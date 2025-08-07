Adalah Center, Recruitment Agencies Sign Mou To Protect Domestic Workers' Rights

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 7 (Petra) – The Adaleh Center for Human Rights Studies and the Syndicate of Owners of Recruitment and Employment Offices for Non-Jordanian Domestic Workers signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to enhance protection mechanisms for domestic workers' rights in the Kingdom.According to a statement issued by the Center, the agreement was signed by Syndicate President Ahmed Faouri and Adalah CEO Asem Rababa'a. The MoU aims to establish a structured framework for cooperation to ensure domestic workers are afforded their fundamental rights in line with Jordanian legislation and international human rights standards.The partnership is based on several key pillars, including the provision of legal protection through a mechanism that offers free legal assistance and consultations, raising workers' awareness of their rights and responsibilities upon arrival in Jordan, building the capacity of recruitment agencies in human rights and ethical labor practices, and developing preventive and early intervention tools for the amicable resolution of disputes.Rababa'a said the memorandum reflects the Center's commitment to defending labor rights, describing the partnership with the Syndicate as a critical step toward implementing practical and sustainable solutions that uphold human dignity and access to justice for domestic workers.For his part, Faouri highlighted the Syndicate's efforts to safeguard workers' rights, noting that the agreement demonstrates its dedication to protecting the rights of all parties involved.Under the terms of the memorandum, Adalah will provide free legal and social support to cases referred by the Syndicate, while the Syndicate will facilitate access to awareness and legal services for workers and circulate the agreement's provisions to its members to ensure compliance.