HMP Global Launches National Symposium To Confront Urgent Gaps In Alzheimer's Diagnosis And Care

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With more than 7 million Americans age 65 and older currently living with Alzheimer's disease, and projections reaching nearly 13 million by 2050, the need for coordinated, evidence-based care has never been more urgent. To address this need, HMP Global today announced the 2025 Alzheimer's Disease & Cognitive Disorders (ADCD) Symposium, a free, live virtual continuing medical education (CME) event designed to close clinical knowledge gaps and improve patient outcomes. Taking place November 12–13, the symposium will convene top experts across neurology, psychiatry, and primary care to advance timely diagnosis, integrated care models, and access to emerging therapies.

Led by prominent faculty including Marwan Sabbagh, MD, FAAN, FANA, Marc Agronin, MD, and W. Clay Jackson, MD, DipTh, the ADCD Symposium addresses diagnostic tools, neuropsychiatric symptoms, caregiver integration, and practical case management to improve patient outcomes across healthcare settings.

What is the Alzheimer's Disease & Cognitive Disorders (ADCD) Symposium?

The ADCD Symposium is a new, national educational initiative designed to close persistent knowledge gaps in Alzheimer's diagnosis and care. The symposium will deliver evidence-based updates on early-stage detection, therapeutic innovations, and caregiver-centered approaches to a broad clinical audience. The event is hosted online, free of charge, and offers continuing education credits.

What is Alzheimer's Disease?

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by cognitive decline, memory loss, and behavioral changes. As of 2025, an estimated 7.2 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia. Despite clinical advancements, over 50% of patients are not diagnosed until the moderate or advanced stage, delaying access to potentially disease-modifying treatments.

Who Is Leading this Meeting?

Program Co-Chairs:

.Marwan Sabbagh, MD, FAAN, FANA – Vice Chairman for Research and Professor, Department of Neurology, Barrow Neurological Institute

.Marc Agronin, MD – Chief Medical Officer, MIND Institute and Behavioral Health, Miami Jewish Health

.W. Clay Jackson, MD, DipTh – Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry and Family Medicine, University of Tennessee College of Medicine

Quoted Leadership:

“By bringing together the full dementia care team, this symposium equips participants to intervene effectively in the care continuum as novel therapies transform Alzheimer's management,” said Randy P. Robbin, Chief Learning Officer & President, HMP Education.

Key Benefits

.Collaborative Learning: Designed for neurologists, psychiatrists, primary care providers, geriatricians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and nurses.

.Bridging the Education Gap: Connects diverse clinical disciplines to the latest research, diagnostics, and care models in Alzheimer's.

.Case-Based Education: Includes interactive patient scenarios to help apply learning directly to practice.

.Convenient Format: Entirely virtual and complimentary; participants can join live and earn 7 CME credits.

Event Details

.Dates: November 12–13, 2025

.Format: Live virtual event

.Credits: 7 CME/CE credits available

.Cost: Free to attend

.Registration

.Sponsor Information

Topics Covered

.Alzheimer's disease diagnosis and staging

.Biomarkers, amyloid imaging, and cognitive screening

.Disease-modifying therapies and immunotherapies

.Neuropsychiatric symptom recognition and management

.Multidisciplinary approaches to dementia care

.Caregiver support and shared decision-making

.Differentiating dementias and comorbid conditions

.Preventative strategies and brain health

.Practical, case-based learning modules

Intended Audience

Healthcare professionals across disciplines involved in dementia care, including:

.Neurologists

.Psychiatrists

.Primary care physicians

.Geriatricians

.Nurse practitioners

.Physician associates/physician assistants

.Nurses

Cause and Effect

As Alzheimer's disease progresses silently in many patients, the effectiveness of emerging therapies hinges on clinicians' ability to interpret imaging and biomarker data and translate those insights into timely, individualized treatment plans. The Alzheimer's Disease & Cognitive Disorders Symposium sharpens these skills, guiding practitioners to integrate disease-modifying agents, coordinate multidisciplinary care, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients and their caregivers.



About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight - with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal .

