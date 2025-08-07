403
SSC Expands Sign Language Video Services To All Branches
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) -- The Social Security Corporation (SSC) announced it has completed the rollout of sign language translation via video call technology across all 19 of its branch offices.
In a statement issued Thursday, the Corporation explained that the expansion of this service initially launched in five branches reflects its commitment to serving individuals with hearing impairments and ensuring they receive adequate attention and support.
The SSC noted that the implementation of video interpretation across its nationwide branches aims to provide reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities, affirming their integral role in society.
It also aligns with the Corporation's vision to adopt sustainable best practices for sign language use and enhance engagement with persons with disabilities, including integrating them into its awareness and media programs and facilitating access to information regarding their insurance rights and benefits.
Additionally, the SSC has made several of its services accessible to this group through its official website and has included sign language interpretation in its awareness materials across all communication channels. The Corporation also continues to upgrade its facilities to meet the accessibility needs of persons with disabilities.
