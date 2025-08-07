Peracetic Acid Market Worth $1.67 Billion In 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report " Peracetic Acid Market by Grade (<5% Grade, 5–15% Grade, >15% Grade), Application (Disinfectant, Sterilant, Sanitizer), End-use Industry [Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Other End-use Industries (Agriculture, Wineries, Breweries, Laundry)], and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", Global peracetic acid market size is projected to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2030 from USD 1.11 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2025 and 2030.

The demand for peracetic acid continues to be strong because of its adaptability and efficiency in multiple end-use sectors. It offers a pure, effective, and eco-friendly substitute for standard chlorine-based disinfectants and oxidizers. In the food & beverage industry, peracetic acid is extensively utilized for sanitizing equipment, packaging surfaces, and processing environments to maintain microbial safety. In the healthcare field, it is essential for disinfecting surgical tools, surfaces, and medical equipment, especially because of its wide-ranging antimicrobial properties. Peracetic acid is employed by the pharmaceutical and electronics sectors for disinfection in cleanrooms, where maintaining high hygiene standards is crucial. Additionally, its use in wastewater treatment has expanded considerably, as it successfully removes pathogens without producing harmful byproducts. In the agriculture and construction industries, it serves environmental sanitation and biosecurity functions. As regulatory attention on sustainability, public health, and hygiene intensifies, the peracetic acid market is set for robust and lasting growth during the forecast period.

The water treatment industry, by end-use industry segment, is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value of the peracetic acid market during the forecast period.

The water treatment industry is expected to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the peracetic acid market throughout the forecast period. This swift expansion is mainly fueled by heightened worldwide apprehensions regarding water contamination, growing needs for clean and safe water, and strict environmental laws designed to minimize the use of harmful disinfectants such as chlorine. Peracetic acid is increasingly popular in municipal and industrial wastewater treatment due to its high oxidation capacity, quick biodegradability, and effectiveness in removing various pathogens without generating toxic byproducts. Its efficiency at low levels and compatibility with different treatment systems renders it an excellent option for sustainable water purification. Increasing investments in water infrastructure, especially in developing countries throughout Asia Pacific and Latin America, are intensifying demand. As regulatory agencies tighten standards for water quality and discharge limits, the use of peracetic acid in water treatment is anticipated to speed up, positioning it as the fastest-growing end-use segment in the industry.

The 5–15% grade segment holds the largest share in terms of volume in the overall peracetic acid market during the forecast period.

The segment with a 5–15% grade has accounted for the highest volume share in the peracetic acid market throughout the forecast period. This concentration range is commonly favored because it offers an ideal balance of effectiveness and safety, making it appropriate for various applications. It is widely utilized in sectors like food & beverage, healthcare, and water treatment, where efficient microbial management is crucial without resulting in material deterioration or threatening the safety of workers. Its efficacy as a surface disinfectant and equipment sanitizer, combined with its advantageous handling characteristics, leads to its widespread use. Regulatory authorizations for this concentration in food processing and sanitation methods have additionally increased demand. Moreover, the 5–15% concentration is regarded as economical for regular disinfection activities, facilitating broad application in both industrial and institutional environments. With the increasing global standards for hygiene and environmental safety, this grade is anticipated to retain its leading position in volume share throughout the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the second-largest region in the global peracetic acid market in terms of value, in 2025.

North America represented the second-biggest portion of the peracetic acid market by value, in 2025. This robust market stance is mainly fueled by the area's sophisticated industrial framework, strict regulatory requirements, and elevated demand in crucial industries including food & beverage, healthcare, and water treatment. The extensive application of peracetic acid as an environmentally safe, non-chlorinated disinfectant complies with regulatory standards set by organizations such as the FDA, EPA, and USDA, especially in the US. The increasing focus on food safety, infection prevention, and sustainable sanitation methods has further accelerated its uptake. Additionally, continuous funding in municipal water treatment and public health infrastructure helps maintain consistent demand for peracetic acid throughout the region.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to be the fastest growing peracetic acid market during the forecast period.

The peracetic acid market is expected to grow the fastest in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by fast industrial development, growing urban populations, and heightened investments in infrastructure, healthcare, and food processing industries in nations like China, India, and countries in Southeast Asia. The increasing demand for efficient sanitation and disinfection methods, especially in food safety and water treatment, is fueling the need for peracetic acid in the area. Moreover, increased awareness regarding environmental sustainability and the transition to non-chlorinated disinfectants are also facilitating market growth. Government efforts to enhance public health standards, bolster wastewater management systems, and impose tighter hygiene regulations are further aiding in the rise of adoption. With ongoing economic and industrial development, the Asia Pacific region is projected to see robust and continuous growth in peracetic acid usage across various end-use sectors.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include Solvay (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC. (Japan), Enviro Tech Chemical Services (US), Jubilant Life Sciences (Jubilant Pharmova Limited) (India), National Peroxide Limited (India), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Seeler Industries Inc. (US), and Airedale Chemical (UK), among others.

