue
|51,878
|(3,039
|)
|-
|-
|(1,398
|)
|-
|-
|47,441
|Total cost of revenue
|77,410
|(3,469
|)
|-
|-
|(1,398
|)
|-
|-
|72,543
|Total operating expense
|277,604
|(17,037
|)
|(1,463
|)
|(9,008
|)
|(4,136
|)
|(5,462
|)
|-
|240,498
|Operating (loss) income
|(58,729
|)
|20,506
|1,463
|9,008
|5,534
|5,462
|-
|(16,756
|)
|Non-operating expense (income)
|6,662
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(12,807
|)
|(6,145
|)
|Income tax impact of above items
|(629
|)
|1,141
|-
|-
|1,096
|-
|1,038
|2,646
|Net (loss) income
|(76,515
|)
|19,365
|1,463
|9,008
|4,438
|5,462
|11,769
|(25,010
|)
|Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(1.05
|)
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.16
|$
|(0.34
|)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA:
|GAAP net loss
|$
|(312
|)
|$
|(43,592
|)
|$
|(1,489
|)
|$
|(76,515
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(17,564
|)
|(1,545
|)
|(23,280
|)
|6,662
|Interest expense
|5,319
|6,107
|10,637
|11,753
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,573
|(164
|)
|2,314
|(629
|)
|Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets
|2,524
|2,580
|4,970
|4,941
|Stock-based compensation expense
|10,693
|9,900
|20,732
|20,506
|Litigation Expense
|2,482
|721
|4,194
|1,463
|JPI Amortization
|3,118
|4,504
|6,202
|9,008
|Severance Costs
|-
|5,534
|-
|5,534
|Lease Impairment and Lease-Related Charges
|297
|5,462
|609
|5,462
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,130
|$
|(10,493
|)
|$
|24,889
|$
|(11,815
|)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment