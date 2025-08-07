Arbe Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE ) (TASE: ARBE) ("Arbe," "we," "our" and the "Company"), a global leader in perception radar solutions, today announced its financial results for its second quarter, ending June 30, 2025.

RFQs Selection Progress: Arbe remains on track in its ongoing engagements with OEMs and continues to advance through successive stages of the production program selection process. The Company has successfully moved into the final stage as one of the last remaining suppliers. While the exact timeline for final decisions remains uncertain, Arbe maintains its goal of securing four OEM wins within the coming year.

Data Collection Project Win : Arbe received a strategic order for the use of its chipsets in large-scale data collection projects. These chipsets were shipped and will be deployed on fleets of more than 100 vehicles, operated by multiple leading European automotive manufacturers.

Non-automotive growth potential : Sensrad, a leading radar tier-1 supplier, placed an order for Arbe chipsets for its first radar series. Its rollout launch includes varied applications such as an autonomous off-road vehicle for a defense sector US customer, a smart infrastructure project led by Tianyi Transportation in China, as well as several other additional customer evaluations.

New Support Agreement: Arbe signed a support and maintenance agreement with Sensrad, offering ongoing professional services for Sensrad's 4D Imaging Radar program, and providing a recurring revenue stream for Arbe.

Imaging radar system launched: HiRain Technologies, a leading tier-1 Chinese supplier, launched its LRR615 long-range imaging radar system powered by Arbe's chipset, a key step toward full-scale industrial deployment. China ADAS Regulation Milestone: China's State Administration for Market Regulation has proposed a new regulation that mandates highly advanced ADAS testing for all new Level 1 and Level 2 vehicle models. These requirements exceed the capabilities of current radar systems available in the market. We believe Arbe's high-definition radar technology can enable OEMs to enhance ADAS performance to meet these new standards, presenting a significant market opportunity in China.

"We are pleased with our ongoing momentum in the quarter, and we are advancing in-line with our plans in Europe and the rest of the world," said Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. "In particular, we have made solid progress with customer RFQ selections. We have successfully demonstrated our technological advantages and are entering the final rounds with only a few competitors remaining. While the selection timing is not in our control, we aim to win 4 OEM production programs within the coming year."

Added Mr. Marenko , "We continue to support our tier-1s as they ramp up toward large-scale production, while also advancing strategic customer evaluations. This quarter, we saw solid traction in non-automotive sectors, including defense and smart road infrastructure, highlighting the broader potential of our technology."

"The autonomous driving market is gaining momentum, with growing acceptance of sensor-fusion-based solutions over vision-only approaches. Our high-resolution radar delivers superior performance in challenging conditions, addressing critical perception gaps and enabling safer, more reliable autonomy. These favorable trends are creating new opportunities for Arbe across multiple industries. Backed by strong collaborations and a solid financial foundation, we're well-positioned to lead this transition. We believe our technology can be a key enabler in high-volume 2028 passenger vehicle platforms, with revenue growth beginning in 2027," concluded Mr. Marenko .

Revenues for Q2 2025 were $0.3 million, compared to $0.4 million in Q2 2024. Backlog as of June 30, 2025 amounted to $0.5 million.

Gross profit for Q2 2025 was negative ($0.2) million, compared with the negative gross profit of ($0.04) million in Q2 2024.

Operating expenses in Q2 2025 were $11.3 million, compared to $11.6 million in Q2 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower share-based compensation expense, related to the full vesting of prior grants and to the lower volume of new grants. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in bonus liability grants, labor costs and foreign exchange unfavorable impact.

Operating loss in Q2 2025 was $11.5 million, compared to a $11.6 million in Q2 2024.

Net loss in Q2 2025 was $10.2 million, compared to a net loss of $11.7 million in Q2 2024. Net loss in Q2 2025 included $1.3 million in financial income, compared with $0.1 million of financial expenses Q2 2024. Financial income in Q2 2025 related to Call Option realized and interest from deposits, partially offset by changes in the U.S. dollar-NIS exchange rate, and revaluation related to our bond and warrants.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation and for non-recurring items, was a loss of $8.9 million, compared to a loss of $7.5 million in Q2 2024. We believe that this non-GAAP measurement is important in management's evaluation of our use of cash and in planning and evaluating our cash requirements for the coming period.

As of June 30, 2025, Arbe had $62 million in cash and cash equivalents, in short-term and long-term bank deposits.

Arbe's leading radar technology remains a top priority for key decision-makers in the automotive industry. Recent cash infusions totaling nearly $70 million further underscore investor confidence in Arbe's market potential and growth trajectory.

- While broader economic shifts have led to short-term delays in automakers' roll-out of advanced driver assistance systems, decision timelines have been extended. As a result, Arbe continues to engage closely with industry leaders, advancing through RFQ stages and reinforced its position for adoption. We continue with our goal to pursue four design-ins with automakers in the coming year.

- 2025 Annual revenues are expected to be in the range of $2 to $5 million and will be weighted towards the end of the year.

- We significantly strengthened our balance sheet, and our adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is projected to be in the range of ($29 million) and ($35 million).

Arbe will host a conference call and webcast today, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 am ET. Speakers will include Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Director, and Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer.

About Arbe

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE ), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is driving a radar revolution. Its cutting-edge radar chipset delivers up to 100 times more detail than other radar systems, empowering automakers and radar Tier-1s to develop truly safe driving systems that scale from ADAS and hands-free, eyes-off capabilities to full vehicle autonomy. Arbe's technology addresses critical edge cases and provides real-time mapping of drivable free space in highway and urban environments across all weather and lighting conditions. With its transformative impact across passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicle segments, as well as other advanced safety applications, Arbe is redefining the role of radar in next-generation mobility.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China. For more information, visit Arbe .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and the conference call described in this press release will contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; the timing and success of obtaining orders and commitments from the projects that we are seeking; completion of key product and project orders and milestones; expectations regarding our collaborations and business with third parties; the effect of tariffs and trade policies of the United States, China and other countries, whether announced threatened or implemented; the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on the Company's business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effects of the continuing war with Hamas in Gaza and any intensification of hostilities with others, including Iran and Hezbollah, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population, including the Company's employees; the effect of any potential boycott both of Israeli products and business and of stocks in Israeli companies; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; and the risk and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 28, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

