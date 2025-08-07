403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modi Plans Visiting China
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to visit China in late August and is anticipated to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a government insider in New Delhi who spoke to a news agency.
This planned trip follows US President Donald Trump’s threat to increase tariffs on Indian products as a consequence of India’s procurement of Russian oil.
The United States implemented a 25% tariff on Indian imports overnight on Wednesday.
Earlier, a news outlet reported, citing anonymous sources, that Modi is expected to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit taking place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.
The possibility of a meeting between Modi and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit was also mentioned.
Modi’s last visit to China was in 2018, which was also for the SCO summit. Since then, relations between the two nations have worsened, partly due to violent clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in disputed regions of the Galwan Valley.
This news emerges amid escalating tensions between the US and India.
Earlier this week, Trump issued a directive to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, bringing the total to one of the highest US import tax levels.
Trump criticized India for “directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” asserting that Russia’s actions—especially those targeting Ukraine—represent “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security.
This planned trip follows US President Donald Trump’s threat to increase tariffs on Indian products as a consequence of India’s procurement of Russian oil.
The United States implemented a 25% tariff on Indian imports overnight on Wednesday.
Earlier, a news outlet reported, citing anonymous sources, that Modi is expected to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit taking place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.
The possibility of a meeting between Modi and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit was also mentioned.
Modi’s last visit to China was in 2018, which was also for the SCO summit. Since then, relations between the two nations have worsened, partly due to violent clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in disputed regions of the Galwan Valley.
This news emerges amid escalating tensions between the US and India.
Earlier this week, Trump issued a directive to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, bringing the total to one of the highest US import tax levels.
Trump criticized India for “directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil,” asserting that Russia’s actions—especially those targeting Ukraine—represent “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment