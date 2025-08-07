Carbon Dioxide In Mexico Market: A Comprehensive Industry Overview And Growth Forecast, 2032

Mexico Carbon Dioxide Industry Growth

The Mexico carbon dioxide market is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Mexico carbon dioxide market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Mexico Carbon Dioxide Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Mexico Carbon Dioxide market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.Request Sample Report at:Carbon dioxide is a naturally occurring greenhouse gas that traps the heat of the sun by absorbing its energy and redirecting it back to the Earth. An increase in CO2 levels leads to an overabundance of greenhouse gases, resulting in global warming. The trapped heat contributes to melting ice caps, rising ocean levels, and subsequent flooding. In 2022, industrial and fossil fuel emissions of Mexico carbon dioxide reached 488 million metric tons (over 10%) which has motivated the country to embrace sustainable practices to reduce its environmental impact and contribute to a greener future.At present Mexico carbon dioxide industry has adopted several cost-effective measures to reduce GHG emissions to move toward a low-carbon future.The changing landscape of Mexico industry toward green solutionsInstead of storing captured carbon dioxide, carbon capture and utilization technologies convert it into valuable products such as fuels chemicals and building materials. The World Bank Group has been involved in the technical assistance project for CCUS development in Mexico carbon dioxide industry. During phase 1, a study examined the potential for a post-combustion capture pilot plant at a natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant in Mexico. CCUS technologies are crucial in finding solutions in sectors like hydrogen generation, aviation, and cement production. This approach not only reduces emissions but also creates economic opportunities.CO2 is injected into aging oil fields to enhance oil recovery. This process not only increases oil production but also safely stores carbon underground. A study reviewed state-of-the-art practices related to combining carbon dioxide-enhanced oil recovery (CO2-EOR) with geological storage of CO2 in Mexico. Biomass such as agricultural waste or wood is converted into energy and the resulting CO2 emissions are captured and stored. Bioenergy with carbon capture storage (BECCS) has the potential to generate negative emissions, removing CO2 from the atmosphere. Furthermore, CO2 is used as a feedstock to produce clean hydrogen fuel through processes like steam reforming.Green hydrogen, produced through an electrolysis procedure and powered by renewable energy helps in the decarbonizing of industrial processes and chemical synthesis, heat generation, electricity generation, grid generation, etc. In 2022, the Association Mexicana De Hydrogeno promoted investments in green hydrogen to develop this industry in Mexico to decarbonize the Mexican economy. It aimed to deploy 230K tons of green hydrogen in Mexico to strengthen the country's climatic agenda by 2030.For Purchase Enquiry at:SAF reduces greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation sector, contributing to a more sustainable air transport system. In October 2021, Aeromexico started operating its flights with sustainable aviation fuel between the U.S. and Mexico, which was projected to reduce 27 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Mexico Carbon Dioxide industry. Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Linde Plc, Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Messer Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, ACAIL Gas, CO2 Liquid, SA de CV, AOC Mexico, and Grupo Infra.. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.Key Benefits:The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Mexico Carbon Dioxide market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2023 to 2032 to determine new opportunities.Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Mexico Carbon Dioxide industry.Interested in Procuring this Report? visit:Recent sustainable regulations and initiatives taken in Mexico carbon dioxide industryEstablished in 2007, climate change is one of the main concerns of the national development policy of Mexico, outlining medium to long-term plans for climate mitigation and sustainable adoption. Mexico has taken a dedicated stand to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the UN's climate change conference in Poland, in 2008. The overview of Programa Especial de Cambio Climatico highlights the results of low-carbon development for Mexico within Mexico's development significances, opportunities for greenhouse gas mitigation, and costs and advantages regarding low-carbon growth.In December 2022, an updated version of Nationally Determined Contribution was submitted by the Government of Mexico to the Paris Agreement, where the major goals included attaining a net-zero deforestation rate by 2030. It also aimed to decrease GHG emissions by 35% and black carbon emissions by 51%.GP Vivienda, a leading real estate developer in Mexico, has developed around 2,200 homes with green concrete reducing CO2 emissions by 30%. Grupo DAGS too completed a 21-floor fully ECOPact project in Saltillo, Mexico which reduced 1,500 tons of CO2.For More Details:

