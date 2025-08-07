Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Presents Health & Wellness Excellence Awards At 27Th Mystique India Health Conclave

Dr. Sandeep Marwah Presents Health & Wellness Excellence Awards At 27Th Mystique India Health Conclave


2025-08-07 07:09:56
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 2025: Renowned media personality Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios, had the distinct honor of presenting the Health and Wellness Excellence Awards at the 27th Mystique India Health Conclave held at the India International Centre, New Delhi.

The prestigious conclave brought together health professionals, wellness experts, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the country to recognize outstanding contributions in the field of healthcare, holistic well-being, and preventive medicine.

Dr. Marwah, who also serves as the President of AAFT School of Health and Wellness, lauded the efforts of individuals and institutions working tirelessly for a healthier and more conscious society.“Health is the foundation of all progress. Through platforms like this, we honor those who inspire us to integrate wellness into our everyday lives. At AAFT, we are committed to educating future leaders in holistic health, alternative therapies, and integrated wellness,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah during his address.

The awards acknowledged excellence across multiple domains including Ayurveda, nutrition, mental health, naturopathy, fitness, and community healthcare.

Ravindra Bhandari, Director of the Conclave, expressed his gratitude to all participants and appreciated Dr. Marwah's presence at the event.“It is an honor to have Dr. Sandeep Marwah with us. His support adds immense value to our mission of mainstreaming wellness and celebrating India's rich heritage of health sciences,” said Ravindra Bhandari.

The conclave concluded with thought-provoking sessions and a renewed commitment to a healthier and more holistic India.

Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143


MENAFN07082025003198003206ID1109897960

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search