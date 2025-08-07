Trial Testimony Reveals Harrowing Account Of Azerbaijani Soldier's Captivity During Patriotic War

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On August 7, during a session of the Baku Military Court, Azerbaijani war veteran Sharif Aliyev recounted the brutal treatment he suffered after being wounded and taken captive by Armenian forces during the 44-day Patriotic War in November 2020, Azernews reports.

Aliyev stated that he was captured in the Khojavend direction after sustaining serious injuries to his chest and both legs. He testified that while in captivity, he was subjected to severe physical abuse.“I was beaten, my wounds were squeezed, and I was tormented in other ways,” he told the court.

He said that after being captured, he was taken to another location, which he later learned was the Armenian capital, Yerevan. There, he was pressured to repeat phrases in Russian and Armenian. “For not repeating those phrases, I was shot in the right foot,” Aliyev testified.

Answering questions from one of the accused, David Babayan, the victim recalled that prior to his capture, four fellow soldiers were martyred and another was wounded alongside him. The wounded Azerbaijani soldier, he said, was executed by a“check shot” at close range, while Aliyev was taken prisoner.

Responding to questions from another defendant, Davit Ishkhanyan, Aliyev confirmed that after his return to Azerbaijan on December 15, 2020, he underwent surgery in a clinic in Ganja to treat his injuries.

The trial is part of ongoing legal proceedings in Azerbaijan against Armenian nationals accused of committing grave crimes during the war. Charges include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, the waging of aggressive war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other severe violations of international humanitarian law.

These trials serve as a platform for victims like Sharif Aliyev to share their experiences and seek justice for the violations endured during the conflict.