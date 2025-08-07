Arbe Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Current Assets:
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
6,604
|
|
13,488
|
Restricted cash
|
|
280
|
|
280
|
Short term bank deposits
|
|
19,435
|
|
10,793
|
Trade receivable
|
|
284
|
|
153
|
Other assets – funds held in escrow
|
|
8,817
|
|
30,417
|
Prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
|
1,964
|
|
2,500
|
Total current assets
|
|
37,384
|
|
57,631
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
1,516
|
|
1,782
|
Long term bank deposits
|
|
35,707
|
|
-
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
1,228
|
|
1,374
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
38,451
|
|
3,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
75,835
|
|
60,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
524
|
|
624
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
607
|
|
551
|
Employees and payroll accruals
|
|
3,570
|
|
3,283
|
Convertible bonds
|
|
9,390
|
|
30,614
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
1,659
|
|
1,334
|
Derivative Liabilities
|
|
247
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
15,997
|
|
36,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
1,432
|
|
1,457
|
Warrant liabilities
|
|
421
|
|
428
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
1,853
|
|
1,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
*)
|
|
*)
|
Capital & Premium
|
|
334,918
|
|
275,453
|
Accumulated Deficit
|
|
(276,933)
|
|
(252,957)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
57,985
|
|
22,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
75,835
|
|
60,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
*) Represents less than $1.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
6 Months Ended
|
|
6 Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Revenues
|
|
274
|
|
409
|
|
314
|
|
546
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
459
|
|
448
|
|
797
|
|
851
|
|
Gross loss
|
|
(185)
|
|
(39)
|
|
(483)
|
|
(305)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development, net
|
|
8,216
|
|
7,914
|
|
17,909
|
|
17,311
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
1,297
|
|
1,365
|
|
2,678
|
|
2,818
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
1,782
|
|
2,296
|
|
3,771
|
|
3,940
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
11,295
|
|
11,575
|
|
24,358
|
|
24,069
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(11,480)
|
|
(11,614)
|
|
(24,841)
|
|
(24,374)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing expenses (Income ) net
|
|
(1,322)
|
|
132
|
|
865
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(10,158)
|
|
(11,746)
|
|
(23,976)
|
|
(24,551)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net loss per ordinary share
|
|
(0.09)
|
|
(0.15)
|
|
(0.23)
|
|
(0.31)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of
|
|
112,196,403
|
|
80,578,820
|
|
104,497,312
|
|
79,377,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net loss per ordinary share
|
|
(0.09)
|
|
(0.19)
|
|
(0.23)
|
|
(0.39)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112,196,403
|
|
64,204,137
|
|
104,497,312
|
|
63,390,411
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
6 Months Ended
|
|
6 Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net Loss
|
|
(10,158)
|
|
(11,746)
|
|
(23,976)
|
|
(24,551)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
132
|
|
147
|
|
267
|
|
289
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
2,263
|
|
3,587
|
|
5,573
|
|
7,313
|
Warrants to service providers
|
|
155
|
|
286
|
|
364
|
|
634
|
Revaluation of warrants
|
|
273
|
|
(157)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(268)
|
Revaluation of convertible bonds
|
|
586
|
|
176
|
|
613
|
|
176
|
Finance income
|
|
(1,856)
|
|
-
|
|
(2,063)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in trade receivable
|
|
(224)
|
|
162
|
|
(131)
|
|
564
|
Increase in other assets
|
|
-
|
|
(128)
|
|
-
|
|
(128)
|
Increase in prepaid expenses and other receivables
|
|
(534)
|
|
245
|
|
536
|
|
72
|
Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net
|
|
50
|
|
6
|
|
104
|
|
135
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
|
(67)
|
|
(1,039)
|
|
(137)
|
|
(506)
|
Increase in employees and payroll accruals
|
|
290
|
|
204
|
|
287
|
|
349
|
Increase (decrease) in Derivative Liabilities
|
|
(1,465)
|
|
-
|
|
247
|
|
-
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
(1,221)
|
|
(72)
|
|
325
|
|
(766)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(11,776)
|
|
(8,328)
|
|
(17,998)
|
|
(16,687)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in bank deposits
|
|
10,843
|
|
12,621
|
|
(42,337)
|
|
(2,281)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(59)
|
|
(126)
|
|
(84)
|
|
(225)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
10,784
|
|
12,494
|
|
(42,421)
|
|
(2,506)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
30,758
|
|
-
|
Issuance costs related to convertible bonds
|
|
-
|
|
(459)
|
|
21,696
|
|
(459)
|
Warrents
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
493
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from exercise of options
|
|
2
|
|
22
|
|
440
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
2
|
|
(437)
|
|
53,387
|
|
(437)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalent
|
|
690
|
|
80
|
|
148
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(990)
|
|
3,650
|
|
(7,032)
|
|
(19,844)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
|
|
7,184
|
|
5,391
|
|
13,768
|
|
28,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|
|
6,884
|
|
9,120
|
|
6,884
|
|
9,120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
6 Months Ended
|
|
6 Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
(10,158)
|
|
(11,746)
|
|
(23,976)
|
|
(24,551)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
2,263
|
|
3,587
|
|
5,573
|
|
7,313
|
|
Warrants to service providers
|
|
155
|
|
286
|
|
364
|
|
634
|
|
Revaluation of warrants and accretion
|
|
273
|
|
(157)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(268)
|
|
Convertible bonds accretion
|
|
586
|
|
176
|
|
613
|
|
176
|
|
Non-recurring expenses related to convertible bonds and ATM
|
|
-
|
|
805
|
|
960
|
|
805
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
|
(6,881)
|
|
(7,048)
|
|
(16,473)
|
|
(15,890)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
(0.09)
|
|
(0.16)
|
|
(0.20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share
|
|
112,196,403
|
|
80,578,820
|
|
104,497,312
|
|
79,377,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
(0.09)
|
|
(0.16)
|
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share
|
|
112,196,403
|
|
64,204,137
|
|
104,497,312
|
|
63,390,411
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
3 Months Ended
|
|
6 Months Ended
|
|
6 Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|
|
(10,158)
|
|
(11,746)
|
|
(23,976)
|
|
(24,551)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial expenses / (income) , net
|
|
(1,322)
|
|
132
|
|
(865)
|
|
177
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
132
|
|
147
|
|
267
|
|
289
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
2,263
|
|
3,587
|
|
5,573
|
|
7,313
|
|
Warrants to service providers
|
|
155
|
|
286
|
|
364
|
|
634
|
|
Non-recurring expenses related to ATM
|
|
-
|
|
68
|
|
-
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
(8,930)
|
|
(7,526)
|
|
(18,637)
|
|
(16,070)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
