EMRC Monitors Electricity Sector Readiness Amid Heatwave

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) – Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC), Ziad Sa'aideh, on Thursday monitored the national electricity system's operational readiness and the distribution companies' compliance with emergency response plans amid the ongoing heatwave affecting the Kingdom.Speaking from the EMRC's 24/7 Monitoring and Emergency Center, Sa'aideh commended the efforts undertaken to ensure uninterrupted and reliable power supply, particularly in the southern governorates and the Jordan Valley, where electricity demand typically surges during extreme weather conditions.In a press statement, Sa'aideh underlined the Commission's continuous oversight role through its technical staff and centralized monitoring systems, which coordinate closely with electricity distribution companies to promptly respond to faults and ensure system resilience.He urged distribution companies to further strengthen their on-ground response capabilities and continue public outreach on energy conservation practices, which contribute to stabilizing loads and preventing system strain.Sa'aideh also advised citizens to minimize direct sun exposure during peak hours, use cooling systems efficiently, and opt for energy-saving alternatives to avoid exceeding higher tariff thresholds.He emphasized the importance of reporting any electrical disruptions to customer service centers or the emergency hotline, noting that EMRC teams are fully prepared to respond swiftly and safely.