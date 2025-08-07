Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Arrives In U.S. For Working Visit (PHOTO)

2025-08-07 07:07:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. ​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Washington for a working visit at the invitation of President of the United States of America Donald Trump.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by officials at Joint Base Andrews military facility.

























