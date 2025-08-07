Fast Guard Offers On-Demand Fire Watch For California Property Management And Construction Industry

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Security Leader Launches App for Fast, Remote Guard Booking and Incident Management

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Guard Service, a nationwide leader in licensed security guard services, announces the expansion of its on-demand security coverage for the construction and property management industries across California. Through the newly enhanced Fast Guard App, users can now instantly order and manage fire watch, armed/unarmed guards, and emergency patrols in real-time, directly from their mobile device.

The Fast Guard App, available on the App Store and Google Play , is transforming the way businesses secure properties. Designed to eliminate outdated scheduling systems, the app enables job site supervisors and property managers to book 24/7 guard services in minutes.

For construction companies, services include fire watch for hot work compliance, theft and vandalism deterrence, and overnight guard coverage in high-crime areas. For property management, the app supports guard deployment for gate malfunctions, resident issues, HOA meeting standby, and enforcement of community rules.

Backed by over a decade of national service, Fast Guard Service is redefining private security with built-in tools like breadcrumb GPS tracking, instant activity reports, and digital communication with supervisors.

"The Fast Guard App is a powerful tool built from over 50 years of combined law enforcement and private security experience," said a company spokesperson. "We're giving clients control, visibility, and rapid deployment in one solution."

Whether securing a high-rise, protecting an active construction zone, or standing by during a fire system failure, Fast Guard Service delivers fast, flexible, and fully compliant protection-now accessible nationwide at the touch of a button.

About Fast Guard Service

Founded in 2013, Fast Guard Service is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured private security firm providing rapid-response protection and security services nationwide. With a reputation for professionalism, reliability, and innovation, Fast Guard specializes in armed and unarmed guard services, fire watch, mobile patrols, executive protection, and emergency deployments. The company services a broad spectrum of industries, including construction, property management, retail, hospitality, government, and entertainment.

Backed by over 50 years of combined experience in law enforcement and private security, Fast Guard has developed cutting-edge operational systems and mobile technology to streamline client access and improve accountability. Its proprietary Fast Guard App empowers businesses to book, manage, and track security guard services in real time from anywhere in the U.S.

From Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, Fast Guard Service is trusted to protect people, property, and peace of mind-24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

